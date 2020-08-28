How My Nana Turned $1,600 Into $1.4 Million

My Nana was giving me a little investment anecdote when I was on the phone with her this week that really got me thinking. She told me about how in 1996, she invested a mere $1,600 in Apple stock for 100 shares and made an unbelievable amount of money. So I dug up some research on all the AAPL stock splits and discovered, after some simple multiplication, that those 100 shares are worth $1.4 million today.

Apple has been a massive market disruptor in Silicon Valley, with the company continually pushing the innovative envelope to seemingly unreachable levels. Today, this digitally-driven enterprise is the most valuable on Earth.

This little anecdote got me reflecting on my portfolio and which stocks will be the market disruptors of the next decade.

In this video, I will look at 3 market-disrupting stocks that are poised to deliver similar parabolic returns in the rapidly digitalizing Roaring 20s.

Stocks Discussed

Apple AAPL, Sea Limited SE, Nvidia NVDA, Splunk SPLK

