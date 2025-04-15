How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in the Midwest

You won’t find any of the Midwestern states atop the list for how much the top 1% pay in taxes around the United States.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to find out the share the 1% paid everywhere, and the highest Midwestern state was Illinois, which came in 13th with an income tax share of 38.4%. However, the Prairie State was fifth in total taxes paid by the 1%: $32.7 billion.

Let’s take a look at what the 1% pay in taxes around the Midwest.

Illinois

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.4%

38.4% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.0%

27.0% Total income tax for the top 1%: $32,677,874,000

$32,677,874,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 56,794

Indiana

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.5%

35.5% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.1%

25.1% Total income tax for the top 1%: $10,518,818,000

$10,518,818,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 30,120

Iowa

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.2%

33.2% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%

24.8% Total income tax for the top 1%: $4,813,252,000

$4,813,252,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 13,821

Kansas

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.8%

35.8% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%

25.4% Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,066,051,000

$5,066,051,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 12,643

Michigan

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35%

35% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.5%

24.5% Total income tax for the top 1%: $16,650,121,000

$16,650,121,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 45,218

Minnesota

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.6%

32.6% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.3%

26.3% Total income tax for the top 1%: $11,524,941,000

$11,524,941,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 26,423

Missouri

Household median income: $65,920

$65,920 Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.2%

37.2% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%

25.4% Total income tax for the top 1%: $10,481,163,000

$10,481,163,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 26,898

Nebraska

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37%

37% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25%

25% Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,704,671,000

$3,704,671,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 8,660

North Dakota

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.4%

34.4% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.9%

25.9% Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,521,767,000

$1,521,767,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 3,431

Ohio

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.6%

34.6% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.5%

25.5% Total income tax for the top 1%: $18,842,538,000

$18,842,538,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 53,103

South Dakota

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 40.5%

40.5% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%

24.7% Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,020,508,000

$2,020,508,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 4,062

Wisconsin

Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.5%

35.5% Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.7%

25.7% Total income tax for the top 1%: $11,024,109,000

$11,024,109,000 Number of returns for the top 1%: 27,293

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual tax returns by state to find out how much the top 1% pay in taxes. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest tax share percentage. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in the Midwest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.