How Much You’ll Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in Every State

Retirement is often top of mind for many impending retirees, but it’s something that everyone should be planning for — and planning for early; it requires years — decades, really — of saving in order to retire comfortably with a basic middle-class lifestyle.
Check Out: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
For You: 4 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work
Just how much do you need to save for a middle-class retirement? What even constitutes middle class in every state? Pooling together data from all 50 states, measuring income ranges, cost of living and more, GOBankingRates has calculated the middle-class income range for each of the 50 states, along with how much money would be needed for a 20-year retirement in all of them.
See how much you need to retire in your state or your dream retirement state.
Key Findings
- Mississippi is the state that requires the least money for 20 years of a middle-class retirement: about $270,000.
- Eight of the 10 most affordable are in the South: Mississippi, West Virginia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee.
- The most expensive state for a middle-class retirement is Maryland, where you would need about $893,000 saved for 20 years. Rounding out the five most expensive retirement states for the middle class are Massachusetts, New Jersey, Hawaii and California.
Learn More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Read More: I’m a Middle-Class Retiree — Here’s My Monthly Budget
Alabama
- Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $364,868
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $827,027
Also See: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Alaska
- Middle-class income range: $59,557 to $178,672
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $728,988
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,191,147
Arizona
- Middle-class income range: $51,248 to $153,744
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $562,802
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,024,960
Arkansas
- Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $321,482
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $783,640
California
- Middle-class income range: $64,223 to $912,668
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $822,295
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,284,453
Colorado
- Middle-class income range: $61,647 to $184,940
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $770,775
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,232,933
Discover More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State
Connecticut
- Middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $787,975
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,250,133
Delaware
- Middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $642,575
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,104,733
Florida
- Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $493,988
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,147
Georgia
- Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $533,362
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,520
Hawaii
- Middle-class income range: $65,545 to $196,634
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $848,735
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,310,893
Explore More: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Idaho
- Middle-class income range: $49,757 to $149,272
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $532,988
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,147
Illinois
- Middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $627,202
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,089,360
Indiana
- Middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $471,855
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $934,013
Iowa
- Middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $513,135
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $975,293
Kansas
- Middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $506,362
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $968,520
Find Out: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America
Kentucky
- Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $370,068
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $832,227
Louisiana
- Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $338,148
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $800,307
Maine
- Middle-class income range: $47,849 to $143,546
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $494,815
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,973
Maryland
- Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $202,304
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $893,202
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,355,360
Massachusetts
- Middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $889,055
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,351,213
Read Next: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns
Michigan
- Middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $486,495
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $948,653
Minnesota
- Middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $705,255
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,167,413
Mississippi
- Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $270,042
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $732,200
Missouri
- Middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $456,775
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $918,933
Montana
- Middle-class income range: $46,615 to $139,844
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $470,135
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,293
For You: 5 Southern States Where $750,000 in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest
Nebraska
- Middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $537,642
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $999,800
Nevada
- Middle-class income range: $50,374 to $151,122
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $545,322
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,007,480
New Hampshire
- Middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $812,882
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,275,040
New Jersey
- Middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $885,175
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,347,333
New Mexico
- Middle-class income range: $41,417 to $124,250
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $366,175
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $828,333
Trending Now: 5 Cities You Need To Consider If You’re Retiring in 2025
New York
- Middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $665,548
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,127,707
North Carolina
- Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $469,895
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,053
North Dakota
- Middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $550,495
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,012,653
Ohio
- Middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $466,908
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $929,067
Oklahoma
- Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $385,882
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $848,040
Check Out: America’s 30 Safest and Wealthiest Retirement Towns
Oregon
- Middle-class income range: $53,617 to $160,852
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $610,188
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,072,347
Pennsylvania
- Middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $552,255
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,014,413
Rhode Island
- Middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $689,468
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,151,627
South Carolina
- Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $428,748
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $890,907
South Dakota
- Middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $503,455
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $965,613
Find More: 21 Affordable Small Cities To Retire on the East Coast
Tennessee
- Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $432,468
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $894,627
Texas
- Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $555,068
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,017,227
Utah
- Middle-class income range: $61,167 to $183,500
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $761,175
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,223,33
Vermont
- Middle-class income range: $52,016 to $156,048
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $578,162
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,040,320
Virginia
- Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $750,828
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,212,987
Explore More: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots
Washington
- Middle-class income range: $63,301 to $189,904
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $803,686
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,266,027
West Virginia
- Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $310,068
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $772,227
Wisconsin
- Middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $546,775
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,008,933
Wyoming
- Middle-class income range: $49,877 to $149,630
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $535,375
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $997,533
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how much you will need saved for retirement. First GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the cost of living for each state, as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, and the average cost of living for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each state. The average single-family home value from December 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and the average mortgage cost was calculated (assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research). Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Middle-class income is defined by Pew Research Center as two-thirds to double the national median income. The minimum income needed to be middle class was calculated and the savings needed to retire was calculated. The average income for one person was sourced from the Social Security Administration for December 2024, and the retirement savings needed after Social Security benefits was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 24, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- Costco, Walmart and Other Stores With Perks Retirees Need To Be Taking Advantage Of
- I'm Retired and Regret Not Claiming Social Security at 65 -- Here's Why
- 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
- 5 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You’ll Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in Every State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.