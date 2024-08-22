American Express (NYSE: AXP) is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States and like most large banks, pays a quarterly dividend. While its dividend yield of about 1.2%, as of this writing, doesn't exactly make it a "high dividend" stock, you might be surprised at how much money the company sends to its shareholders each year.

How much will American Express pay out in dividends this year?

Let's start with the short answer. There are 710,910,000 shares of American Express outstanding, as of this writing. Each of these shares entitles investors to a dividend of $2.80 per year. Based on this information, American Express is set to pay out $1.99 billion in dividends in 2024.

The share count could certainly change a bit, as American Express typically buys back some of its own stock each year. But this should be a good estimate.

Next year could be very different

While American Express doesn't have a flawless track record of increasing its dividend, it tends to boost the payout in most years. Over the past decade, Amex's dividend has increased by about 170%, and the company has boosted the payout annually, with the exception of a two-year stretch during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While we have no idea what dividend increase American Express will give shareholders in 2025 and it's not guaranteed that the company will pay one at all, the average dividend increase over the past decade has been about 10%. Therefore, it would be reasonable to expect something in that ballpark next year.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Express right now?

Before you buy stock in American Express, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Express wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $779,735!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matt Frankel has positions in American Express. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.