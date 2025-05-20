How Much You’d Have If You Invested $1K in These Top 8 IPOs of the Past 2 Decades

Initial public offerings, or IPOs, are when a company offers its stock shares to the general public for the first time. The process is also known as “going public,” as the company’s shares are no longer privately held but rather trade on public markets like the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.

Oftentimes, companies that go public experience a large valuation jump, in part because hype over the IPO can result in high demand for a limited supply of shares. But after the IPO period, a company will have to rely on earnings and operating performance to keep shares going higher.

For that reason, some high-profile IPOs skyrocket on the first day of trading and continue to rise over the years, while others crash back to Earth in a spectacular fashion.

Here’s a look at how some of the biggest and/or well-known IPOs from the past 20 years have performed, including how much money you’d have now with an initial investment of $1,000.

Blackstone Group (BX)

IPO date: June 21, 2007

June 21, 2007 Amount raised in IPO: $4.1 billion

$4.1 billion Offer price: $31.00

$31.00 May 15, 2025 value of initial $1,000 investment: $4,788

Blackstone is a well-known investment management company with a long and successful track record. This has translated to excellent stock price performance over the long run. Blackstone also currently pays a sizable 2.77% dividend yield.

Arm Holdings PLC (ARM)

IPO date: Sept. 13, 2023

Sept. 13, 2023 Amount raised in IPO: $4.6 billion

$4.6 billion Offer price: $51.00

$51.00 May 15, 2025 value of initial $1,000 investment: $2,617

Arm Holdings is a British semiconductor company that has only been public for about 20 months. Shareholders have been amply rewarded, however, with the stock more than doubling over that short period of time.

Rivian (RIVI)

IPO date: Nov. 10, 2021

Nov. 10, 2021 Amount raised in IPO: $11.9 billion

$11.9 billion Offer price: $78.00

$78.00 May 15, 2025 value of initial $1,000 investment: $190

Rivian’s IPO came at the perfect time, amidst the rising hype for electric vehicles and the seemingly insatiable demand among consumers and investors for another EV on par with Tesla. While the hype pushed shares dramatically higher after the IPO, the company had trouble meeting expectations in the ensuing years, resulting in huge losses.

General Motors (GM)

IPO date: Nov. 18, 2010

Nov. 18, 2010 Amount raised in IPO: $15.8 billion

$15.8 billion Offer price: $33.00

$33.00 May 15, 2025 value of initial $1,000 investment: $1,525

Although General Motors was founded way back in 1908, its most recent IPO only occurred in 2010. Unfortunately, this was due to GM’s bankruptcy during the Great Recession. But when the “new GM” returned to the market in 2010, it was the largest IPO in history at the time. In spite of the renewed enthusiasm, returns have been poor since the “new GM” went public.

Facebook (META)

IPO date: May 18, 2012

May 18, 2012 Amount raised in IPO: $16.0 billion

$16.0 billion Offer price: $38.00

$38.00 May 15, 2025 value of initial $1,000 investment: $17,171

Every investor knows the story of Facebook, which has since changed its name to Meta Platforms. The dominant force in social media, the company owns such well-known platforms as Instagram and WhatsApp as well.

Visa (V)

IPO date: March 18, 2008

March 18, 2008 Amount raised in IPO: $17.9 billion

$17.9 billion Offer price: $44.00

$44.00 May 15, 2025 value of initial $1,000 investment: $32,405

Although many people think that Visa is an issuer of credit cards, it’s actually just a processor of financial transactions and digital payments. But that business clearly pays well, as the stock has been a home run for its initial investors.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

IPO date: Sept. 19, 2014

Sept. 19, 2014 Amount raised in IPO: $21.8 billion

$21.8 billion Offer price: $68.00

$68.00 May 15, 2025 value of initial $1,000 investment: $1,971

Alibaba is often referred to as the “Amazon of China,” as it’s the country’s largest online retailer. Shares have been extremely volatile, making for plenty of trading opportunities, but overall, the 10-plus-year return of the stock has been relatively poor.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

IPO date: March 10, 2011

March 10, 2011 Amount raised in IPO: $3.8 billion

$3.8 billion Offer price: $30.00

$30.00 May 15, 2025 value of initial $1,000 investment: $12,250

HCA Healthcare is one of the country’s largest providers of hospitals, clinics and patient care. Although the stock can be cyclical, it’s been a huge long-term winner for those who picked up shares in its IPO.

