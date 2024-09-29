How Much You Need To Make To Live Comfortably in Hawaii’s 14 Largest Cities

Hawaii towers as the most expensive state in the U.S. in just about every category you can name. As such, it can be a tough place to financially get by, particularly if you’re living on a lean budget. Frankly, you need a plush income stream to comfortably live in this exorbitantly pricey state.

But how much do you need? Particularly if you’re single and don’t have a family to help provide for?

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Hawaii to find the salary needed to live comfortably as a single person. Here are the salaries needed in all of the cities with populations over 10,000. Lahaina, being rebuilt after a fire destroyed most of the town in 2023, was excluded.

Hilo

Population: 47,627

47,627 Household median income: $75,589

$75,589 Total cost of living annually: $60,206

$60,206 Salary needed to live comfortably: $120,411

Waianae

Population: 13,749

13,749 Household median income: $70,819

$70,819 Total cost of living annually: $72,468

$72,468 Salary needed to live comfortably: $144,936

Wahiawa

Population: 17,400

17,400 Household median income: $81,433

$81,433 Total cost of living annually: $85,240

$85,240 Salary needed to live comfortably: $170,479

Ewa Beach

Population: 15,167

15,167 Household median income: $114,207

$114,207 Average single family home value: $865,087

$865,087 Total cost of living annually: $88,297

$88,297 Salary needed to live comfortably: $176,593

Kapolei

Population: 22,701

22,701 Household median income: $121,768

$121,768 Total cost of living annually: $89,205

$89,205 Salary needed to live comfortably: $178,410

Waipahu

Population: 39,873

39,873 Household median income: $87,961

$87,961 Total cost of living annually: $90,417

$90,417 Salary needed to live comfortably: $180,834

Kapaa

Population: 10,846

10,846 Household median income: $87,895

$87,895 Total cost of living annually: $91,668

$91,668 Salary needed to live comfortably: $183,336

Pearl City

Population: 46,812

46,812 Household median income: $116,938

$116,938 Total cost of living annually: $92,301

$92,301 Salary needed to live comfortably: $184,601

Wailuku

Population: 16,590

16,590 Household median income: $93,908

$93,908 Total cost of living annually: $93,408

$93,408 Salary needed to live comfortably: $186,815

Kahului

Population: 27,233

27,233 Household median income: $94,712

$94,712 Total cost of living annually: $94,771

$94,771 Salary needed to live comfortably: $189,542

Kaneohe

Population: 35,493

35,493 Household median income: $120,451

$120,451 Total cost of living annually: $101,694

$101,694 Salary needed to live comfortably: $203,387

Honolulu

Population: 348,547

348,547 Household median income: $82,772

$82,772 Total cost of living annually: $112,875

$112,875 Salary needed to live comfortably: $225,751

Kihei

Population: 22,247

22,247 Household median income: $89,892

$89,892 Total cost of living annually: $118,915

$118,915 Salary needed to live comfortably: $237,830

Kailua

Population: 40,323

40,323 Household median income: $138,363

$138,363 Total cost of living annually: $127,857

$127,857 Salary needed to live comfortably: $255,714

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Hawaii to find the salary needed to live comfortably as a single person. GOBankingRates found cities in Hawaii with their total population, population 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S, Census American Community Survey. For each city, total population, total households, population 65 and over and median household income were all sourced from the U.S, Census American Community Survey, the cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. With the cost-of-living indexes and using the national average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a single person, the average cost of expenditures was found for each city. With the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 budgeting rule that states needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the cost of living comfortably. Using the household median income and the total cost of living comfortably as a single person, the leftover savings were calculated for each city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 18, 2024.

