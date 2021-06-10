How Mutual Fund Wholesalers Can Increase AUM Before, During & After Advisor Meetings

The role of a wholesaler has evolved with advisors no longer expecting a round of golf and a steak dinner. Instead, they want data-driven consultants who will bring value to their clients. To set yourself apart from the competition, you need to build a relationship with your prospects by first demonstrating that you are up-to-date on the newest trends and are someone they can go to whenever they need.

With intuitive, powerful tools and data coverage for more than 50,000 mutual funds and ETFs, YCharts enables both internals and externals to develop strategies and expertly illustrate their funds’ value to advisor partners.

To demonstrate how the platform helps mutual fund wholesalers, we’ve broken-down ways distribution teams are using YCharts at every stage of their interactions with advisors.

Identify Prospects and Prepare for Advisor Meetings

Every asset manager knows that one of the most difficult parts of the job is getting some time with a prospect on the books. What if you could identify the exact moment they would need you?

Even before hopping on the phone or visiting an advisor’s office, internal and external wholesalers can set their team up for success with some quick research in YCharts.

Continually monitor your funds and those of your competitors using fully customizable Dashboards and Watchlists. Prepare for advisor meetings by reviewing fund groupings based on categories, families, or brokerage availability. When you’re armed with key stats like performance, expense ratio, assets under management, and asset flows for target funds, you signal to advisors that you’ve done your homework and can make an informed recommendation..

Shown below, the sortable Data tab quickly compares similar large growth funds on expenses, flows, and performance. The American Funds Europacific Growth R6 (RERGX) has year-to-date outflows of nearly $4.5 billion, while the Vanguard Growth Index Admiral (VIGAX) saw almost $336 million of inflows.

Click to view in YCharts

When a competitor’s fund is seeing large net outflows, it’s the perfect time to meet with advisors to position your own fund as an alternative. The YCharts Fund Screener makes it quick and easy to identify funds that are losing assets.

By sorting year-to-date fund flows from least to greatest, you can quickly identify funds that are losing the most assets. The next step is to schedule time with prospects you know are using those funds and strike while the iron is hot. You can even share a teaser of your analysis in YCharts to get your foot in the door.

Click to view in YCharts

Visualize Comparatives On the Fly

With YCharts, you won’t have to lug around binders of stale information that may or may not be reviewed by advisors. Instead, you’ll have the opportunity to tell a story and educate them on the benefits of choosing your fund over their current holdings.

When meeting with advisors, using data and visuals from a third-party site like YCharts helps establish trust. Instead of using static marketing materials, externals can utilize YCharts’ Fundamental Charts to create and share fund comparisons that are both objective and dynamic.

To answer advisors’ questions during a meeting, externals can use a tablet and YCharts to access the data and visuals their internal has shared with them.

The example below shows how a few similar funds (DFAPX, JHCDX, and VBTLX) performed during a rising interest rate environment and includes the 10 Year Treasury Rate (in green) to explain the funds’ performance. Next, dig deeper by looking at each fund’s performance (purple) and its standard deviation (orange), or add other fund metrics you’d like to compare.

Click to view in YCharts

To paint a more data-oriented picture, wholesalers can use Comp Tables to curate a list of metrics for comparing their fund against its peers. Better yet, let the advisor do the “driving” by asking what metrics are important to them, then add those to the comparison table too.

This level of customization enhances conversations with advisors by letting distribution teams control the narrative. It also enables a free flow of information and the ability to react on-the-fly based on the prospect’s interests.

Below is a Comp Table view of several high yield bond funds, their asset allocations, and credit quality exposures. Comparing and contrasting the data, side-by-side, for each fund allows wholesalers to highlight significant differences between their funds and others, such as how the Vanguard High-Yield Corporate Fund (VWEAX) below has a 1.39% exposure to non-rated bonds, and the peer group’s average is 2.56%.

Click to view in YCharts

Maintain Momentum with Post-Meeting Communications

You’ve done the hard part by securing a meeting with an advisor and impressed them with your fund offerings, so let’s bring it home and keep the conversation going. You want to show them that you can continue to provide them value even after a meeting and give them a reason to reach out to you.

Immediately after leaving a prospect’s office, externals can take the insights they’ve gained and put them to good use in YCharts.

Externals and internals can work together to replicate the prospect’s current fund utilization in YCharts’ Model Portfolios, then compare it to their own fund family. This is a quick and easy way to follow up, continuing the conversation beyond the face-to-face meeting. Here are the holdings for an example portfolio in YCharts:

Click to view in YCharts

Understand the Current Investment Landscape

Be a proactive wholesaler and stay up-to-date on market trends that are impacting funds and educate yourself. The best way to be a valuable asset to any advisor is demonstrating that you are informed and a consistent source of knowledge.

Distributed monthly, the YCharts Fund Flows Report breaks down which fund categories have seen the biggest inflows and outflows over the last month and other historical periods. The report then digs deeper into which individual mutual funds and ETFs within those categories have attracted or lost the most assets.

The report not only provides a holistic understanding of market trends, but also more detailed metrics related to fund categories and individual funds, broad market returns, and an economic outlook.

Click to subscribe to the Fund Flows Report

The features and functionalities described here only scratch the surface of how YCharts helps both internal and external wholesalers stay informed of the market, prepare for meetings more efficiently, educate their prospects through dynamic visuals, and continue the conversation with their prospects through additional sales collateral. Connect with us to learn more.

