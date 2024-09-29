How Much You Need To Make To Live Comfortably in Hawaii’s 14 Largest Cities

Hawaii towers as the most expensive state in the U.S. in just about every category you can name. As such, it can be a tough place to financially get by, particularly if you’re living on a lean budget. Frankly, you need a plush income stream to comfortably live in this exorbitantly pricey state.
But how much do you need? Particularly if you’re single and don’t have a family to help provide for?
In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Hawaii to find the salary needed to live comfortably as a single person. Here are the salaries needed in all of the cities with populations over 10,000. Lahaina, being rebuilt after a fire destroyed most of the town in 2023, was excluded.
Hilo
- Population: 47,627
- Household median income: $75,589
- Total cost of living annually: $60,206
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $120,411
Waianae
- Population: 13,749
- Household median income: $70,819
- Total cost of living annually: $72,468
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $144,936
Wahiawa
- Population: 17,400
- Household median income: $81,433
- Total cost of living annually: $85,240
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $170,479
Ewa Beach
- Population: 15,167
- Household median income: $114,207
- Average single family home value: $865,087
- Total cost of living annually: $88,297
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $176,593
Kapolei
- Population: 22,701
- Household median income: $121,768
- Total cost of living annually: $89,205
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $178,410
Waipahu
- Population: 39,873
- Household median income: $87,961
- Total cost of living annually: $90,417
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $180,834
Kapaa
- Population: 10,846
- Household median income: $87,895
- Total cost of living annually: $91,668
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $183,336
Pearl City
- Population: 46,812
- Household median income: $116,938
- Total cost of living annually: $92,301
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $184,601
Wailuku
- Population: 16,590
- Household median income: $93,908
- Total cost of living annually: $93,408
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $186,815
Kahului
- Population: 27,233
- Household median income: $94,712
- Total cost of living annually: $94,771
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $189,542
Kaneohe
- Population: 35,493
- Household median income: $120,451
- Total cost of living annually: $101,694
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $203,387
Honolulu
- Population: 348,547
- Household median income: $82,772
- Total cost of living annually: $112,875
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $225,751
Kihei
- Population: 22,247
- Household median income: $89,892
- Total cost of living annually: $118,915
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $237,830
Kailua
- Population: 40,323
- Household median income: $138,363
- Total cost of living annually: $127,857
- Salary needed to live comfortably: $255,714
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Hawaii to find the salary needed to live comfortably as a single person. GOBankingRates found cities in Hawaii with their total population, population 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S, Census American Community Survey. For each city, total population, total households, population 65 and over and median household income were all sourced from the U.S, Census American Community Survey, the cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. With the cost-of-living indexes and using the national average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a single person, the average cost of expenditures was found for each city. With the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 budgeting rule that states needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the cost of living comfortably. Using the household median income and the total cost of living comfortably as a single person, the leftover savings were calculated for each city. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 18, 2024.
