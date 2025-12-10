How Much You Can Save on New Car Purchases in Every State Under Trump’s Tax Bill

Millions of American car buyers will soon get some tax relief thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) signed by President Donald Trump on July 4. The tax break is taking effect starting from 2025 and running through the end of 2028 for auto loans on new car purchases. However, the deduction has income limitations, and not all vehicles qualify. At the same time, the OBBBA eliminated the federal tax credit on electric vehicles after September 30, 2025 (barring a few loophole EV purchases viable past that cutoff date).

Read Next: The Surprising Reason Retirees Shouldn’t Pay Cash for a Car

Check Out: 6 Safe Accounts Proven to Grow Your Money Up to 13x Faster

So how much can you save with the OBBBA? Let’s break down how it works and what your new car purchase means for your taxes.

How Much Is the New Car Loan Deduction and Which Vehicles Qualify?

The new OBBBA allows car buyers to deduct up to $10,000 in auto loan interest each year. Unlike some tax deductions, car buyers can take advantage of the tax break whether they itemize or take the standard deduction.

To qualify for the deduction, the vehicle must meet the following requirements:

New cars assembled in the United States

It applies to cars, SUVs, minivans, vans, sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks and motorcycles

The vehicle must weigh less than 14,000 pounds

For personal use (not commercial)

The deduction excludes used cars and leased vehicles, which further limits the tax break.

Be Aware: 5 Cars With Trade-In Values So Low That They’re Not Worth Selling

What Are the Income Limits?

There are also income limits built into the law. You can get the full tax break if you’re a single taxpayer with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of not more than $100,000 or married filing jointly with a MAGI not exceeding $200,000.

The auto loan deduction shrinks when MAGI exceeds the above thresholds, with the amount reduced by $200 for every $1,000 above the cutoff. Additionally, the deduction completely phases out high-income earners earning $150,000 for single filers and $250,000 for joint filers.

How Much Can You Save on Your New Car?

Here are the savings for each state:

