How Much You’ll Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in Every State

Retirement is often top of mind for many impending retirees, but it’s something that everyone should be planning for — and planning for early; it requires years — decades, really — of saving in order to retire comfortably with a basic middle-class lifestyle.

Just how much do you need to save for a middle-class retirement? What even constitutes middle class in every state? Pooling together data from all 50 states, measuring income ranges, cost of living and more, GOBankingRates has calculated the middle-class income range for each of the 50 states, along with how much money would be needed for a 20-year retirement in all of them.

See how much you need to retire in your state or your dream retirement state.

Key Findings

Mississippi is the state that requires the least money for 20 years of a middle-class retirement: about $270,000.

that requires the least money for 20 years of a middle-class retirement: about $270,000. Eight of the 10 most affordable are in the South: Mississippi, West Virginia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee.

are in the South: Mississippi, West Virginia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee. The most expensive state for a middle-class retirement is Maryland, where you would need about $893,000 saved for 20 years. Rounding out the five most expensive retirement states for the middle class are Massachusetts, New Jersey, Hawaii and California.

Alabama

Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054

$41,351 to $124,054 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $364,868

$364,868 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $827,027

Alaska

Middle-class income range: $59,557 to $178,672

$59,557 to $178,672 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $728,988

$728,988 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,191,147

Arizona

Middle-class income range: $51,248 to $153,744

$51,248 to $153,744 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $562,802

$562,802 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,024,960

Arkansas

Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546

$39,182 to $117,546 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $321,482

$321,482 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $783,640

California

Middle-class income range: $64,223 to $912,668

$64,223 to $912,668 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $822,295

$822,295 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,284,453

Colorado

Middle-class income range: $61,647 to $184,940

$61,647 to $184,940 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $770,775

$770,775 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,232,933

Connecticut

Middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520

$62,507 to $187,520 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $787,975

$787,975 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,250,133

Delaware

Middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710

$55,237 to $165,710 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $642,575

$642,575 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,104,733

Florida

Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422

$47,807 to $143,422 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $493,988

$493,988 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,147

Georgia

Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328

$49,776 to $149,328 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $533,362

$533,362 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,520

Hawaii

Middle-class income range: $65,545 to $196,634

$65,545 to $196,634 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $848,735

$848,735 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,310,893

Idaho

Middle-class income range: $49,757 to $149,272

$49,757 to $149,272 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $532,988

$532,988 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,147

Illinois

Middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404

$54,468 to $163,404 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $627,202

$627,202 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,089,360

Indiana

Middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102

$46,701 to $140,102 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $471,855

$471,855 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $934,013

Iowa

Middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294

$48,765 to $146,294 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $513,135

$513,135 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $975,293

Kansas

Middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278

$48,426 to $145,278 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $506,362

$506,362 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $968,520

Kentucky

Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834

$41,611 to $124,834 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $370,068

$370,068 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $832,227

Louisiana

Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046

$40,015 to $120,046 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $338,148

$338,148 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $800,307

Maine

Middle-class income range: $47,849 to $143,546

$47,849 to $143,546 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $494,815

$494,815 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,973

Maryland

Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $202,304

$67,768 to $202,304 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $893,202

$893,202 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,355,360

Massachusetts

Middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682

$67,561 to $202,682 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $889,055

$889,055 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,351,213

Michigan

Middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298

$47,433 to $142,298 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $486,495

$486,495 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $948,653

Minnesota

Middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112

$58,371 to $175,112 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $705,255

$705,255 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,167,413

Mississippi

Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830

$36,610 to $109,830 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $270,042

$270,042 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $732,200

Missouri

Middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840

$45,947 to $137,840 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $456,775

$456,775 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $918,933

Montana

Middle-class income range: $46,615 to $139,844

$46,615 to $139,844 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $470,135

$470,135 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,293

Nebraska

Middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970

$49,990 to $149,970 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $537,642

$537,642 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $999,800

Nevada

Middle-class income range: $50,374 to $151,122

$50,374 to $151,122 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $545,322

$545,322 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,007,480

New Hampshire

Middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256

$63,752 to $191,256 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $812,882

$812,882 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,275,040

New Jersey

Middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100

$67,367 to $202,100 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $885,175

$885,175 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,347,333

New Mexico

Middle-class income range: $41,417 to $124,250

$41,417 to $124,250 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $366,175

$366,175 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $828,333

New York

Middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156

$56,385 to $169,156 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $665,548

$665,548 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,127,707

North Carolina

Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808

$46,603 to $139,808 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $469,895

$469,895 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,053

North Dakota

Middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898

$50,633 to $151,898 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $550,495

$550,495 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,012,653

Ohio

Middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360

$46,453 to $139,360 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $466,908

$466,908 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $929,067

Oklahoma

Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206

$42,402 to $127,206 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $385,882

$385,882 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $848,040

Oregon

Middle-class income range: $53,617 to $160,852

$53,617 to $160,852 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $610,188

$610,188 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,072,347

Pennsylvania

Middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162

$50,721 to $152,162 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $552,255

$552,255 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,014,413

Rhode Island

Middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744

$57,581 to $172,744 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $689,468

$689,468 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,151,627

South Carolina

Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636

$44,545 to $133,636 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $428,748

$428,748 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $890,907

South Dakota

Middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842

$48,281 to $144,842 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $503,455

$503,455 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $965,613

Tennessee

Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194

$44,731 to $134,194 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $432,468

$432,468 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $894,627

Texas

Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584

$50,861 to $152,584 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $555,068

$555,068 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,017,227

Utah

Middle-class income range: $61,167 to $183,500

$61,167 to $183,500 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $761,175

$761,175 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,223,33

Vermont

Middle-class income range: $52,016 to $156,048

$52,016 to $156,048 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $578,162

$578,162 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,040,320

Virginia

Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948

$60,649 to $181,948 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $750,828

$750,828 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,212,987

Washington

Middle-class income range: $63,301 to $189,904

$63,301 to $189,904 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $803,686

$803,686 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,266,027

West Virginia

Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834

$38,611 to $115,834 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $310,068

$310,068 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $772,227

Wisconsin

Middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340

$50,447 to $151,340 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $546,775

$546,775 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,008,933

Wyoming

Middle-class income range: $49,877 to $149,630

$49,877 to $149,630 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $535,375

$535,375 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $997,533

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how much you will need saved for retirement. First GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the cost of living for each state, as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, and the average cost of living for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each state. The average single-family home value from December 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and the average mortgage cost was calculated (assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research). Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Middle-class income is defined by Pew Research Center as two-thirds to double the national median income. The minimum income needed to be middle class was calculated and the savings needed to retire was calculated. The average income for one person was sourced from the Social Security Administration for December 2024, and the retirement savings needed after Social Security benefits was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 24, 2025.

