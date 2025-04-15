How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in the South

The three richest states in America, as defined by the number of people in the top 1% who file tax returns, are California, Texas and Florida. But when it comes to how big a share of income taxes the top 1% pay in those states, Florida (53.6%) ranks second behind Wyoming (54.7%) and Texas (44.5%) is fifth.

GOBankingRates recently studied the tax return data of every state, and the South has four of the top 10 states in income tax share. Also in that quartet are Arkansas (42.2%) and Tennessee (41.0%).

Check out how much the top 1% pay in all of the Southern states.

Alabama

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 36.2%

36.2% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.9%

23.9% Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,778,809,000

$6,778,809,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 20,185

Arkansas

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 42.2%

42.2% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 23.2%

23.2% Total income tax for the top 1%: $4,814,153,000

$4,814,153,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 12,198

Florida

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 53.6%

53.6% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%

26% Total income tax for the top 1%: $96,264,565,000

$96,264,565,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 105,101

Georgia

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%

38.3% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%

25.8% Total income tax for the top 1%: $21,001,340,000

$21,001,340,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,220

Kentucky

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.3%

34.3% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%

24.7% Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,451,182,000

$5,451,182,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,395

Louisiana

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.7%

38.7% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26%

26% Total income tax for the top 1%: $6,806,423,000

$6,806,423,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 18,593

Mississippi

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.3%

38.3% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.4%

24.4% Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,297,109,000

$3,297,109,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 11,731

North Carolina

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.3%

35.3% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.7%

25.7% Total income tax for the top 1%: $19,037,365,000

$19,037,365,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 46,525

Oklahoma

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.8%

37.8% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.6%

24.6% Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,622,529,000

$5,622,529,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 16,106

South Carolina

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.1%

37.1% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%

25.4% Total income tax for the top 1%: $8,867,845,000

$8,867,845,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 23,203

Tennessee

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 41%

41% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.8%

25.8% Total income tax for the top 1%: $14,547,566,000

$14,547,566,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 30,531

Texas

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 44.5%

44.5% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.7%

26.7% Total income tax for the top 1%: $81,990,700,000

$81,990,700,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 128,130

Virginia

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.9%

32.9% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.9%

25.9% Total income tax for the top 1%: $19,239,261,000

$19,239,261,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 39,103

West Virginia

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 30.3%

30.3% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%

24.8% Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,647,747,000

$1,647,747,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 7,316

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual tax returns by state to find out how much the top 1% pay in taxes. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in the South

