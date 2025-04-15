Personal Finance

How Much the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in the Midwest

April 15, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by GOBankingRates Staff for GOBankingRates->

You won’t find any of the Midwestern states atop the list for how much the top 1% pay in taxes around the United States.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to find out the share the 1% paid everywhere, and the highest Midwestern state was Illinois, which came in 13th with an income tax share of 38.4%. However, the Prairie State was fifth in total taxes paid by the 1%: $32.7 billion.

Let’s take a look at what the 1% pay in taxes around the Midwest.

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 38.4%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 27.0%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $32,677,874,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 56,794

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.5%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.1%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $10,518,818,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 30,120

An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 33.2%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.8%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $4,813,252,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 13,821
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.8%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $5,066,051,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 12,643
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.5%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $16,650,121,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 45,218

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 32.6%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 26.3%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $11,524,941,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 26,423
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Household median income: $65,920 
  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37.2%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.4%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $10,481,163,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 26,898
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 37%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $3,704,671,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 8,660
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.4%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.9%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $1,521,767,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 3,431

Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 34.6%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.5%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $18,842,538,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 53,103
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 40.5%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 24.7%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $2,020,508,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 4,062
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Total income tax share for the top 1%: 35.5%
  • Average tax rate percentage for the top 1%: 25.7%
  • Total income tax for the top 1%: $11,024,109,000
  • Number of returns for the top 1%: 27,293

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed individual tax returns by state to find out how much the top 1% pay in taxes. Using data from the IRS SOI tax stats, the individual tax rates by income percentiles and by state were included. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest tax share percentage. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.

