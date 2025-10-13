How Much You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Just how much will you need to save every month to afford a comfortable 20-year retirement — spanning from ages 65 to 85 — in America?

That’s a question GOBankingRates recently sought to answer, breaking it down on a state-by-state basis. The reason for a 50-state breakdown is simple: Cost of living varies wildly from one state to another. A 20-year retirement in one state could require a savings of less than $800,000; meanwhile, another state could require well over $2 million. That’s a vast difference.

To find how much money each state’s comfortable retirement would require, GOBankingRates first discerned the average cost of living for a household in each state via such sources as the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Retired Consumer Units. To those cost-of-living numbers, GOBankingRates then added an additional 20% “buffer” of additional savings requirements, all as a means to help craft a more comfortable retirement package than the state-by-state cost of necessities.

With that amount decided, GOBankingRates calculated how much you would need to save each month (starting at age 30) to reach the point where you would enjoy a comfortable 20-year retirement in each state.

Key Findings

Hawaii retirement costs more than any other. In order to settle down for a comfy retirement in the Aloha State, be prepared to spend just over $2.3 million, thanks to the state’s high cost of living. A retiree looking to comfortably live out their golden years in America’s most tropical state needs to save about $5,500 a month from age 30.

The state requires roughly $770,000 to retire in comfort across two decades — that’s three times less than Hawaii. That means saving $1,833 a month starting at age 30. You’ll need to save more than $3,000 per month in 15 states. The most expensive after Hawaii are California and Massachusetts, which both require over $4,000 per month. The other states requiring more than $3,000 a month are Washington, New Jersey, Colorado, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, New York, Connecticut, Alaska, Maryland and Idaho.

See how much savings you will need to accrue on average every month to retire comfortably in each state. Also see how much those amounts have changed over the past year.

Alabama

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,055

: $2,055 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $862,897 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,595 Monthly cost of necessities : $2,996

: $862,897 % of population 65+: 17.5%

Alaska

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $3,156

: $3,156 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,325,355 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,522 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,602

: $1,325,355 % of population 65+: 13.3%

Arizona

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,891

: $2,891 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,214,317 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,060 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,216

: $1,214,317 % of population 65+: 18.6%

Arkansas

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $1,956

: $1,956 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $821,316 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,422 Monthly cost of necessities : $2,852

: $821,316 % of population 65+: 17.3%

California

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $4,496

: $4,496 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,888,167 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $7,867 Monthly cost of necessities : $6,556

: $1,888,167 % of population 65+: 15.3%

Colorado

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $3,380

: $3,380 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,419,452 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement :$5,914 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,929

: $1,419,452 % of population 65+: 15.2%

Connecticut

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $3,159

: $3,159 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,326,915 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,529 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,607

: $1,326,915 % of population 65+: 18.1%

Delaware

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,797

: $2,797 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,174,659 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,894 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,079

: $1,174,659 % of population 65+: 20.0%

Florida

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,744

: $2,744 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,152,560 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,802 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,002

: $1,152,560 % of population 65+: 21.1%

Georgia

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,497

: $2,497 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,048,675 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,369 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,641

: $1,048,675 % of population 65+: 14.6%

Hawaii

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $5,506

: $5,506 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $2,312,551 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $9,636 Monthly cost of necessities : $8,030

: $2,312,551 % of population 65+: 19.9%

Idaho

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $3,010

: $3,010 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,264,006 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,267 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,389

: $1,264,006 % of population 65+: 16.6%

Illinois

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,349

: $2,349 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $986,731 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,111 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,426

: $986,731 % of population 65+: 16.6%

Indiana

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,168

: $2,168 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $910,421 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,793 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,161

: $910,421 % of population 65+: 16.4%

Iowa

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,072

: $2,072 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $870,288 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,626 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,022

: $870,288 % of population 65+: 17.8%

Kansas

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,141

: $2,141 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $899,032 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,746 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,122

: $899,032 % of population 65+: 16.6%

Kentucky

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,024

: $2,024 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $850,234 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,543 Monthly cost of necessities : $2,952

: $850,234 % of population 65+: 17.0%

Louisiana

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $1,972

: $1,972 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $828,245 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,451 Monthly cost of necessities : $2,876

: $828,245 % of population 65+: 16.3%

Maine

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,950

: $2,950 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,238,886 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,162 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,302

: $1,238,886 % of population 65+: 21.9%

Maryland

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $3,027

: $3,027 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,271,346 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,297 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,414

: $1,271,346 % of population 65+: 16.3%

Massachusetts

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $4,144

: $4,144 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,740,370 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $7,252 Monthly cost of necessities : $6,043

