How Much Will Coronavirus Woes Hurt BGSF's Q4 Earnings?

BGSF, Inc. BGSF will report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Mar 11, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 89.5%.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $69.5 million, indicating 3.9% year-over-year decline. The expected decline is likely to be due to coronavirus-led decrease in billable hours in the company’s Real Estate and Light Industrial segments. Revenue decline is expected to have negatively impacted the bottom line, the consensus mark for which is pegged at 16 cents, indicating 56.8% year-over-year decline.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BGSF this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BGSF has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Rollins’ ROL fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s INFO fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.

Automatic Data Processing’s ADP second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.

