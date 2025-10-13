How Much You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Just how much will you need to save every month to afford a comfortable 20-year retirement — spanning from ages 65 to 85 — in America?
That’s a question GOBankingRates recently sought to answer, breaking it down on a state-by-state basis. The reason for a 50-state breakdown is simple: Cost of living varies wildly from one state to another. A 20-year retirement in one state could require a savings of less than $800,000; meanwhile, another state could require well over $2 million. That’s a vast difference.
To find how much money each state’s comfortable retirement would require, GOBankingRates first discerned the average cost of living for a household in each state via such sources as the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Retired Consumer Units. To those cost-of-living numbers, GOBankingRates then added an additional 20% “buffer” of additional savings requirements, all as a means to help craft a more comfortable retirement package than the state-by-state cost of necessities.
With that amount decided, GOBankingRates calculated how much you would need to save each month (starting at age 30) to reach the point where you would enjoy a comfortable 20-year retirement in each state.
Key Findings
- Hawaii retirement costs more than any other. In order to settle down for a comfy retirement in the Aloha State, be prepared to spend just over $2.3 million, thanks to the state’s high cost of living. A retiree looking to comfortably live out their golden years in America’s most tropical state needs to save about $5,500 a month from age 30.
- West Virginia offers the most affordable retirement. The state requires roughly $770,000 to retire in comfort across two decades — that’s three times less than Hawaii. That means saving $1,833 a month starting at age 30.
- You’ll need to save more than $3,000 per month in 15 states. The most expensive after Hawaii are California and Massachusetts, which both require over $4,000 per month. The other states requiring more than $3,000 a month are Washington, New Jersey, Colorado, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, New York, Connecticut, Alaska, Maryland and Idaho.
See how much savings you will need to accrue on average every month to retire comfortably in each state. Also see how much those amounts have changed over the past year.
Alabama
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,055
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $862,897
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,595
- Monthly cost of necessities: $2,996
- % of population 65+: 17.5%
Alaska
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,156
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,325,355
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,522
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,602
- % of population 65+: 13.3%
Arizona
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,891
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,214,317
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,060
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,216
- % of population 65+: 18.6%
Arkansas
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $1,956
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $821,316
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,422
- Monthly cost of necessities: $2,852
- % of population 65+: 17.3%
California
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $4,496
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,888,167
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $7,867
- Monthly cost of necessities: $6,556
- % of population 65+: 15.3%
Colorado
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,380
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,419,452
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement:$5,914
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,929
- % of population 65+: 15.2%
Connecticut
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,159
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,326,915
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,529
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,607
- % of population 65+: 18.1%
Delaware
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,797
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,174,659
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,894
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,079
- % of population 65+: 20.0%
Florida
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,744
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,152,560
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,802
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,002
- % of population 65+: 21.1%
Georgia
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,497
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,048,675
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,369
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,641
- % of population 65+: 14.6%
Hawaii
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $5,506
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $2,312,551
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $9,636
- Monthly cost of necessities: $8,030
- % of population 65+: 19.9%
Idaho
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,010
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,264,006
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,267
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,389
- % of population 65+: 16.6%
Illinois
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,349
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $986,731
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,111
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,426
- % of population 65+: 16.6%
Indiana
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,168
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $910,421
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,793
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,161
- % of population 65+: 16.4%
Iowa
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,072
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $870,288
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,626
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,022
- % of population 65+: 17.8%
Kansas
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,141
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $899,032
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,746
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,122
- % of population 65+: 16.6%
Kentucky
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,024
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $850,234
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,543
- Monthly cost of necessities: $2,952
- % of population 65+: 17.0%
Louisiana
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $1,972
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $828,245
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,451
- Monthly cost of necessities: $2,876
- % of population 65+: 16.3%
Maine
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,950
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,238,886
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,162
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,302
- % of population 65+: 21.9%
Maryland
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,027
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,271,346
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,297
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,414
- % of population 65+: 16.3%
Massachusetts
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $4,144
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,740,370
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $7,252
- Monthly cost of necessities: $6,043
- % of population 65+: 17.5%
Michigan
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,162
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $908,126
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,784
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,153
- % of population 65+: 18.2%
Minnesota
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,585
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,085,495
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,523
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,769
- % of population 65+: 16.8%
Mississippi
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $1,879
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $789,198
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,288
- Monthly cost of necessities: $2,740
- % of population 65+: 16.8%
Missouri
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,150
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $903,087
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,763
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,136
- % of population 65+: 17.5%
Montana
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,997
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,258,804
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,245
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,371
- % of population 65+: 19.7%
Nebraska
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,239
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $940,362
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,918
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,265
- % of population 65+: 16.4%
Nevada
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,980
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,251,490
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,215
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,345
- % of population 65+: 16.6%
New Hampshire
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,330
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,398,496
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,827
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,856
- % of population 65+: 19.5%
New Jersey
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,529
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,482,150
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $6,176
- Monthly cost of necessities: $5,146
- % of population 65+: 16.8%
New Mexico
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,421
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,016,690
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,236
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,530
- % of population 65+: 18.8%
New York
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,182
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,336,469
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,569
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,641
- % of population 65+: 17.4%
North Carolina
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,536
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,064,926
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,437
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,698
- % of population 65+: 16.9%
North Dakota
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,330
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $978,633
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,078
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,398
- % of population 65+: 16.2%
Ohio
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,165
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $909,197
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,788
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,157
- % of population 65+: 17.9%
Oklahoma
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $1,993
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $836,859
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,487
- Monthly cost of necessities: $2,906
- % of population 65+: 16.1%
Oregon
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,318
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,393,421
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,806
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,838
- % of population 65+: 18.6%
Pennsylvania
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,325
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $976,411
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,068
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,390
- % of population 65+: 19.1%
Rhode Island
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,247
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,363,602
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,682
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,735
- % of population 65+: 18.3%
South Carolina
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,360
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $991,147
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,130
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,441
- % of population 65+: 18.5%
South Dakota
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,460
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,033,045
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,304
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,587
- % of population 65+: 17.6%
Tennessee
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,380
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $999,634
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,165
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,471
- % of population 65+: 16.8%
Texas
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,369
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $995,168
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,147
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,455
- % of population 65+: 13.2%
Utah
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,225
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,354,436
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,643
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,703
- % of population 65+: 11.6%
Vermont
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,907
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,221,103
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $5,088
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,240
- % of population 65+: 20.8%
Virginia
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,832
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,189,535
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,956
- Monthly cost of necessities: $4,130
- % of population 65+: 16.3%
Washington
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $3,713
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,559,300
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $6,497
- Monthly cost of necessities: $5,414
- % of population 65+: 16.3%
West Virginia
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $1,833
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $768,778
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $3,207
- Monthly cost of necessities: $2,673
- % of population 65+: 20.7%
Wisconsin
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,504
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,051,795
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,382
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,652
- % of population 65+: 18.0%
Wyoming
- Monthly savings starting at age 30 for comfortable retirement: $2,594
- Total cost of 20-year comfortable retirement: $1,089,380
- Monthly cost of comfortable retirement: $4,539
- Monthly cost of necessities: $3,783
- % of population 65+: 18.0%
Methodology: Population ages 65 and over was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Monthly savings needed for a comfortable retirement was calculated by finding the total amount needed for a 20-year retirement, based on 35 years of savings. To get the amount needed, GOBankingRates added the cost of living for retired households and the average mortgage for each state and then a 20% buffer. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for Q2 2025; national average expenditures for retired households were sourced from the 2023 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired Consumer Units. Mortgage amounts were determined using the August 2025 Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic Data (subtracting a 10% down payment). All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 29, 2025.
