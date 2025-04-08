Personal Finance

How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in the West

The top 1% of wealthy people across the United States pay about $838 billion in taxes, according to IRS statistics.

It varies greatly by state, of course — states that have more millionaires end up paying a bigger aggregate share of the taxes. California is the top 1% state in America, and its richest taxpayers pony up $122 billion a year to the IRS.

GOBankingRates recently analyzed IRS SOI tax stats to find the states where the 1% pay the most in taxes. In the West, it varies from as low as $1 billion in Alaska to $20 billion in Washington to California’s mammoth number.

Check out the share of taxes paid by the 1% across the Western states.

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

    Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

    Arizona

      California aqueduct at Palmdale.

      California

        Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

        Colorado

          Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

          Hawaii

            View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

            Idaho

              Montana welcome

              Montana

                The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

                Nevada

                  Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

                  New Mexico

                    Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

                    Oregon

                      Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

                      Utah

                        A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

                        Washington

                          Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

                          Wyoming

                            Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual tax returns by state to find out how much the top 1% pay in taxes. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest tax share percentage. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.

