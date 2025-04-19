How Much You Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in the South

Across America, the most affordable states to retire are in the South. For 20 years of retirement in Mississippi, a middle-class couple needs only about $270,000 after Social Security, according to recent GOBankingRates research.

Check Out: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

For You: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Eight of the 10 most affordable are in the South. Check out how much you need saved for a middle-class retirement in every Southern state.

Alabama

Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054

$41,351 to $124,054 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $364,868

$364,868 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $827,027

Learn More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Read Next: I’m a Middle-Class Retiree — Here’s My Monthly Budget

Arkansas

Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546

$39,182 to $117,546 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $321,482

$321,482 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $783,640

Trending Now: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Florida

Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422

$47,807 to $143,422 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $493,988

$493,988 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,147

Georgia

Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328

$49,776 to $149,328 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $533,362

$533,362 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,520

Kentucky

Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834

$41,611 to $124,834 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $370,068

$370,068 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $832,227

Discover More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

Louisiana

Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046

$40,015 to $120,046 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $338,148

$338,148 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $800,307

Mississippi

Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830

$36,610 to $109,830 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $270,042

$270,042 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $732,200

North Carolina

Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808

$46,603 to $139,808 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $469,895

$469,895 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,053

Be Aware: 4 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Florida for Retirement

Oklahoma

Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206

$42,402 to $127,206 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $385,882

$385,882 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $848,040

South Carolina

Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636

$44,545 to $133,636 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $428,748

$428,748 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $890,907

Tennessee

Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194

$44,731 to $134,194 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $432,468

$432,468 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $894,627

Find Out: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

Texas

Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584

$50,861 to $152,584 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $555,068

$555,068 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,017,227

Virginia

Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948

$60,649 to $181,948 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $750,828

$750,828 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,212,987

West Virginia

Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834

$38,611 to $115,834 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $310,068

$310,068 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $772,227

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how much you will need saved for retirement. First GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the cost of living for each state, as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, and the average cost of living for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each state. The average single-family home value from December 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and the average mortgage cost was calculated (assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research). Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Middle-class income is defined by Pew Research Center as two-thirds to double the national median income. The minimum income needed to be middle class was calculated and the savings needed to retire was calculated. The average income for one person was sourced from the Social Security Administration for December 2024, and the retirement savings needed after Social Security benefits was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 24, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in the South

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.