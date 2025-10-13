Personal Finance

How Much You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Just how much will you need to save every month to afford a comfortable 20-year retirement — spanning from ages 65 to 85 — in America?

That’s a question GOBankingRates recently sought to answer, breaking it down on a state-by-state basis. The reason for a 50-state breakdown is simple: Cost of living varies wildly from one state to another. A 20-year retirement in one state could require a savings of less than $800,000; meanwhile, another state could require well over $2 million. That’s a vast difference.

To find how much money each state’s comfortable retirement would require, GOBankingRates first discerned the average cost of living for a household in each state via such sources as the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Retired Consumer Units. To those cost-of-living numbers, GOBankingRates then added an additional 20% “buffer” of additional savings requirements, all as a means to help craft a more comfortable retirement package than the state-by-state cost of necessities.

With that amount decided, GOBankingRates calculated how much you would need to save each month (starting at age 30) to reach the point where you would enjoy a comfortable 20-year retirement in each state.

Hand putting Coins in glass jar with retro alarm clock for time to money saving for retirement concept.

Key Findings

  • Hawaii retirement costs more than any other. In order to settle down for a comfy retirement in the Aloha State, be prepared to spend just over $2.3 million, thanks to the state’s high cost of living. A retiree looking to comfortably live out their golden years in America’s most tropical state needs to save about $5,500 a month from age 30.
  • West Virginia offers the most affordable retirement. The state requires roughly $770,000 to retire in comfort across two decades — that’s three times less than Hawaii. That means saving $1,833 a month starting at age 30.
  • You’ll need to save more than $3,000 per month in 15 states. The most expensive after Hawaii are California and Massachusetts, which both require over $4,000 per month. The other states requiring more than $3,000 a month are Washington, New Jersey, Colorado, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, New York, Connecticut, Alaska, Maryland and Idaho.

See how much savings you will need to accrue on average every month to retire comfortably in each state. Also see how much those amounts have changed over the past year.

sunset at bayfront park in daphne, alabama in Daphne, Alabama, United States.

Alabama

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,055
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $862,897
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,595
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $2,996
  • % of population 65+: 17.5%

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,156
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,325,355
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,522
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,602
  • % of population 65+: 13.3%
Papago Park after Sunset stock photo

Arizona

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,891
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,214,317
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,060
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,216
  • % of population 65+: 18.6%
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $1,956
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $821,316
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,422
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $2,852
  • % of population 65+: 17.3%
Aerial view of the coastal community of La Jolla, California approximately 10 miles north of downtown San Diego shot via helicopter from an altitude of about 300 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

California

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $4,496
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,888,167
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $7,867
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $6,556
  • % of population 65+: 15.3%
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,380
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,419,452
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement:$5,914
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,929
  • % of population 65+: 15.2%

A beautiful Autumn morning in Shelton, Connecticut, USA.

Connecticut

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,159
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,326,915
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,529
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,607
  • % of population 65+: 18.1%
Wilmington, in the state of Delaware, and is located at the confluence of the Christina river and brandywine creek.

Delaware

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,797
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,174,659
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,894
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,079
  • % of population 65+: 20.0%
Miami Florida iStock

Florida

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,744
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,152,560
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,802
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,002
  • % of population 65+: 21.1%
The fishing pier and Atlantic Ocean at Tybee Island, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,497
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,048,675
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,369
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,641
  • % of population 65+: 14.6%
Overhead shot of Kapolei Hawaii, showing the tall buildings by the crystal clear water and lush greenery

Hawaii

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $5,506
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $2,312,551
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $9,636
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $8,030
  • % of population 65+: 19.9%

Shot of downtown Boise Idaho in the city center with trees standing next to tall office buildings

Idaho

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,010
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,264,006
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,267
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,389
  • % of population 65+: 16.6%
The chicago theatre is a landmark theater located on north State Street in the loop area of chicago, Illinois.

Illinois

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,349
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $986,731
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,111
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,426
  • % of population 65+: 16.6%
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park.

Indiana

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,168
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $910,421
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,793
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,161
  • % of population 65+: 16.4%
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,072
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $870,288
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,626
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,022
  • % of population 65+: 17.8%
Salina is a city in and the county seat of Saline County, Kansas, United States.

Kansas

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,141
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $899,032
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,746
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,122
  • % of population 65+: 16.6%

The Intersection of Main and S Broadway in downtown Lexington KY, USA.

Kentucky

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,024
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $850,234
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,543
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $2,952
  • % of population 65+: 17.0%
The downtown and surrounding areas of New Orleans, Louisiana shot from an altitude of about 1000 feet during a helicopter photo flight.

Louisiana

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $1,972
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $828,245
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,451
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $2,876
  • % of population 65+: 16.3%
Aerial view of Camden, Maine harbor in fall from Mount Battie.

