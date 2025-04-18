How Much You Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in Western States

California is the biggest retirement state in America, with over 3 million seniors. Just how much savings do the middle-class retirees in that set need?

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine how much a middle-class retirement costs across America. In the West, Hawaii and California required the most — both over $820,000 for a 20-year retirement that included Social Security.

Check out how much middle-class retirees need saved in every Western state.

Alaska

Middle-class income range: $59,557 to $178,672

$59,557 to $178,672 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $728,988

$728,988 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,191,147

Arizona

Middle-class income range: $51,248 to $153,744

$51,248 to $153,744 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $562,802

$562,802 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,024,960

California

Middle-class income range: $64,223 to $912,668

$64,223 to $912,668 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $822,295

$822,295 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,284,453

Colorado

Middle-class income range: $61,647 to $184,940

$61,647 to $184,940 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $770,775

$770,775 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,232,933

Hawaii

Middle-class income range: $65,545 to $196,634

$65,545 to $196,634 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $848,735

$848,735 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,310,893

Idaho

Middle-class income range: $49,757 to $149,272

$49,757 to $149,272 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $532,988

$532,988 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,147

Montana

Middle-class income range: $46,615 to $139,844

$46,615 to $139,844 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $470,135

$470,135 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,293

Nevada

Middle-class income range: $50,374 to $151,122

$50,374 to $151,122 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $545,322

$545,322 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,007,480

New Mexico

Middle-class income range: $41,417 to $124,250

$41,417 to $124,250 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $366,175

$366,175 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $828,333

Oregon

Middle-class income range: $53,617 to $160,852

$53,617 to $160,852 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $610,188

$610,188 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,072,347

Utah

Middle-class income range: $61,167 to $183,500

$61,167 to $183,500 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $761,175

$761,175 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,223,33

Washington

Middle-class income range: $63,301 to $189,904

$63,301 to $189,904 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $803,686

$803,686 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,266,027

Wyoming

Middle-class income range: $49,877 to $149,630

$49,877 to $149,630 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $535,375

$535,375 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $997,533

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in Western States

