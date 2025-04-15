Personal Finance

How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in the South

The three richest states in America, as defined by the number of people in the top 1% who file tax returns, are California, Texas and Florida. But when it comes to how big a share of income taxes the top 1% pay in those states, Florida (53.6%) ranks second behind Wyoming (54.7%) and Texas (44.5%) is fifth.

GOBankingRates recently studied the tax return data of every state, and the South has four of the top 10 states in income tax share. Also in that quartet are Arkansas (42.2%) and Tennessee (41.0%).

Check out how much the top 1% pay in all of the Southern states.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 36.2%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.9%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,778,809,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 20,185

Memphis, Tennessee/USA - July 01, 2015: Welcome to Arkansas highway sign on I-40 between Tennessee and Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 42.2%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.2%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $4,814,153,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 12,198

Clearwater Beach, Saint Petersburg, Florida, beach cities

Florida

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 53.6%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $96,264,565,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 105,101
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $21,001,340,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,220
10966, Cities, Horizontal, Louisville, States, kentucky

Kentucky

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.3%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,451,182,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,395
bourbon street, New Orleans

Louisiana

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.7%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,806,423,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,593

Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.4%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,297,109,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 11,731
North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.3%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.7%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $19,037,365,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,525
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.8%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.6%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,622,529,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 16,106
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Carolina

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.1%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $8,867,845,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 23,203

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 41%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $14,547,566,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 30,531
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 44.5%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.7%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $81,990,700,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 128,130
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.9%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.9%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $19,239,261,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 39,103
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.3%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,647,747,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 7,316

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual tax returns by state to find out how much the top 1% pay in taxes. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.

