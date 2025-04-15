How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in the South

The three richest states in America, as defined by the number of people in the top 1% who file tax returns, are California, Texas and Florida. But when it comes to how big a share of income taxes the top 1% pay in those states, Florida (53.6%) ranks second behind Wyoming (54.7%) and Texas (44.5%) is fifth.
Check Out: 41 States That Won’t Tax Social Security Benefits in 2025
Learn More: How To Turn Your Tax Refund Into an Extra $1K This Year
GOBankingRates recently studied the tax return data of every state, and the South has four of the top 10 states in income tax share. Also in that quartet are Arkansas (42.2%) and Tennessee (41.0%).
Check out how much the top 1% pay in all of the Southern states.
Alabama
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 36.2%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.9%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,778,809,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 20,185
Find Out: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax
Also See: Top 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Arkansas
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 42.2%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.2%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $4,814,153,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 12,198
See More: Who Would Benefit the Most From Trump’s Social Security Tax Plan
Florida
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 53.6%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $96,264,565,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 105,101
Georgia
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $21,001,340,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,220
Kentucky
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,451,182,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,395
Louisiana
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.7%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,806,423,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,593
Get This: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth
Mississippi
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.4%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,297,109,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 11,731
North Carolina
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.7%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $19,037,365,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,525
Oklahoma
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.8%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.6%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,622,529,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 16,106
South Carolina
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.1%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $8,867,845,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 23,203
Explore More: What a $100,000 Salary Looks Like After Taxes in the West
Tennessee
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 41%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $14,547,566,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 30,531
Texas
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 44.5%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.7%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $81,990,700,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 128,130
Virginia
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.9%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.9%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $19,239,261,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 39,103
West Virginia
- Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.3%
- Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%
- Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,647,747,000
- Number of returns for the top 1%: 7,316
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual tax returns by state to find out how much the top 1% pay in taxes. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in the South
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.