How Much You Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in Western States

California is the biggest retirement state in America, with over 3 million seniors. Just how much savings do the middle-class retirees in that set need?
GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine how much a middle-class retirement costs across America. In the West, Hawaii and California required the most — both over $820,000 for a 20-year retirement that included Social Security.
Check out how much middle-class retirees need saved in every Western state.
Alaska
- Middle-class income range: $59,557 to $178,672
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $728,988
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,191,147
Arizona
- Middle-class income range: $51,248 to $153,744
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $562,802
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,024,960
California
- Middle-class income range: $64,223 to $912,668
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $822,295
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,284,453
Colorado
- Middle-class income range: $61,647 to $184,940
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $770,775
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,232,933
Hawaii
- Middle-class income range: $65,545 to $196,634
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $848,735
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,310,893
Idaho
- Middle-class income range: $49,757 to $149,272
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $532,988
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,147
Montana
- Middle-class income range: $46,615 to $139,844
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $470,135
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,293
Nevada
- Middle-class income range: $50,374 to $151,122
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $545,322
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,007,480
New Mexico
- Middle-class income range: $41,417 to $124,250
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $366,175
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $828,333
Oregon
- Middle-class income range: $53,617 to $160,852
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $610,188
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,072,347
Utah
- Middle-class income range: $61,167 to $183,500
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $761,175
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,223,33
Washington
- Middle-class income range: $63,301 to $189,904
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $803,686
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,266,027
Wyoming
- Middle-class income range: $49,877 to $149,630
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $535,375
- Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $997,533
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in Western States