: $1,740,370 % of population 65+: 17.5%

Michigan

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,162

: $2,162 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $908,126 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,784 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,153

: $908,126 % of population 65+: 18.2%

Minnesota

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,585

: $2,585 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,085,495 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,523 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,769

: $1,085,495 % of population 65+: 16.8%

Mississippi

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $1,879

: $1,879 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $789,198 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,288 Monthly cost of necessities : $2,740

: $789,198 % of population 65+: 16.8%

Missouri

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,150

: $2,150 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $903,087 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,763 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,136

: $903,087 % of population 65+: 17.5%

Montana

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,997

: $2,997 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,258,804 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,245 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,371

: $1,258,804 % of population 65+: 19.7%

Nebraska

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,239

: $2,239 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $940,362 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,918 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,265

: $940,362 % of population 65+: 16.4%

Nevada

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,980

: $2,980 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,251,490 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,215 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,345

: $1,251,490 % of population 65+: 16.6%

New Hampshire

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $3,330

: $3,330 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,398,496 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,827 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,856

: $1,398,496 % of population 65+: 19.5%

New Jersey

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $3,529

: $3,529 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,482,150 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $6,176 Monthly cost of necessities : $5,146

: $1,482,150 % of population 65+: 16.8%

New Mexico

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,421

: $2,421 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,016,690 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,236 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,530

: $1,016,690 % of population 65+: 18.8%

New York

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $3,182

: $3,182 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,336,469 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,569 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,641

: $1,336,469 % of population 65+: 17.4%

North Carolina

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,536

: $2,536 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,064,926 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,437 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,698

: $1,064,926 % of population 65+: 16.9%

North Dakota

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,330

: $2,330 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $978,633 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,078 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,398

: $978,633 % of population 65+: 16.2%

Ohio

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,165

: $2,165 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $909,197 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,788 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,157

: $909,197 % of population 65+: 17.9%

Oklahoma

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $1,993

: $1,993 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $836,859 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,487 Monthly cost of necessities : $2,906

: $836,859 % of population 65+: 16.1%

Oregon

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $3,318

: $3,318 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,393,421 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,806 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,838

: $1,393,421 % of population 65+: 18.6%

Pennsylvania

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,325

: $2,325 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $976,411 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,068 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,390

: $976,411 % of population 65+: 19.1%

Rhode Island

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $3,247

: $3,247 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,363,602 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,682 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,735

: $1,363,602 % of population 65+: 18.3%

South Carolina

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,360

: $2,360 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $991,147 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,130 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,441

: $991,147 % of population 65+: 18.5%

South Dakota

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,460

: $2,460 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,033,045 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,304 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,587

: $1,033,045 % of population 65+: 17.6%

Tennessee

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,380

: $2,380 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $999,634 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,165 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,471

: $999,634 % of population 65+: 16.8%

Texas

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,369

: $2,369 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $995,168 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,147 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,455

: $995,168 % of population 65+: 13.2%

Utah

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $3,225

: $3,225 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,354,436 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,643 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,703

: $1,354,436 % of population 65+: 11.6%

Vermont

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,907

: $2,907 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,221,103 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $5,088 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,240

: $1,221,103 % of population 65+: 20.8%

Virginia

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,832

: $2,832 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,189,535 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,956 Monthly cost of necessities : $4,130

: $1,189,535 % of population 65+: 16.3%

Washington

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $3,713

: $3,713 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,559,300 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $6,497 Monthly cost of necessities : $5,414

: $1,559,300 % of population 65+: 16.3%

West Virginia

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $1,833

: $1,833 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $768,778 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $3,207 Monthly cost of necessities : $2,673

: $768,778 % of population 65+: 20.7%

Wisconsin

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,504

: $2,504 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,051,795 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,382 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,652

: $1,051,795 % of population 65+: 18.0%

Wyoming

Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement : $2,594

: $2,594 Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement : $1,089,380 Monthly cost of comfortable retirement : $4,539 Monthly cost of necessities : $3,783

: $1,089,380 % of population 65+: 18.0%

Methodology: Population ages 65 and over was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Monthly savings needed for a comfortable retirement was calculated by finding the total amount needed for a 20-year retirement, based on 35 years of savings. To get the amount needed, GOBankingRates added the cost of living for retired households and the average mortgage for each state and then a 20% buffer. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for Q2 2025; national average expenditures for retired households were sourced from the 2023 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired Consumer Units. Mortgage amounts were determined using the August 2025 Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic Data (subtracting a 10% down payment). All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 29, 2025.

