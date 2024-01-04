How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

Rich is a term that might seem rather vague when it comes to wealth — what seems rich to one person might not to another, and money can go a lot further in some states than others.

One way to determine what equals “rich” is to look at the top 5% income earners in any given state. The 5% club in some states, however, is much, much harder to crack into than in others.

To determine what it takes to be rich, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey to determine the average income for each state compared to that of its top-earning 5%.

Here’s a look at how much you need to be “rich” in each state, and how much more you’ll earn than the average person when you get there.

Alabama

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $202,158

: $202,158 Average household income for the top 5% : $336,788

: $336,788 Median household income for the entire state : $54,943

: $54,943 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

Alaska

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $394,694

: $394,694 Median household income for the entire state : $80,287

: $80,287 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 4.9x

Arizona

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $233,908

Average household income for the top 5%: $395,620

Average household income for the entire state: $65,913

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 6.0x

Arkansas

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $193,240

Average household income for the top 5%: $344,470

Average household income for the entire state: $52,123

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 6.6x

California

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $555,007

: $555,007 Median household income for the entire state : $84,097

: $84,097 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.6x

Colorado

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $466,181

: $466,181 Median household income for the entire state : $80,184

: $80,184 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.8x

Connecticut

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $602,707

: $602,707 Median household income for the entire state : $83,572

: $83,572 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 7.2x

Delaware

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $245,145

$245,145 Average household income for the top 5%: $420,859

$420,859 Average household income for the entire state: $72,724

$72,724 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 5.8x

District of Columbia

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

$250,000 Average household income for the top 5%: $670,768

$670,768 Average household income for the entire state: $93,547

$93,547 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 7.2x

Florida

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $236,080

$236,080 Average household income for the top 5%: $431,870

$431,870 Average household income for the entire state: $61,777

$61,777 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 7.0x

Georgia

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $245,320

$245,320 Average household income for the top 5%: $422,018

$422,018 Average household income for the entire state: $65,030

$65,030 How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 6.5x

Hawaii

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $459,305

: $459,305 Median household income for the entire state : $88,005

: $88,005 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.2x

Idaho

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $212,170

: $212,170 Average household income for the top 5% : $360,622

: $360,622 Median household income for the entire state : $63,377

: $63,377 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

Illinois

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $466,713

: $466,713 Median household income for the entire state : $72,563

: $72,563 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.4x

Indiana

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $205,154

: $205,154 Average household income for the top 5% : $347,661

: $347,661 Median household income for the entire state : $61,944

: $61,944 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

Iowa

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $210,930

: $210,930 Average household income for the top 5% : $352,704

: $352,704 Median household income for the entire state : $65,429

: $65,429 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.4x

Kansas

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $220,993

: $220,993 Average household income for the top 5% : $383,038

: $383,038 Median household income for the entire state : $64,521

: $64,521 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.9x

Kentucky

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $197,902

: $197,902 Average household income for the top 5% : $350,411

: $350,411 Median household income for the entire state : $55,454

: $55,454 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

Louisiana

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $210,664

: $210,664 Average household income for the top 5% : $357,026

: $357,026 Median household income for the entire state : $53,571

: $53,571 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.7x

Maine

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $211,731

: $211,731 Average household income for the top 5% : $359,776

: $359,776 Median household income for the entire state : $63,182

: $63,182 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

Maryland

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $503,597

: $503,597 Median household income for the entire state : $91,431

: $91,431 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.5x

Massachusetts

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $558,616

: $558,616 Median household income for the entire state : $89,026

: $89,026 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

Michigan

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $222,336

: $222,336 Average household income for the top 5% : $376,426

: $376,426 Median household income for the entire state : $63,202

: $63,202 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x

Minnesota

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $441,274

: $441,274 Median household income for the entire state : $77,706

: $77,706 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

Mississippi

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $179,799

: $179,799 Average household income for the top 5% : $308,523

: $308,523 Median household income for the entire state : $49,111

: $49,111 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

Missouri

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $215,289

: $215,289 Average household income for the top 5% : $371,277

: $371,277 Median household income for the entire state : $61,043

