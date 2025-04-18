Personal Finance

How Much You Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in Western States

April 18, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff for GOBankingRates->

California is the biggest retirement state in America, with over 3 million seniors. Just how much savings do the middle-class retirees in that set need?

Check Out: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

For You: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine how much a middle-class retirement costs across America. In the West, Hawaii and California required the most — both over $820,000 for a 20-year retirement that included Social Security.

Check out how much middle-class retirees need saved in every Western state.

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Middle-class income range: $59,557 to $178,672
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $728,988
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,191,147

Learn More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Read Next: I’m a Middle-Class Retiree — Here’s My Monthly Budget

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Middle-class income range: $51,248 to $153,744
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $562,802
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,024,960

Trending Now: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Ventura California coastline view

California

  • Middle-class income range: $64,223 to $912,668
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $822,295
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,284,453
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Middle-class income range: $61,647 to $184,940
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $770,775
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,232,933
Hanalei Bay, Kauai Hawaii.

Hawaii

  • Middle-class income range: $65,545 to $196,634
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $848,735
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,310,893

Discover More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Middle-class income range: $49,757 to $149,272
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $532,988
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,147
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Middle-class income range: $46,615 to $139,844
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $470,135
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,293
Sand Harbor Beach, Lake Tahoe - Image.

Nevada

  • Middle-class income range: $50,374 to $151,122
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $545,322
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,007,480

Read More: Frugal Retirees — Steer Clear of These 13 Ultra-Expensive Arizona Cities

Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Middle-class income range: $41,417 to $124,250
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $366,175
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $828,333
Oregon State Capitol

Oregon

  • Middle-class income range: $53,617 to $160,852
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $610,188
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,072,347
The state capitol building of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, stands atop a hill overlooking the city.

Utah

  • Middle-class income range: $61,167 to $183,500
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $761,175
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,223,33

Find Out: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Middle-class income range: $63,301 to $189,904
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $803,686
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,266,027
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Middle-class income range: $49,877 to $149,630
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $535,375
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $997,533

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in Western States

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.