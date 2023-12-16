How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 7 Major Cities in Australia

What does it cost to live in Australia? We analyzed the monthly expenses for a single person in seven major urban centers across the country. Rental prices are typically quoted by the week in Australia, but here we have calculated them by month for easier comparison. All dollar amounts below are in USD, and living expense estimates were sourced from Numbeo.com.

Sydney

A vibrant global city, Sydney is famous for its beautiful harbor, beaches and, of course, its famous opera house. With its bustling urban core and sprawling suburbs, Sydney offers both big city excitement and a relaxed Aussie lifestyle.

According to Numbeo.com, a single person’s estimated monthly costs in Sydney come out to $1,203, not including rent. Renting a one bedroom apartment in the city center averages a steep $2,187 per month, while the same apartment outside the center rents for $1,567. Clearly, location makes a major difference in housing costs across Sydney.

An individual would need around $3,390 per month in Sydney to enjoy a comfortable standard of living. Those able to commute from further suburbs could reduce costs. With its high rents, Sydney is on the more expensive end of cities on this list.

Melbourne

Cosmopolitan Melbourne is often considered one of the world’s most livable cities. As Australia’s culture capital, Melbourne provides endless entertainment options alongside a diverse food scene and chic fashion.

Living expenses for a single person come out lower in Melbourne than Sydney, at an estimated $1,192 per month without rent. Renting a one bedroom apartment in Melbourne’s city center averages $1,594, also less than Sydney. An equivalent apartment can be found outside the center for $1,332 per month.

With these figures in mind, a comfortable monthly budget for an individual in Melbourne would be approximately $2,786, including a centrally-located apartment.

Brisbane

The capital of Queensland has beautiful weather and friendly locals.

Cost of living estimates show Brisbane as moderately affordable for singles compared to other major Aussie cities. According to Numbeo.com, average monthly expenses ring in at $1,219 without rent for an individual. To rent a one bedroom apartment in Brisbane’s city center costs around $1,745 per month, while the same dwelling outside the center drops to $1,475.

With rental accommodation included, a single person would need about $2,964 per month to live comfortably in Brisbane. Reasonable rents make Brisbane more wallet-friendly than Sydney or Melbourne. And its vibrant urban environment provides plenty to do for a moderate price.

Adelaide

Nicknamed “The City of Churches,” Adelaide is surrounded by parklands and nestled between rolling hills. The city overflows with arts, culture and world-class dining.

Living expenses excluding rent for a single come out higher in Adelaide than Brisbane at $1,343 per month. Renting a one bedroom apartment in the city center costs around $1,440, while the same dwelling outside the center drops dramatically to $1,067.

Based on these estimates, a comfortable monthly budget for a single in Adelaide would total about $2,783 including a centrally located rental. While overall living costs run high, Adelaide’s affordable rental prices help balance the budget for singles.

Perth

Isolated yet idyllic, Perth delights those seeking an active outdoor lifestyle with nearly guaranteed sunny weather and a setting of beaches, parks and wide open spaces.

A single person’s monthly living expenses in Perth ring in at $1,228 without rent–the lowest of the major cities after Hobart. Renting a one bedroom apartment in the city center averages a pricey $1,821 per month. Yet apartments outside the center drop dramatically to $1,320.

Based on these estimates, a comfortable monthly budget for a single in Perth would be about $3,049 including a centrally-located rental. While Perth proves one of the most expensive cities for rents, overall living costs help balance the scales. Additionally, for nature lovers, Perth provides easy access to white sand beaches and scenic landscapes.

Darwin

Tropical Darwin provides the only major Aussie city experience in the Top End, marked by a balmy monsoon climate, natural parks and Aboriginal art. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore massive Kakadu National Park or go fishing year-round.

Living expenses for a single person come out at $1,138 per month without rent. Renting a one bedroom apartment in the city center averages $1,368, while the same dwelling outside the center is a steal at only $604.

Based on these figures, a comfortable standard of living for a single could be achieved for only $2,242 in Darwin including an apartment rental. Thanks to super low rents just outside the center, Darwin emerges as the second-most affordable Aussie city.

Canberra

Living expenses ring in higher for singles in Canberra than any other city at a monthly average of $1,346 without rent. Renting a one bedroom apartment downtown averages $1,824, while the same dwelling outside the center rents for $1,467.

Australia’s capital city, Canberra provides a carefully planned urban environment filled with museums, galleries, government buildings and more. Its abundance of parks, bike paths, restaurants and shopping make this an ideal place to settle down.

With rent included, a single person needs about $3,170 per month to live comfortably in Canberra — the highest monthly total of all the major cities compared here.

Australia is a vibrant country whose cities brim with culture, beauty and people. Before planning a stay or move there, know which city best aligns with not only your interests, but your financial capabilities as well.

