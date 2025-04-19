How Much You Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in the South

Personal Finance

Across America, the most affordable states to retire are in the South. For 20 years of retirement in Mississippi, a middle-class couple needs only about $270,000 after Social Security, according to recent GOBankingRates research.

Eight of the 10 most affordable are in the South. Check out how much you need saved for a middle-class retirement in every Southern state.

Alabama

  • Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $364,868
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $827,027

Arkansas

  • Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $321,482
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $783,640

Florida

  • Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $493,988
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,147
Georgia

  • Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $533,362
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,520
Kentucky

  • Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $370,068
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $832,227

Louisiana

  • Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $338,148
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $800,307
Mississippi

  • Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $270,042
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $732,200
North Carolina

  • Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $469,895
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,053

Oklahoma

  • Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $385,882
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $848,040
South Carolina

  • Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $428,748
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $890,907
Tennessee

  • Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $432,468
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $894,627

Texas

  • Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $555,068
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,017,227
Virginia

  • Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $750,828
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,212,987
West Virginia

  • Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $310,068
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $772,227

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how much you will need saved for retirement. First GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the cost of living for each state, as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, and the average cost of living for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each state. The average single-family home value from December 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and the average mortgage cost was calculated (assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research). Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Middle-class income is defined by Pew Research Center as two-thirds to double the national median income. The minimum income needed to be middle class was calculated and the savings needed to retire was calculated. The average income for one person was sourced from the Social Security Administration for December 2024, and the retirement savings needed after Social Security benefits was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 24, 2025.

