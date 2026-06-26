Markets

How Much of Your Portfolio Should Be in Individual Stocks? A Pragmatic Core-and-Satellite Strategy for Long-Term Investors

June 26, 2026 — 09:32 pm EDT

Written by Motley Fool YouTube for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • A diversified ETF core can provide stability, lower fees, and consistent broad exposure to the market.

  • There is no one-size-fits-all comfort level for the percentage of individual stocks to own.

  • These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Discover how a core-and-satellite portfolio can balance steady index exposure with high-conviction stock ideas, sized to match each investor's emotional comfort and discipline. Watch the video below to learn how this framework can reshape your investing approach.

*This video was published on Jun. 26, 2026.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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