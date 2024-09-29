News & Insights

Personal Finance

How Much You Need To Make To Live Comfortably in Hawaii’s 14 Largest Cities

September 29, 2024 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates ->

Hawaii towers as the most expensive state in the U.S. in just about every category you can name. As such, it can be a tough place to financially get by, particularly if you’re living on a lean budget. Frankly, you need a plush income stream to comfortably live in this exorbitantly pricey state.

Find Out: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Learn More: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000

But how much do you need? Particularly if you’re single and don’t have a family to help provide for? 

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Hawaii to find the salary needed to live comfortably as a single person. Here are the salaries needed in all of the cities with populations over 10,000. Lahaina, being rebuilt after a fire destroyed most of the town in 2023, was excluded.

Also see how the cost of living in Hawaii stacks up against the rest of the states.

Hilo

  • Population: 47,627
  • Household median income: $75,589  
  • Total cost of living annually: $60,206 
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $120,411 

Check Out: What the Upper Middle Class Make in Different US Cities

Waianae

  • Population: 13,749
  • Household median income: $70,819 
  • Total cost of living annually: $72,468  
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $144,936 

Wahiawa

  • Population: 17,400
  • Household median income: $81,433  
  • Total cost of living annually: $85,240 
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $170,479 

Ewa Beach

  • Population: 15,167
  • Household median income: $114,207  
  • Average single family home value: $865,087  
  • Total cost of living annually: $88,297 
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $176,593

Kapolei

  • Population: 22,701
  • Household median income: $121,768 
  • Total cost of living annually: $89,205 
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $178,410 

Waipahu

  • Population: 39,873
  • Household median income: $87,961 
  • Total cost of living annually: $90,417 
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $180,834 

Kapaa

  • Population: 10,846
  • Household median income: $87,895 
  • Total cost of living annually: $91,668 
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $183,336 

Pearl City

  • Population: 46,812
  • Household median income: $116,938 
  • Total cost of living annually: $92,301 
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $184,601 

Wailuku

  • Population: 16,590
  • Household median income: $93,908  
  • Total cost of living annually: $93,408  
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $186,815 

Kahului

  • Population: 27,233
  • Household median income: $94,712 
  • Total cost of living annually: $94,771  
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $189,542 

Kaneohe

  • Population: 35,493
  • Household median income: $120,451 
  • Total cost of living annually: $101,694 
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $203,387 

Honolulu

  • Population: 348,547
  • Household median income: $82,772 
  • Total cost of living annually: $112,875 
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $225,751 

Kihei

  • Population: 22,247
  • Household median income: $89,892  
  • Total cost of living annually: $118,915 
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $237,830 

Kailua

  • Population: 40,323
  • Household median income: $138,363 
  • Total cost of living annually: $127,857 
  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $255,714

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Hawaii to find the salary needed to live comfortably as a single person. GOBankingRates found cities in Hawaii with their total population, population 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S, Census American Community Survey. For each city, total population, total households, population 65 and over and median household income were all sourced from the U.S, Census American Community Survey, the cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. With the cost-of-living indexes and using the national average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a single person, the average cost of expenditures was found for each city. With the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 budgeting rule that states needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the cost of living comfortably. Using the household median income and the total cost of living comfortably as a single person, the leftover savings were calculated for each city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 18, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Make To Live Comfortably in Hawaii’s 14 Largest Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.