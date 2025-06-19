How Much You’d Have Now If You’d Invested $1K in Starbucks’ IPO

If you ever need a quick caffeine boost, you most likely just have to walk a block or two to hit a Starbucks coffee shop. It’s like the trash cans at Disney World — you need one every 30 feet or things get ugly. However, this wasn’t the case over 30 years ago.

The Starbucks Coffee Company was founded in 1971 and quickly grew from a one-store shop in Seattle to a global phenomenon, selling millions of drinks per week. This level of brand loyalty has translated into big profits for the company, and its stock price has reflected this success.

If you ever imagined what would have happened if you had diverted some of your coffee money to shares of the company’s stock, here’s what $1,000 invested in Starbucks early on would be worth today.

What If You Invested $1K in Starbucks’ IPO?

Starbucks’ stock (SBUX) was priced at $17 per share when it went public on June 26, 1992. Over the years, however, Starbucks management has enacted six 2-for-1 stock splits, increasing the IPO share count by a factor of 64. Thus, on a split-adjusted basis, the IPO price for Starbucks drops to just 27 cents per share.

If you invested $1,000 in the Starbucks IPO, you would have purchased 58.82 shares. After all of the company’s stock splits over the years, those initial 58.82 shares would have grown to 3,764.71 shares, or a factor of 64-1.

While the price of Starbucks coffee may fluctuate slightly due to varying factors, including geographical location, inflation, and supply chain issues, it remains fairly steady. Starbucks stock, on the other hand, has been a huge wealth generator for those who invested in its IPO 33 years ago.

The stock price for Starbucks is around $92 per share on June 18, 2025. The 58.82 shares that an investor could have bought with $1,000 in coffee money or extra savings — which would have grown to 3,764.71 shares today — would be worth a staggering $346,353 today.

Is Starbucks a Buy?

While it’s fun to daydream about what could’ve been, it’s important to remember that you can only make decisions based on the information you have in front of you for both your short and long-term financial goals. With that being said, it brings us to the topic of investing in Starbucks stock today. Here are a few key takeaways for how the coffee bar is currently performing on the market:

Stock price: $92.18

Market cap: $104.75 billion

52-week: $117.46

52-week: $71.55

Though many analysts would recommend Starbucks stock, there are some who believe it’s overvalued compared with the long-term value estimate of about $86 to $115 per share. Company operations could also take a hit in late 2025 with tariffs on certain countries where Starbucks sources its coffee beans.

That, and consumer demand wavering, could mean a slower growth rate of around 3.4%. However, new store sales are driving a lot of that growth, with about 4.2% projected net openings. Economic factors and more are definitely playing a role in how the company is editing its menu prices to present a better perceived value for its customers.

Final Take To GO

Getting a cup of coffee in the morning — or even throughout the day — is a treasured, and somewhat essential daily ritual for many Americans. Yet, cutting out this daily cup of coffee and investing the money instead is an example often used by financial planners as a way to create wealth.

While the case of Starbucks is an extreme one, the fact remains that giving up coffee or finding another way to save up $1,000 could have translated into more than $300,000 in added wealth for investors in the company’s 1992 IPO.

Martin Dasko contributed to the reporting for this article.

