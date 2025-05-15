Personal Finance

How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

The top 5% of wealthy Americans in 12 states earn more than half a million dollars annually. By comparison, the median household income for those 12 states does not exceed more than $102,000. 

To determine the amount of income needed to be among the top 5% in each state, GOBankingRates sourced factors including household median income, lower limit of household income and average household income for each quintile. The states are sorted into rankings showing the highest average income for the top 5% of household earners.

High angle view of Lower Manhattan cityscape - Chinatown, New York, USA.

Key Findings

  • The top 5% earn $600,000 or more in Connecticut, California, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey. These states rank first to fifth in GOBankingRates’ study and are known for having high cost of living.
  • There are 12 states where the top 5% earns more than half a million dollars annually: Connecticut ($637,673), California ($619,938), Massachusetts ($619,385), New York ($619,178), New Jersey ($616,334), Washington ($573,110), Colorado ($535,056), Virginia ($534,776), Maryland ($522,117), Illinois ($514,347), New Hampshire ($510,730) and Hawaii ($505,977).
  • New York is the only state where the top 5% make seven times more than median households. The top 5% make six times more than median households in 24 states and five times more in 25 states.

From highest to lowest, this is the amount needed to be in the top 5% in every state.

Greenwich is an affluent town in Fairfield County, Connecticut, United States.

1. Connecticut

  • Average income for the top 5%: $637,673
  • Median household income: $93,760
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.8x

Exclusive neighborhood in Calabasas bordering the Santa Monica Mountains.

2. California

  • Average income for the top 5%: $619,938
  • Median household income: $96,334
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.4x
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

3. Massachusetts

  • Average income for the top 5%: $619,385
  • Median household income: $101,341
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.1x
Lower Manhattan skyline seen from Battery Park.

4. New York

  • Average income for the top 5%: $619,178
  • Median household income: $84,578
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 7.3x
Seaside Heights, New Jersey, USA - April 4, 2022: Daytime view of the Casino Pier and shops on the boardwalk along the beach.

5. New Jersey

  • Average income for the top 5%: $616,334
  • Median household income: $101,050
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.1x
dock with background of Bellevue cityscape with reflection on lake washington at night.

6. Washington

  • Average income for the top 5%: $573,110
  • Median household income: $94,952
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6x

Boulder Reservoir stock photo

7. Colorado

  • Average income for the top 5%: $535,056
  • Median household income: $92,470
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.8x
Williamsburg, Virginia, USA: April 13 2022; Actor driving a beautiful horse and carriage on a street in historic colonial Williamsburg.

8. Virginia

  • Average income for the top 5%: $534,776
  • Median household income: $90,974
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.9x
Cumberland, Maryland

9. Maryland

  • Average income for the top 5%: $522,117
  • Median household income: $101,652
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.1x
Beautiful afternoon in Downtown Ottawa, Illinois.

10. Illinois

  • Average income for the top 5%: $514,347
  • Median household income: $81,702
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

11. New Hampshire

  • Average income for the top 5%: $510,730
  • Median household income: $95,628
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.3x

Hanalei Bay, Kauai Hawaii.

12. Hawaii

  • Average income for the top 5%: $505,977
  • Median household income: $98,317
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.2x
Destin Florida iStock

13. Florida

  • Average income for the top 5%: $499,872
  • Median household income: $71,711
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 7x
Relaxing feel with two chairs on the bay side of the Park Point, Duluth, MN.

14. Minnesota

  • Average income for the top 5%: $496,581
  • Median household income: $87,556
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.7x
Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

15. Texas

  • Average income for the top 5%: $494,328
  • Median household income: $76,292
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.5x
Downtown Providence, Rhode Island at night.

16. Rhode Island

  • Average income for the top 5%: $489,811
  • Median household income: $86,372
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.7x

State Capitol Building of Delaware.

17. Delaware

  • Average income for the top 5%: $477,949
  • Median household income: $82,855
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.8x
Alaska, USA - August 12, 2016: Downtown Juneau with flowers in the foreground with painted wooden storefront buildings and the Red Dog Saloon.

18. Alaska

  • Average income for the top 5%: $477,622
  • Median household income: $89,336
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.4x
Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.

19. Nebraska

  • Average income for the top 5%: $471,960
  • Median household income: $74,985
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x
Red flowers of Indian Paintbrush bloom in late summer at the basin of Mt Timpanogos, American Fork, Utah.

20. Utah

  • Average income for the top 5%: $468,606
  • Median household income: $91,750
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.1x
Warren, Pennsylvania, USA September 4, 2023 A view of buildings in downtown and looking up Liberty Street on a sunny summer day.

21. Pennsylvania

  • Average income for the top 5%: $468,603
  • Median household income: $76,081
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.2x

Douglas, Georgia, USA - April 17, 2022: The old business district on Peterson Avenue.

