How Much Will UnitedHealth Group Pay Out in Dividends This Year?

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) stock hasn't performed well this year so far, but there's a consolation prize for long-term investors. Every three months, UnitedHealth Group distributes a cash payout to anyone who's a shareholder of record on the ex-dividend date.

That's great news for income-oriented investors, but it shouldn't be your sole focus. It's essential to conduct your due diligence on the company itself, especially since UnitedHealth Group has at least one imminent event that could impact the share price.

How much will UnitedHealth Group pay in dividends?

Not long ago, UnitedHealth Group increased its quarterly dividend distribution 12% to $2.10 per share. The company has typically raised its dividend distributions every year, but shareholders should anticipate payments of $2.10 per share per quarter for the next year.

This would equate to $2.10 x 3, or $6.30 per share for the remainder of 2024, or $2.10 x 4, or $8.40 per share for the next 12 months. That's a decent dividend, since UnitedHealth Group's forward annual dividend yield is 1.59% versus the healthcare sector's average dividend yield of around 1.5%.

Look out for earnings and a possible acquisition

While watching for UnitedHealth Group's quarterly dividend payments, investors should also anticipate the release of the company's second-quarter earnings report on the morning of July 16. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to have earned $6.71 per share during the quarter. Fortunately for the company and shareholders, UnitedHealth Group has an outstanding track record of quarterly earnings beats.

Additionally, investors should prepare for updates on UnitedHealth Group's proposed acquisition of Amedisys, a provider of home health and hospice services. Both companies may end up having to divest assets, including clinics, in order to avoid interference from the Department of Justice. So, even if you're gung-ho about collecting those juicy dividend payouts from UnitedHealth Group, the health of your portfolio may depend on keeping up with UnitedHealth Group's ongoing financial and operational developments.