Maine

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,950
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,238,886
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,162
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,302
  • % of population 65+: 21.9%
View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

Maryland

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,027
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,271,346
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,297
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,414
  • % of population 65+: 16.3%
Springfield, Massachusetts, USA stock photo

Massachusetts

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $4,144
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,740,370
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $7,252
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $6,043
  • % of population 65+: 17.5%

Summer sunset of over a Lake Michigan harbor and marina in the coastal town of Petoskey Michigan.

Michigan

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,162
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $908,126
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,784
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,153
  • % of population 65+: 18.2%
A yellow fisherman's canoe on a rocky shore of a northern Minnesota lake.

Minnesota

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,585
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,085,495
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,523
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,769
  • % of population 65+: 16.8%
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $1,879
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $789,198
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,288
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $2,740
  • % of population 65+: 16.8%
Lake Taney-Como in Forsyth Missouri in Autumn.

Missouri

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,150
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $903,087
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,763
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,136
  • % of population 65+: 17.5%
Red Lodge, Montana, USA.

Montana

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,997
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,258,804
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,245
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,371
  • % of population 65+: 19.7%

Shot of the sunrise on a wintery morning over the city skyline with tall buildings in Omaha, NE

Nebraska

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,239
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $940,362
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,918
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,265
  • % of population 65+: 16.4%
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,980
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,251,490
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,215
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,345
  • % of population 65+: 16.6%
Peak fall foliage and snowcapped mountians in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

New Hampshire

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,330
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,398,496
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,827
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,856
  • % of population 65+: 19.5%
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,529
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,482,150
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $6,176
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $5,146
  • % of population 65+: 16.8%
Examples of the adobe architecture of Taos Pueblo, in New Mexico, a multistory adobe complex inhabited by Native Americans for centuries.

New Mexico

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,421
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,016,690
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,236
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,530
  • % of population 65+: 18.8%

Lower Manhattan skyline seen from Battery Park.

New York

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,182
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,336,469
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,569
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,641
  • % of population 65+: 17.4%
Asheville, North Carolina, USA at twilight.

North Carolina

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,536
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,064,926
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,437
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,698
  • % of population 65+: 16.9%
Shot of the North Dakota Badlands at sunrise with the rolling hills and stream of water reflecting the blue sky.

North Dakota

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,330
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $978,633
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,078
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,398
  • % of population 65+: 16.2%
High Angle View of Downtown Columbus Skyline featuring buildings and trees on Clear Day

Ohio

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,165
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $909,197
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,788
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,157
  • % of population 65+: 17.9%
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

Oklahoma

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $1,993
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $836,859
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,487
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $2,906
  • % of population 65+: 16.1%

Drone shot of downtown Portland, Oregon and the city skyline against the bridge over water at sunrise

Oregon

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,318
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,393,421
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,806
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,838
  • % of population 65+: 18.6%
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,325
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $976,411
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,068
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,390
  • % of population 65+: 19.1%
Overhead shot of Providence, Rhode Island with the sun coming up behind the city skyline and tops of trees

Rhode Island

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,247
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,363,602
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,682
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,735
  • % of population 65+: 18.3%
Myrtle Beach Sunset South Carolina stock photo

South Carolina

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,360
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $991,147
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,130
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,441
  • % of population 65+: 18.5%
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,460
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,033,045
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,304
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,587
  • % of population 65+: 17.6%

Broadway in downtown Nashville, Tennessee stock photo

Tennessee

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,380
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $999,634
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,165
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,471
  • % of population 65+: 16.8%
Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

Texas

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,369
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $995,168
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,147
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,455
  • % of population 65+: 13.2%
Downtown salt lake city skyline against huge mountain range in the distance cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,225
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,354,436
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,643
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,703
  • % of population 65+: 11.6%
Early morning autumn in the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont.

Vermont

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,907
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,221,103
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,088
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,240
  • % of population 65+: 20.8%

Virginia

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,832
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,189,535
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,956
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $4,130
  • % of population 65+: 16.3%

Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Washington

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,713
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,559,300
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $6,497
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $5,414
  • % of population 65+: 16.3%
Picture of Harpers Ferry in West Virginia scenic overlook with the Potomac River on a bright, cloudless day

West Virginia

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $1,833
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $768,778
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,207
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $2,673
  • % of population 65+: 20.7%
Picture of Wausau Wisconsin, with the tall city buildings next to a crisp blue lake and sunrise sky

Wisconsin

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,504
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,051,795
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,382
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,652
  • % of population 65+: 18.0%
Casper is a city in and the county seat of Natrona County, Wyoming, United States.

Wyoming

  • Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,594
  • Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,089,380
    • Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,539
    • Monthly cost of necessities: $3,783
  • % of population 65+: 18.0%

Methodology: Population ages 65 and over was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Monthly savings needed for a comfortable retirement was calculated by finding the total amount needed for a 20-year retirement, based on 35 years of savings. To get the amount needed, GOBankingRates added the cost of living for retired households and the average mortgage for each state and then a 20% buffer. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for Q2 2025; national average expenditures for retired households were sourced from the 2023 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired Consumer Units. Mortgage amounts were determined using the August 2025 Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic Data (subtracting a 10% down payment). All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 29, 2025.

