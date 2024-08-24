How Much Will Realty Income Pay Out in Dividends This Year?

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the best Dividend stocks you can buy. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has a long track record of paying and raising its dividend, which is reliable and high-yielding. Let's see how much the company is going to pay out in dividends this year.

Monthly payments add up

Even though Realty Income is a top REIT, it stands out among other great dividend payers because it's one of the few stocks that pays monthly. It has paid a dividend for 650 consecutive months and raised it 107 consecutive times quarterly. At the current price, the dividend yield is 5.1%, or nearly four times the average S&P 500 yield.

As a REIT, Realty Income is structured in a specific way that requires paying at least 90% of its income as dividends. For any other company, the dividend payout is up to management, although a classic dividend stock, like Coca-Cola, tends to keep the payout ratio pretty high at around 75%.

A REIT is more complicated than a standard stock, and its profitability is more typically measured by funds from operations (FFO), and even more commonly by the adjusted version, than by net income. You'll often see a REIT's payout ratio go way above 90% because it uses the FFO as an earnings landmark, and FFO accounts for more cash transactions. Over the trailing 12 months, Realty Income's payout ratio was 287%, and the company paid $2.4 billion in dividends.

Realty Income currently pays a dividend of $0.26 per share monthly, which works out to $3.16 annually, but it's already increased it four times in 2024. It paid $2.1 billion in total dividends in 2023, or $30 million more than the year before. There's no guarantee, but it's reasonable to expect further increases by the end of the year.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