22. Georgia

  • Average income for the top 5%: $467,103
  • Median household income: $74,664
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x
Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

23. Oregon

  • Average income for the top 5%: $464,386
  • Median household income: $80,426
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.8x
Phoenix Arizona skyline at sunset stock photo

24. Arizona

  • Average income for the top 5%: $461,017
  • Median household income: $76,872
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6x
View of the University of Nevada campus in Reno, NV.

25. Nevada

  • Average income for the top 5%: $460,558
  • Median household income: $75,561
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.1x
Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

26. Vermont

  • Average income for the top 5%: $453,461
  • Median household income: $78,024
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.8x

PIERRE, SD - JULY 9, 2018: South Dakota Capital Building along Capitol Lake in Pierre, SD at sunset.

27. South Dakota

  • Average income for the top 5%: $452,480
  • Median household income: $72,421
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x
Downtown Hickory NC stock photo

28. North Carolina

  • Average income for the top 5%: $443,291
  • Median household income: $69,904
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

29. Tennessee

  • Average income for the top 5%: $435,495
  • Median household income: $67,097
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.5x
Livingston Montana

30. Montana

  • Average income for the top 5%: $420,968
  • Median household income: $69,922
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6x
The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina at Twilight.

31. South Carolina

  • Average income for the top 5%: $419,871
  • Median household income: $66,818
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x

Center of Boise Idaho as seen from above at night.

32. Idaho

  • Average income for the top 5%: $418,188
  • Median household income: $74,636
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.6x
Madison is the capital of the U.

33. Wisconsin

  • Average income for the top 5%: $418,095
  • Median household income: $75,670
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.5x
Drone Shot of Reeb-Hosack Neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio stock photo

34. Ohio

  • Average income for the top 5%: $417,374
  • Median household income: $69,680
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6x
Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.

35. Maine

  • Average income for the top 5%: $415,677
  • Median household income: $71,773
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.8x
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

36. Missouri

  • Average income for the top 5%: $410,472
  • Median household income: $68,920
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6x

Frankenmuth, MI, USA - June 28, 2014: The Bavarian Inn, on Main Street in the heart of Frankenmuth, has expanded over the decades to include several dining rooms, lodging, and an array of gift shops--all bringing a taste of Bavaria to the American Midwest.

37. Michigan

  • Average income for the top 5%: $409,636
  • Median household income: $71,149
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.8x
The old Cedar Rapids (Iowa) City Hall sits on an island in the Cedar River.

38. Iowa

  • Average income for the top 5%: $400,534
  • Median household income: $73,147
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.5x
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

39. Wyoming

  • Average income for the top 5%: $400,071
  • Median household income: $74,815
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.4x
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - Sep 27, 2014: The economically vibrant downtown of Fargo North Dakota, lined with retail shops and entertainment businesses.

40. North Dakota

  • Average income for the top 5%: $399,162
  • Median household income: $75,949
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.3x
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

41. Kansas

  • Average income for the top 5%: $398,469
  • Median household income: $72,639
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.5x

The Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen, Elkhart County, Indiana.

42. Indiana

  • Average income for the top 5%: $393,813
  • Median household income: $70,051
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.6x
Norman, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the quaint and historic Main Street in the downtown district in the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

43. Oklahoma

  • Average income for the top 5%: $392,351
  • Median household income: $63,603
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.2x
Lafayette is a city in and the parish seat of Lafayette Parish, Louisiana.

44. Louisiana

  • Average income for the top 5%: $389,605
  • Median household income: $60,023
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.5x
Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

45. Alabama

  • Average income for the top 5%: $388,183
  • Median household income: $62,027
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x
Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

46. New Mexico

  • Average income for the top 5%: $378,797
  • Median household income: $62,125
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.1x

Dixie Avenue & Main Street Unite at the Public Square in Downtown Elizabethtown, Hardin County, Kentucky, USA.

47. Kentucky

  • Average income for the top 5%: $372,886
  • Median household income: $62,417
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6x
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

48. Arkansas

  • Average income for the top 5%: $364,124
  • Median household income: $58,773
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.2x
Biloxi Hard Rock Casino stock photo

49. Mississippi

  • Average income for the top 5%: $344,395
  • Median household income: $54,915
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x
Huntington, West Virginia, USA - April 21, 2011: Downtown skyline in the financial center of West Virginia's second largest city.

50. West Virginia

  • Average income for the top 5%: $330,270
  • Median household income: $57,917
  • How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.7x

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed US states to find how much income you need to be in the top 5% earners in every state. For each state a number of factors were found including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, the lower limit of household income for each quintile, and the average household income for each quintile, all were sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes for each state were recorded from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and using the national average expenditure costs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all households, the average expenditure costs for each state was calculated. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs the total cost of living can be calculated and is included as supplemental information. The states were sorted to show the highest average income for the top 5% household earners. All data was collected on and is up to date on April 30th, 2025.

