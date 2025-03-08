News & Insights

How Much You’ll Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in Every State

Retirement is often top of mind for many impending retirees, but it’s something that everyone should be planning for — and planning for early; it requires years — decades, really — of saving in order to retire comfortably with a basic middle-class lifestyle.

Just how much do you need to save for a middle-class retirement? What even constitutes middle class in every state? Pooling together data from all 50 states, measuring income ranges, cost of living and more, GOBankingRates has calculated the middle-class income range for each of the 50 states, along with how much money would be needed for a 20-year retirement in all of them.

See how much you need to retire in your state or your dream retirement state.

jar of coins

Key Findings

  • Mississippi is the state that requires the least money for 20 years of a middle-class retirement: about $270,000.
  • Eight of the 10 most affordable are in the South: Mississippi, West Virginia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee.
  • The most expensive state for a middle-class retirement is Maryland, where you would need about $893,000 saved for 20 years. Rounding out the five most expensive retirement states for the middle class are Massachusetts, New Jersey, Hawaii and California.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $364,868
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $827,027

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Middle-class income range: $59,557 to $178,672
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $728,988
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,191,147
Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Middle-class income range: $51,248 to $153,744
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $562,802
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,024,960
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $321,482
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $783,640
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Middle-class income range: $64,223 to $912,668
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $822,295
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,284,453
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Middle-class income range: $61,647 to $184,940
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $770,775
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,232,933

Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $787,975
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,250,133
Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $642,575
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,104,733
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $493,988
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,147
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $533,362
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,520
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Middle-class income range: $65,545 to $196,634
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $848,735
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,310,893

View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Middle-class income range: $49,757 to $149,272
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $532,988
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,147
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $627,202
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,089,360
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $471,855
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $934,013
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $513,135
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $975,293
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $506,362
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $968,520

Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $370,068
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $832,227
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $338,148
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $800,307
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Middle-class income range: $47,849 to $143,546
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $494,815
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,973
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $202,304
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $893,202
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,355,360
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $889,055
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,351,213

Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $486,495
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $948,653
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $705,255
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,167,413
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $270,042
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $732,200
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $456,775
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $918,933
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Middle-class income range: $46,615 to $139,844
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $470,135
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,293

Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $537,642
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $999,800
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Middle-class income range: $50,374 to $151,122
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $545,322
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,007,480
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $812,882
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,275,040
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $885,175
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,347,333
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Middle-class income range: $41,417 to $124,250
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $366,175
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $828,333

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $665,548
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,127,707
North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $469,895
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,053
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $550,495
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,012,653
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $466,908
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $929,067
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $385,882
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $848,040

Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Middle-class income range: $53,617 to $160,852
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $610,188
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,072,347
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $552,255
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,014,413
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $689,468
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,151,627
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $428,748
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $890,907
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $503,455
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $965,613

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $432,468
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $894,627
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $555,068
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,017,227
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Middle-class income range: $61,167 to $183,500
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $761,175
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,223,33
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Middle-class income range: $52,016 to $156,048
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $578,162
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,040,320
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $750,828
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,212,987

A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Middle-class income range: $63,301 to $189,904
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $803,686
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,266,027
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $310,068
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $772,227
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $546,775
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,008,933
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Middle-class income range: $49,877 to $149,630
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $535,375
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $997,533

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how much you will need saved for retirement. First GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the cost of living for each state, as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, and the average cost of living for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each state. The average single-family home value from December 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and the average mortgage cost was calculated (assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research). Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Middle-class income is defined by Pew Research Center as two-thirds to double the national median income. The minimum income needed to be middle class was calculated and the savings needed to retire was calculated. The average income for one person was sourced from the Social Security Administration for December 2024, and the retirement savings needed after Social Security benefits was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 24, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You’ll Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

