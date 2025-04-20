How Much You Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in the Midwest

A middle-class person can live a pretty affordable retirement in the Midwest.

Check Out: How Far $500,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

For You: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

According to a recent GOBankingRates study, a middle-class retiree can subsist for a solid 20 years on around $500,000 (after Social Security). The most expensive Midwestern state for a 20-year middle-class retirement is Minnesota, at around $700,000 on average. The cheapest state is Missouri, at about $457,000.

Check out what a middle-class retirement costs in the Midwest states.

Illinois

Middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404

$54,468 to $163,404 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $627,202

$627,202 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,089,360

Learn More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Read Next: I’m a Middle-Class Retiree — Here’s My Monthly Budget

Indiana

Middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102

$46,701 to $140,102 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $471,855

$471,855 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $934,013

Trending Now: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Iowa

Middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294

$48,765 to $146,294 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $513,135

$513,135 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $975,293

Kansas

Middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278

$48,426 to $145,278 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $506,362

$506,362 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $968,520

Michigan

Middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298

$47,433 to $142,298 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $486,495

$486,495 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $948,653

Discover More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

Minnesota

Middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112

$58,371 to $175,112 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $705,255

$705,255 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,167,413

Missouri

Middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840

$45,947 to $137,840 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $456,775

$456,775 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $918,933

Nebraska

Middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970

$49,990 to $149,970 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $537,642

$537,642 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $999,800

Be Aware: 4 Reasons You Might Regret Moving To Florida for Retirement

North Dakota

Household median income: $73,959

$73,959 Middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898

$50,633 to $151,898 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $550,495

$550,495 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,012,653

Ohio

Middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360

$46,453 to $139,360 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $466,908

$466,908 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $929,067

South Dakota

Middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842

$48,281 to $144,842 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $503,455

$503,455 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $965,613

Wisconsin

Middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340

$50,447 to $151,340 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $546,775

$546,775 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,008,933

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how much you will need saved for retirement. First GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the cost of living for each state, as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, and the average cost of living for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each state. The average single-family home value from December 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and the average mortgage cost was calculated (assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research). Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Middle-class income is defined by Pew Research Center as two-thirds to double the national median income. The minimum income needed to be middle class was calculated and the savings needed to retire was calculated. The average income for one person was sourced from the Social Security Administration for December 2024, and the retirement savings needed after Social Security benefits was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 24, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement in the Midwest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.