How Much Is Your Paycheck Working as a Trader Joe’s Employee?

Despite not offering nearly as many products as traditional grocery stores, Trader Joe’s has some of the most devout shoppers in the U.S. The chain is also an outstanding employer.

Over the past three years, Trader Joe’s has appeared as a top company on Glassdoor, with 84 respondents saying they’d recommend working there to a friend, Business Insider reported.

But how much do Trader Joe’s employees make? “In general, we offer above minimum wage,” a Trader Joe’s spokesperson told Business Insider. The spokesperson noted wages vary depending on the store’s location.

According to the Trader Joe’s website, the company provides a performance review for each “Crew” twice a year. On average, workers have the potential to receive a 7% annual increase. Workers also receive up to a 20% discount on all products, paid time off (five to ten days per year) and the option of a company-funded 401(k) retirement plan.

There’s also health insurance, including medical, dental and vision plans, and the company promotes based on performance. According to Trader Joe’s, 78% of Mates (supervisors) started as Crew, and 100% of Captains (store managers) were promoted from Mate. Trader Joe’s also offers leadership training, scholarship programs, relocations and transfers, employee assistance programs and more.

Business Insider reviewed self-reported salaries for several roles on PayScale and Glassdoor. Crew members can earn up to $20 per hour depending on the store location, while Captains can make six figures per year. Below are the average rates:

Crew members

Glassdoor: $15 per hour

$15 per hour PayScale: $14.26

$14.26 Trader Joe’s website: $11 to $20, based on location

Sign artists and graphic designers

Glassdoor: $19 per hour

$19 per hour PayScale: $73,552 per year

Mates

Glassdoor: $24

$24 PayScale: $18.30

$18.30 Trader Joe’s website: $18 to $30, based on location

Captains

Glassdoor: $111,767 per year

$111,767 per year PayScale: $88,086

