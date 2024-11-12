How Much Will Coca-Cola Pay Out in Dividends in 2025?

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is a huge fan of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) -- and his stock portfolio proves it. Through Berkshire Hathaway, he holds 400 million shares of the iconic beverage giant. Coca-Cola owns popular brands like Sprite, Minute Maid, Dasani, and Powerade.

The best part? Those shares bring in dividend income every quarter, adding a little extra fizz to his portfolio.

Coca-Cola's been serving up consistent payouts for decades, with its 62nd consecutive dividend increase approved back in February. As of this writing, the dividend yield sits at 3%.

Thinking about following in Buffet's footsteps in 2025? Here's what you need to know.

What will Coca-Cola pay in dividends in 2025?

Let's take a quick look back at 2024. Coca-Cola poured out quarterly dividends of $0.485 per share in April, July, and October. The final dividend payment of 2024 is slated to hit investors' accounts on Dec 16., bringing the total annual dividend to $1.94. With 4.31 billion shares outstanding (based on Coca-Cola's latest financial reports), the total dividend payout for 2024 will come out to about $8.36 billion.

Given Coca-Cola's strong track record, there's a good chance we'll see another dividend hike in February 2025. While future dividends aren't guaranteed, here's a look at recent increases for a taste of what might be in store:

Announcement Date Annual Dividend Quarterly Dividend Quarterly Dividend Increase Feb. 15, 2024 $1.94 $0.485 5.4% Feb. 16, 2023 $1.84 $0.46 4.6% Feb. 17, 2022 $1.76 $0.44 5% Feb. 18, 2021 $1.68 $0.42 2.4%

Let's say the quarterly dividend bubbled up to $0.50 in 2025. That would raise the annual payout to $2 per share.

However, before diving in, remember to do your research. Coca-Cola's been a consumer favorite for decades, but the real question is whether it can keep sales flowing at higher prices as inflation cools. If Coca-Cola holds its place as a beverage giant, those dividends should keep rolling in like clockwork.