California

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $182.77

$182.77 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,221

$5,221 Average savings per senior: $1,386.60

$1,386.60 Annual tax savings per new car: $318

Oregon

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $194.73

$194.73 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,502

$5,502 Average savings per senior: $1,131.84

$1,131.84 Annual tax savings per new car: $300.78

Massachusetts

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $190.19

$190.19 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,507

$5,507 Average savings per senior: $1,110.96

$1,110.96 Annual tax savings per new car: $263.70

Connecticut

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $192.41

$192.41 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,495

$5,495 Average savings per senior: $1,386.60

$1,386.60 Annual tax savings per new car: $266.92

Hawaii

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $194.16

$194.16 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,521

$5,521 Average savings per senior: $1,388.04

$1,388.04 Annual tax savings per new car: $319.18

New Jersey

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $188.18

$188.18 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,339

$5,339 Average savings per senior: $1,387.08

$1,387.08 Annual tax savings per new car: 276.67

Virginia

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $192.44

$192.44 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,383

$5,383 Average savings per senior: $1,134

$1,134 Annual tax savings per new car: $307.19

New York

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $187.79

$187.79 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,510

$5,510 Average savings per senior: $970.56

$970.56 Annual tax savings per new car: $285.89

Delaware

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $197.55

$197.55 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,586

$5,586 Average savings per senior: $1,150.56

$1,150.56 Annual tax savings per new car: $309.48

Maryland

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $170.26

$170.26 Savings per tax return using itemization: $2,945

$2,945 Average savings per senior: $1,386

$1,386 Annual tax savings per new car: $287.95

Iowa

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $180.00

$180.00 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,511

$4,511 Average savings per senior: $1,009.92

$1,009.92 Annual tax savings per new car: $249.39

Rhode Island

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $193.83

$193.83 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,711

$5,711 Average savings per senior: $972.48

$972.48 Annual tax savings per new car: $270.52

New Hampshire

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $209.20

$209.20 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,853

$5,853 Average savings per senior: $1,150.56

$1,150.56 Annual tax savings per new car: $298.81

Florida

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $161.08

$161.08 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,204

$4,204 Average savings per senior: $992.64

$992.64 Annual tax savings per new car: $260.31

Utah

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $200.67

$200.67 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,119

$5,119 Average savings per senior: $1,396.92

$1,396.92 Annual tax savings per new car: $317.28

North Dakota

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $178.88

$178.88 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,541

$4,541 Average savings per senior: $1,008

$1,008 Annual tax savings per new car: $279.49

Wyoming

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $183.17

$183.17 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,581

$4,581 Average savings per senior: $1,010.40

$1,010.40 Annual tax savings per new car: $309.73

Illinois

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $198.05

$198.05 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,640

$5,640 Average savings per senior: $982.08

$982.08 Annual tax savings per new car: $311.64

Minnesota

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $204.19

$204.19 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,741

$5,741 Average savings per senior: $1,001.76

$1,001.76 Annual tax savings per new car: $296.36

Colorado

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $195.52

$195.52 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,566

$4,566 Average savings per senior: $1,146.96

$1,146.96 Annual tax savings per new car: $328.57

Nevada

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $193.39

$193.39 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,612

$5,612 Average savings per senior: $1,109.52

$1,109.52 Annual tax savings per new car: $361.74

South Dakota

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $182.13

$182.13 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,585

$4,585 Average savings per senior: $1,003.20

$1,003.20 Annual tax savings per new car: $259.18

Washington

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $199.15

$199.15 Savings per tax return using itemization: $2,579

$2,579 Average savings per senior: $1,140.48

$1,140.48 Annual tax savings per new car: $335.09

Nebraska

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $177.59

$177.59 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,481

$4,481 Average savings per senior: $1,013.28

$1,013.28 Annual tax savings per new car: $244.77

Montana

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $172.08

$172.08 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,375

$4,375 Average savings per senior: $1,013.76

$1,013.76 Annual tax savings per new car: $254.34

Kansas

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $177.82

$177.82 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,471

$4,471 Average savings per senior: $1,002.72

$1,002.72 Annual tax savings per new car: $256.39

North Carolina

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $170.22

$170.22 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,324

$4,324 Average savings per senior: $994.08

$994.08 Annual tax savings per new car: $252.51

Pennsylvania

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $168.60

$168.60 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,345

$4,345 Average savings per senior: $988.32

$988.32 Annual tax savings per new car: $222.52

Idaho

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $183.61

$183.61 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,509

$4,509 Average savings per senior: $1,025.76

$1,025.76 Annual tax savings per new car: $275.27

Arizona

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $198.67

$198.67 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,866

$3,866 Average savings per senior: $1,002.24

$1,002.24 Annual tax savings per new car: $359.80

Texas

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $168.23

$168.23 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,299

$4,299 Average savings per senior: $996.96

$996.96 Annual tax savings per new car: $309.26

Vermont

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $171.02

$171.02 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,421

$4,421 Average savings per senior: $1,008.48

$1,008.48 Annual tax savings per new car: $228.80

Georgia

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $155.83

$155.83 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,042

$4,042 Average savings per senior: $984.96

$984.96 Annual tax savings per new car: $255.74

Maine

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $173.30

$173.30 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,445

$4,445 Average savings per senior: $1,003.20

$1,003.20 Annual tax savings per new car: $236.59

Alaska

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $208.62

$208.62 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,929

$5,929 Average savings per senior: $1,385.52

$1,385.52 Annual tax savings per new car: $390.52

South Carolina

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $169.01

$169.01 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,315

$4,315 Average savings per senior: $1,001.76

$1,001.76 Annual tax savings per new car: $249.79

Missouri

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $174.38

$174.38 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,432

$4,432 Average savings per senior: $991.20

$991.20 Annual tax savings per new car: $244.52

Alabama

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $170.67

$170.67 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,330

$4,330 Average savings per senior: $988.80

$988.80 Annual tax savings per new car: $270.35

Wisconsin

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $174.67

$174.67 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,455

$4,455 Average savings per senior: $1,005.60

$1,005.60 Annual tax savings per new car: $227.13

Ohio

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $169.23

$169.23 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,390

$4,390 Average savings per senior: $981.12

$981.12 Annual tax savings per new car: $224.54

Michigan

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $170.61

$170.61 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,398

$4,398 Average savings per senior: $994.56

$994.56 Annual tax savings per new car: $207.33

Tennessee

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $175.07

$175.07 Savings per tax return using itemization: $1,349

$1,349 Average savings per senior: $988.32

$988.32 Annual tax savings per new car: $272.99

Indiana

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $174.94

$174.94 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,461

$4,461 Average savings per senior: $989.28

$989.28 Annual tax savings per new car: $238.98

Oklahoma

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $122.85

$122.85 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,359

$3,359 Average savings per senior: $982.08

$982.08 Annual tax savings per new car: $217.75

New Mexico

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $117.76

$117.76 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,381

$3,381 Average savings per senior: $976.32

$976.32 Annual tax savings per new car: $237.79

Arkansas

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $124.09

$124.09 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,388

$3,388 Average savings per senior: $990.24

$990.24 Annual tax savings per new car: $219

Kentucky

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $123.43

$123.43 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,399

$3,399 Average savings per senior: $987.36

$987.36 Annual tax savings per new car: $192.60

Mississippi

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $120.52

$120.52 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,365

$3,365 Average savings per senior: $970.08

$970.08 Annual tax savings per new car: $210.21

Louisiana

Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $119.69

$119.69 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,371

$3,371 Average savings per senior: $973.44

$973.44 Annual tax savings per new car: $226.76

West Virginia

Annual tax savings per new car: $219.50

$219.50 Savings per tax return using the standard deduction: $126.80

$126.80 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,475

$3,475 Average savings per senior: $984.96

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Can Save on New Car Purchases in Every State Under Trump’s Tax Bill

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.