: $61,043 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

Montana

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $209,435

: $209,435 Average household income for the top 5% : $370,234

: $370,234 Median household income for the entire state : $60,560

: $60,560 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

Nebraska

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $216,626

: $216,626 Average household income for the top 5% : $378,679

: $378,679 Median household income for the entire state : $66,644

: $66,644 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

Nevada

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $227,954

: $227,954 Average household income for the top 5% : $410,161

: $410,161 Median household income for the entire state : $65,686

: $65,686 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.2x

New Hampshire

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $440,829

: $440,829 Median household income for the entire state : $83,449

: $83,449 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.3x

New Jersey

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $562,886

: $562,886 Median household income for the entire state : $89,703

: $89,703 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

New Mexico

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $197,251

: $197,251 Average household income for the top 5% : $323,568

: $323,568 Median household income for the entire state : $54,020

: $54,020 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x

New York

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $574,063

: $574,063 Median household income for the entire state : $75,157

: $75,157 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 7.6x

North Carolina

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $228,071

: $228,071 Average household income for the top 5% : $390,822

: $390,822 Median household income for the entire state : $60,516

: $60,516 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.5x

North Dakota

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $224,445

: $224,445 Average household income for the top 5% : $380,261

: $380,261 Median household income for the entire state : $68,131

: $68,131 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

Ohio

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $216,003

: $216,003 Average household income for the top 5% : $370,964

: $370,964 Median household income for the entire state : $61,938

: $61,938 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x

Oklahoma

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $201,605

: $201,605 Average household income for the top 5% : $348,180

: $348,180 Median household income for the entire state : $56,956

: $56,956 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

Oregon

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $245,626

: $245,626 Average household income for the top 5% : $404,468

: $404,468 Median household income for the entire state : $70,084

: $70,084 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.8x

Pennsylvania

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $246,367

: $246,367 Average household income for the top 5% : $417,872

: $417,872 Median household income for the entire state : $67,587

: $67,587 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.2x

Rhode Island

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $424,473

: $424,473 Median household income for the entire state : $74,489

: $74,489 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

South Carolina

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $214,275

: $214,275 Average household income for the top 5% : $374,427

: $374,427 Median household income for the entire state : $58,234

: $58,234 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.4x

South Dakota

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $202,777

: $202,777 Average household income for the top 5% : $358,060

: $358,060 Median household income for the entire state : $63,920

: $63,920 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

Tennessee

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $215,861

: $215,861 Average household income for the top 5% : $389,257

: $389,257 Median household income for the entire state : $58,516

: $58,516 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.7x

Texas

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $427,006

: $427,006 Median household income for the entire state : $67,321

: $67,321 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

Utah

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $247,341

: $247,341 Average household income for the top 5% : $421,379

: $421,379 Median household income for the entire state : $79,133

: $79,133 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.3x

Vermont

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $230,309

: $230,309 Average household income for the top 5% : $376,807

: $376,807 Median household income for the entire state : $67,674

: $67,674 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

Virginia

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $486,006

: $486,006 Median household income for the entire state : $80,615

: $80,615 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x

Washington

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

: $250,000 Average household income for the top 5% : $487,950

: $487,950 Median household income for the entire state : $82,400

: $82,400 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.9x

West Virginia

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $183,110

: $183,110 Average household income for the top 5% : $299,882

: $299,882 Median household income for the entire state : $50,884

: $50,884 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.9x

Wisconsin

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $214,889

: $214,889 Average household income for the top 5% : $371,015

: $371,015 Median household income for the entire state : $67,080

: $67,080 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.5x

Wyoming

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $209,639

: $209,639 Average household income for the top 5% : $372,110

: $372,110 Median household income for the entire state : $68,002

: $68,002 How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.5x

Andrew Lisa and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much a household has to make pre-tax to be in the top 5% highest-earning households in each state by analyzing the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey (ACS). GOBankingRates took the 2021 ACS data on “Household Income Quintile Upper Limits” and found each state’s (1) lower income limit of the top-5 percent of households. Supplemental data compiled includes (2) average household income of the top 5%; (3) average household income for the entire state; and (4) how much more the average 5% household makes than the overall average household in each state. Data is accurate as of May 31, 2023 and is subject to change.

