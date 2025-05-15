How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

The top 5% of wealthy Americans in 12 states earn more than half a million dollars annually. By comparison, the median household income for those 12 states does not exceed more than $102,000.

To determine the amount of income needed to be among the top 5% in each state, GOBankingRates sourced factors including household median income, lower limit of household income and average household income for each quintile. The states are sorted into rankings showing the highest average income for the top 5% of household earners.

Key Findings

The top 5% earn $600,000 or more in Connecticut, California, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey. These states rank first to fifth in GOBankingRates’ study and are known for having high cost of living.

These states rank first to fifth in GOBankingRates' study and are known for having high cost of living. There are 12 states where the top 5% earns more than half a million dollars annually: Connecticut ($637,673), California ($619,938), Massachusetts ($619,385), New York ($619,178), New Jersey ($616,334), Washington ($573,110), Colorado ($535,056), Virginia ($534,776), Maryland ($522,117), Illinois ($514,347), New Hampshire ($510,730) and Hawaii ($505,977).

New York is the only state where the top 5% make seven times more than median households. The top 5% make six times more than median households in 24 states and five times more in 25 states.

From highest to lowest, this is the amount needed to be in the top 5% in every state.

1. Connecticut

Average income for the top 5%: $637,673

$637,673 Median household income: $93,760

$93,760 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.8x

2. California

Average income for the top 5%: $619,938

$619,938 Median household income: $96,334

$96,334 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.4x

3. Massachusetts

Average income for the top 5%: $619,385

$619,385 Median household income: $101,341

$101,341 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.1x

4. New York

Average income for the top 5%: $619,178

$619,178 Median household income: $84,578

$84,578 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 7.3x

5. New Jersey

Average income for the top 5%: $616,334

$616,334 Median household income: $101,050

$101,050 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.1x

6. Washington

Average income for the top 5%: $573,110

$573,110 Median household income: $94,952

$94,952 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6x

7. Colorado

Average income for the top 5%: $535,056

$535,056 Median household income: $92,470

$92,470 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.8x

8. Virginia

Average income for the top 5%: $534,776

$534,776 Median household income: $90,974

$90,974 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.9x

9. Maryland

Average income for the top 5%: $522,117

$522,117 Median household income: $101,652

$101,652 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.1x

10. Illinois

Average income for the top 5%: $514,347

$514,347 Median household income: $81,702

$81,702 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x

11. New Hampshire

Average income for the top 5%: $510,730

$510,730 Median household income: $95,628

$95,628 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.3x

12. Hawaii

Average income for the top 5%: $505,977

$505,977 Median household income: $98,317

$98,317 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.2x

13. Florida

Average income for the top 5%: $499,872

$499,872 Median household income: $71,711

$71,711 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 7x

14. Minnesota

Average income for the top 5%: $496,581

$496,581 Median household income: $87,556

$87,556 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.7x

15. Texas

Average income for the top 5%: $494,328

$494,328 Median household income: $76,292

$76,292 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.5x

16. Rhode Island

Average income for the top 5%: $489,811

$489,811 Median household income: $86,372

$86,372 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.7x

17. Delaware

Average income for the top 5%: $477,949

$477,949 Median household income: $82,855

$82,855 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.8x

18. Alaska

Average income for the top 5%: $477,622

$477,622 Median household income: $89,336

$89,336 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.4x

19. Nebraska

Average income for the top 5%: $471,960

$471,960 Median household income: $74,985

$74,985 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x

20. Utah

Average income for the top 5%: $468,606

$468,606 Median household income: $91,750

$91,750 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.1x

21. Pennsylvania

Average income for the top 5%: $468,603

$468,603 Median household income: $76,081

$76,081 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.2x

22. Georgia

Average income for the top 5%: $467,103

$467,103 Median household income: $74,664

$74,664 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x

23. Oregon

Average income for the top 5%: $464,386

$464,386 Median household income: $80,426

$80,426 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.8x

24. Arizona

Average income for the top 5%: $461,017

$461,017 Median household income: $76,872

$76,872 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6x

25. Nevada

Average income for the top 5%: $460,558

$460,558 Median household income: $75,561

$75,561 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.1x

26. Vermont

Average income for the top 5%: $453,461

$453,461 Median household income: $78,024

$78,024 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.8x

27. South Dakota

Average income for the top 5%: $452,480

$452,480 Median household income: $72,421

$72,421 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x

28. North Carolina

Average income for the top 5%: $443,291

$443,291 Median household income: $69,904

$69,904 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x

29. Tennessee

Average income for the top 5%: $435,495

$435,495 Median household income: $67,097

$67,097 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.5x

30. Montana

Average income for the top 5%: $420,968

$420,968 Median household income: $69,922

$69,922 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6x

31. South Carolina

Average income for the top 5%: $419,871

$419,871 Median household income: $66,818

$66,818 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x

32. Idaho

Average income for the top 5%: $418,188

$418,188 Median household income: $74,636

$74,636 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.6x

33. Wisconsin

Average income for the top 5%: $418,095

$418,095 Median household income: $75,670

$75,670 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.5x

34. Ohio

Average income for the top 5%: $417,374

$417,374 Median household income: $69,680

$69,680 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6x

35. Maine

Average income for the top 5%: $415,677

$415,677 Median household income: $71,773

$71,773 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.8x

36. Missouri

Average income for the top 5%: $410,472

$410,472 Median household income: $68,920

$68,920 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6x

37. Michigan

Average income for the top 5%: $409,636

$409,636 Median household income: $71,149

$71,149 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.8x

38. Iowa

Average income for the top 5%: $400,534

$400,534 Median household income: $73,147

$73,147 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.5x

39. Wyoming

Average income for the top 5%: $400,071

$400,071 Median household income: $74,815

$74,815 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.4x

40. North Dakota

Average income for the top 5%: $399,162

$399,162 Median household income: $75,949

$75,949 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.3x

41. Kansas

Average income for the top 5%: $398,469

$398,469 Median household income: $72,639

$72,639 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.5x

42. Indiana

Average income for the top 5%: $393,813

$393,813 Median household income: $70,051

$70,051 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.6x

43. Oklahoma

Average income for the top 5%: $392,351

$392,351 Median household income: $63,603

$63,603 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.2x

44. Louisiana

Average income for the top 5%: $389,605

$389,605 Median household income: $60,023

$60,023 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.5x

45. Alabama

Average income for the top 5%: $388,183

$388,183 Median household income: $62,027

$62,027 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x

46. New Mexico

Average income for the top 5%: $378,797

$378,797 Median household income: $62,125

$62,125 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.1x

47. Kentucky

Average income for the top 5%: $372,886

$372,886 Median household income: $62,417

$62,417 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6x

48. Arkansas

Average income for the top 5%: $364,124

$364,124 Median household income: $58,773

$58,773 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.2x

49. Mississippi

Average income for the top 5%: $344,395

$344,395 Median household income: $54,915

$54,915 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 6.3x

50. West Virginia

Average income for the top 5%: $330,270

$330,270 Median household income: $57,917

$57,917 How much more the average 5% make than median households: 5.7x

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed US states to find how much income you need to be in the top 5% earners in every state. For each state a number of factors were found including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, the lower limit of household income for each quintile, and the average household income for each quintile, all were sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes for each state were recorded from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and using the national average expenditure costs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all households, the average expenditure costs for each state was calculated. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs the total cost of living can be calculated and is included as supplemental information. The states were sorted to show the highest average income for the top 5% household earners. All data was collected on and is up to date on April 30th, 2025.

