How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

January 04, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates ->

Rich is a term that might seem rather vague when it comes to wealth — what seems rich to one person might not to another, and money can go a lot further in some states than others.

One way to determine what equals “rich” is to look at the top 5% income earners in any given state. The 5% club in some states, however, is much, much harder to crack into than in others.

To determine what it takes to be rich, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey to determine the average income for each state compared to that of its top-earning 5%.

Here’s a look at how much you need to be “rich” in each state, and how much more you’ll earn than the average person when you get there.

Birmingham, Alabama, USA - April 25, 2012: People partake in group exercise under the pavilion at Railroad Park.

Alabama

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $202,158
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $336,788
  • Median household income for the entire state: $54,943
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

alaska

Alaska

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $394,694
  • Median household income for the entire state: $80,287
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 4.9x

Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

Arizona

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $233,908
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $395,620
  • Average household income for the entire state: $65,913
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 6.0x
Little Rock Arkansas

Arkansas

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $193,240
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $344,470
  • Average household income for the entire state: $52,123
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 6.6x
Financial district of San Francisco at sunrise.

California

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%:  $555,007
  • Median household income for the entire state: $84,097
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.6x
Castle Rock Colorado

Colorado

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $466,181
  • Median household income for the entire state: $80,184
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.8x

Hartford Connecticut

Connecticut

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $602,707
  • Median household income for the entire state: $83,572
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 7.2x
beach in Lewes Delaware at sunset

Delaware

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $245,145
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $420,859
  • Average household income for the entire state: $72,724
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 5.8x
Here is the token nighttime long exposure shot of the U.

District of Columbia

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $670,768
  • Average household income for the entire state: $93,547
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 7.2x
Sarasota, Florida, USA downtown skyline on the bay at sunrise.

Florida

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $236,080
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $431,870
  • Average household income for the entire state: $61,777
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 7.0x

View of the Atlanta skyline on a beautiful night.

Georgia

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $245,320
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $422,018
  • Average household income for the entire state: $65,030
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 6.5x
Honolulu Hawaii

Hawaii

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $459,305
  • Median household income for the entire state: $88,005
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.2x
Deer Creek in Hailey Idaho

Idaho

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $212,170
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $360,622
  • Median household income for the entire state: $63,377
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x
Chicago downtown skyline and the blue sky.

Illinois

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $466,713
  • Median household income for the entire state: $72,563
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.4x

Indianapolis Indiana skyline at dusk

Indiana

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $205,154
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $347,661
  • Median household income for the entire state: $61,944
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x
Aerial image of single family homes in Bettendorf Iowa USA.

Iowa

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $210,930
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $352,704
  • Median household income for the entire state: $65,429
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.4x
WICHITA, KANSAS

Kansas

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $220,993
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $383,038
  • Median household income for the entire state: $64,521
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.9x
Louisville, Kentucky

Kentucky

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $197,902
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $350,411
  • Median household income for the entire state: $55,454
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

New Orleans Louisiana

Louisiana

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $210,664
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $357,026
  • Median household income for the entire state: $53,571
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.7x
Portland, Maine, USA coastal townscape.

Maine

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $211,731
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $359,776
  • Median household income for the entire state: $63,182
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x
Baltimore Maryland skyline

Maryland

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $503,597
  • Median household income for the entire state: $91,431
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.5x
Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

Massachusetts

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $558,616
  • Median household income for the entire state: $89,026
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

Beautiful skyline of Detroit city, photos taken from Canadian side, Windsor, Ontario.

Michigan

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $222,336
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $376,426
  • Median household income for the entire state: $63,202
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x
Aerial Shot of Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota at Sunset

Minnesota

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $441,274
  • Median household income for the entire state: $77,706
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x
Biloxi Mississippi

Mississippi

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $179,799
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $308,523
  • Median household income for the entire state: $49,111
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x
Downtown Kansas City skyline with Penn Valley Park in the foreground and a vivid blue sky in the background.

Missouri

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $215,289
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $371,277
  • Median household income for the entire state: $61,043
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

Missoula from Mount Sentinel, in Missoula, Montana.

