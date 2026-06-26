How Much of Your Portfolio Should Be in Individual Stocks? A Pragmatic Core-and-Satellite Strategy for Long-Term Investors

Key Points

A diversified ETF core can provide stability, lower fees, and consistent broad exposure to the market.

There is no one-size-fits-all comfort level for the percentage of individual stocks to own.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Discover how a core-and-satellite portfolio can balance steady index exposure with high-conviction stock ideas, sized to match each investor's emotional comfort and discipline. Watch the video below to learn how this framework can reshape your investing approach.

*This video was published on Jun. 26, 2026.

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Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 883%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.