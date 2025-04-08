The top 1% of wealthy people across the United States pay about $838 billion in taxes, according to IRS statistics.
It varies greatly by state, of course — states that have more millionaires end up paying a bigger aggregate share of the taxes. California is the top 1% state in America, and its richest taxpayers pony up $122 billion a year to the IRS.
GOBankingRates recently analyzed IRS SOI tax stats to find the states where the 1% pay the most in taxes. In the West, it varies from as low as $1 billion in Alaska to $20 billion in Washington to California’s mammoth number.
Check out the share of taxes paid by the 1% across the Western states.
Alaska
Arizona
California
Colorado
Hawaii
Idaho
Montana
Nevada
New Mexico
Oregon
Utah
Washington
Wyoming
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual tax returns by state to find out how much the top 1% pay in taxes. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest tax share percentage. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in the West
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.