Montana

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $209,435
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $370,234
  • Median household income for the entire state: $60,560
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x
Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park, including a large fountain, in the foreground.

Nebraska

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $216,626
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $378,679
  • Median household income for the entire state: $66,644
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x
Las Vegas Nevada and the Luxor hotel

Nevada

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $227,954
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $410,161
  • Median household income for the entire state: $65,686
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.2x
Lincoln is a town in Grafton County, New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $440,829
  • Median household income for the entire state: $83,449
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.3x

Large group of sailing yachts at the Manhattan Yacht Club marina, off Morris Canal Basin, at Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, New York State, USA.

New Jersey

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $562,886
  • Median household income for the entire state: $89,703
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x
dusk city shot in Santa Fe New Mexico

New Mexico

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $197,251
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $323,568
  • Median household income for the entire state: $54,020
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x
Lower Manhattan cityscape.

New York

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $574,063
  • Median household income for the entire state: $75,157
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 7.6x
A foggy and colorful sunrise in Charlotte, North Carolina during the morning rush hour traffic.

North Carolina

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $228,071
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $390,822
  • Median household income for the entire state: $60,516
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.5x

Fargo, North Dakota

North Dakota

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $224,445
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $380,261
  • Median household income for the entire state: $68,131
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x
downtown Toledo Ohio's skyline at sunset from across the Maumee river.

Ohio

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $216,003
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $370,964
  • Median household income for the entire state: $61,938
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x
Oklahoma City Oklahoma

Oklahoma

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $201,605
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $348,180
  • Median household income for the entire state: $56,956
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x
Portland, Oregon, USA skyline at dusk with Mt.

Oregon

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $245,626
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $404,468
  • Median household income for the entire state: $70,084
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.8x

Skyline of downtown Philadelphia at sunset USA.

Pennsylvania

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $246,367
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $417,872
  • Median household income for the entire state: $67,587
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.2x
Providence, Rhode Island

Rhode Island

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $424,473
  • Median household income for the entire state: $74,489
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x
Myrtle Beach South Carolina at sunset

South Carolina

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $214,275
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $374,427
  • Median household income for the entire state: $58,234
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.4x
Sioux Falls South Dakota

South Dakota

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $202,777
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $358,060
  • Median household income for the entire state: $63,920
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

Nashville TN Skyline with Cumberland river in view.

Tennessee

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $215,861
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $389,257
  • Median household income for the entire state: $58,516
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.7x
view of the skyline of Dallas financial district during a beautiful bright blue day.

Texas

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $427,006
  • Median household income for the entire state: $67,321
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x
Salt lake City downtown and snow capped mountain.

Utah

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $247,341
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $421,379
  • Median household income for the entire state: $79,133
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.3x
The village of South Peacham nestled in the hill side of Vermont.

Vermont

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $230,309
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $376,807
  • Median household income for the entire state: $67,674
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

Downtown Richmond, Virginia On A Sunny Winter Day.

Virginia

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $486,006
  • Median household income for the entire state: $80,615
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x
A scenic view of the Space Needle in Seattle, WA and the Mt. Rainier

Washington

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $487,950
  • Median household income for the entire state: $82,400
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.9x
sunset over Charleston West Virginia

West Virginia

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $183,110
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $299,882
  • Median household income for the entire state: $50,884
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.9x
Milwaukee Wisconsin

Wisconsin

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $214,889
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $371,015
  • Median household income for the entire state: $67,080
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.5x

Jackson Hole, Wyoming downtown

Wyoming

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $209,639
  • Average household income for the top 5%: $372,110
  • Median household income for the entire state: $68,002
  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.5x

Andrew Lisa and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much a household has to make pre-tax to be in the top 5% highest-earning households in each state by analyzing the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey (ACS). GOBankingRates took the 2021 ACS data on “Household Income Quintile Upper Limits” and found each state’s (1) lower income limit of the top-5 percent of households. Supplemental data compiled includes (2) average household income of the top 5%; (3) average household income for the entire state; and (4) how much more the average 5% household makes than the overall average household in each state. Data is accurate as of May 31, 2023 and is subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

