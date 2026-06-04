How Much Would a $10,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase Stock 10 Years Ago Be Worth Today?

Key Points

JPMorgan Chase produced a trailing-10-year total return that is significantly higher than the S&P 500 index.

Investors can be encouraged by the company’s wide economic moat and its ability to weather various macroeconomic environments.

The bank stock trades at a premium price-to-book ratio right now.

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With its presence in virtually all areas of financial services, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is a business that needs no introduction. With $4.9 trillion in total assets under management and a market cap of $795 billion, it is a critical component of the broader economy.

If you had invested $10,000 in this top financial stock 10 years ago, how much would you have today?

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A fantastic investment in the financial services sector

This dominant banking entity is a market-thumping investment. Over the past decade, shares of JPMorgan Chase have produced a total return of 497% (as of June 3), well ahead of the S&P 500 index's 328% total return. A $10,000 initial allocation to this financial enterprise would be worth roughly $59,680 today.

Investors who follow the industry closely probably won't be surprised by this kind of performance. JPMorgan Chase is viewed as the gold standard in the financial services industry.

The stock's gain can be attributed to impressive financials. JPMorgan Chase's revenue increased at a compound annual rate of 6.9% between 2015 and 2025, driven by strong performance across all segments. This supported net income rising at an annual clip of 8.9% during that time period.

JPMorgan Chase's strong performance benefited from a fantastic equity market backdrop. What's notable, however, is that the company's success this decade has occurred amid a messy macroeconomic environment. The COVID-19 pandemic, surging inflation, rising interest rates, and ongoing geopolitical tension haven't prevented JPMorgan Chase from continuing to thrive.

Is now the time to buy shares?

After learning about this financial stock's trailing 10-year total return, smart investors are wondering if now is the right time to buy shares. There are two key variables to look at.

The first is the fundamentals. JPMorgan Chase has a wide economic moat, thanks in large part to the switching costs its customers face. There's certainly a cost advantage as well, as this scaled bank just put up a robust net profit margin of 33.1% in Q1.

Earnings growth should also be considered part of the fundamental picture. Analysts expect earnings per share to rise at an annualized clip of 9.6% between 2025 and 2028. Of course, this depends on the direction of interest rates. But investors can have confidence that the business will navigate changing macro conditions.

The second variable is valuation. This stock trades at a premium price-to-book multiple of 2.3. This is undoubtedly a high-quality company; however, so investors who want banking exposure in their portfolios might struggle to find a reason not to own JPMorgan Chase.

Should you buy stock in JPMorgan Chase right now?

Before you buy stock in JPMorgan Chase, consider this:

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.