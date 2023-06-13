How Much To Save in Every State If You Want To Retire Early

Retirement is a concept that can be hard to truly conceptualize for many Americans, even those who are close to retirement age. Thus, many people don't know how much they actually need for retirement, much less an early retirement, if you should be lucky enough to do so.

Added to that, the average American only has between $65,000 and $255,200 in retirement savings. But knowing the amount of money you need to live in comfort after you part ways with your 9-to-5 is vital. After all, you don't want to discover one day that your retirement nest egg isn't going to stretch as far as you expected.

To find how much you need to save in every state for early retirement, GOBankingRates conducted a study that found the annual expenses for people retiring at ages 35, 45 and 55, adjusted for each state's cost of living. However, keep in mind that these figures don't reflect the adjustments for inflation that will likely take place by the time people of these ages retire.

Keep reading to find out how much a year of retirement will cost you in your state.

Alabama

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,111,685

: $3,111,685 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,201,157

: $2,201,157 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,307,608

Annual expenditures in Alabama range from $46,301, at age 65, to $70,784 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 88.8.

Alaska

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $4,273,543

: $4,273,543 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $3,083,602

: $3,083,602 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,831,830

Annual expenditures in Alaska range from $64,863 at age 65, to $99,162 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 124.4.

Arizona

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,682,667

: $3,682,667 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,657,252

: $2,657,252 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,578,554

Annual expenditures in Arizona range from $55,895 at age 65, to $85,451 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 107.2.

Arkansas

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,102,098

: $3,102,098 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,238,338

: $2,238,338 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,329,696

Annual expenditures in Arkansas range from $47,083 at age 65, to $71,980 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 90.3.

California

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $4,620,511

: $4,620,511 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $3,333,959

: $3,333,959 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,980,556

Annual expenditures in California range from $70,130 at age 65, to $107,213 for those at age 35, with an exceptionally high cost of living index of 134.5.

Colorado

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,624,267

: $3,624,267 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,615,113

: $2,615,113 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,553,521

Annual expenditures in Colorado range from $55,009 at age 65, to $84,096 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 105.5.

Connecticut

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,885,351

: $3,885,351 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,803,500

: $2,803,500 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,665,434

Annual expenditures in Connecticut range from $58,971 at age 65, to $90,154 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 113.1.

Delaware

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,524,642

: $3,524,642 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,543,228

: $2,543,228 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,510,818

Annual expenditures in Delaware range from $53,497 at age 65, to $81,785 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 102.6.

Florida

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,514,336

: $3,514,336 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,535,792

: $2,535,792 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $6,169,242

Annual expenditures in Florida range from $53,340 at age 65, to $81,545 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 102.3.

Georgia

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,126,145

: $3,126,145 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,255,690

: $2,255,690 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,340,004

Annual expenditures in Georgia range from $47,448 at age 65, to $72,538 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 91.

Hawaii

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $6,149,230

: $6,149,230 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $4,437,016

: $4,437,016 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $2,635,832

Annual expenditures in Hawaii are the most expensive on this list, and range from $93,332 at age 65, to $142,684 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index at an astonishing 179.

Idaho

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,644,879

: $3,644,879 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : ​​$2,629,986

: ​​$2,629,986 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,562,356

Annual expenditures in Idaho range from $55,322 at age 65, to $84,574 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 106.1

Illinois

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,119,274

: $3,119,274 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 :$2,250,732

:$2,250,732 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,337,059

Annual expenditures in Illinois range from $47,344 at age 65, to $72,378 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 90.8.

Indiana

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,143,321

: $3,143,321 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,268,084

: $2,268,084 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,347,367

Annual expenditures in Illinois range from $47,709 at age 65, to $72,936 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 91.5.

Iowa

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,081,486

: $3,081,486 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,223,466

: $2,223,466 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,320,861

Annual expenditures in Iowa range from $46,770 at age 65, to $71,502 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 89.7.

Kansas

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,012,779

: $3,012,779 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,173,890

: $2,173,890 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,291,411

Annual expenditures in Kansas range from $45,728 at age 65, to $69,907for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 87.7.

Kentucky

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,222,334

: $3,222,334 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,325,096

: $2,325,096 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,381,235

Annual expenditures in Kentucky range from $48,908 at age 65, to $74,770 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 93.8.

Louisiana

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,160,498

: $3,160,498 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,280,478

: $2,280,478 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,354,729

Annual expenditures in Louisiana range from $48,908 at age 65, to $73,335 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 92.

Maine

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,830,386

: $3,830,386 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,763,840

: $2,763,840 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,641,873

Annual expenditures in Maine range from $58,137 at age 65, to $88,879 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 111.5.

Maryland

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $4,105,212

: $4,105,212 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,962,142

: $2,962,142 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,759,676

Annual expenditures in Kentucky range from $62,308 at age 65, to $95,256 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 119.5.

Massachusetts

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $5,098,021

: $5,098,021 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $3,678,510

: $3,678,510 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $2,185,237

Annual expenditures in Massachusetts range from $77,377 at age 65, to $118,293 for those at age 35. Massachusetts is the second most expensive state after Hawaii, with a cost of living index of 148.4.

Michigan

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,184,545

: $3,184,545 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,297,829

: $2,297,829 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,365,037

Annual expenditures in Michigan range from $48,335 at age 65, to $73,893 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 92.7.

Minnesota

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,232,640

: $3,232,640 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,332,532

: $2,332,532 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,385,653

Annual expenditures in Minnesota range from $49,065 at age 65, to $75,009 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 94.1.

Mississippi

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $2,930,331

: $2,930,331 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,114,399

: $2,114,399 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,256,070

Annual expenditures in Mississippi range from $44,476 at age 65, to $67,994 for those at age 35. Mississippi has a much lower cost of living index, at 85.3.

Missouri

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,036,826

: $3,036,826 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,191,242

: $2,191,242 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,301,718

Annual expenditures in Missouri range from $46,093 at age 65, to $70,465 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 88.4.

Montana

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,562,431

: $3,562,431 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,570,495

: $2,570,495 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,527,016

Annual expenditures in Montana range from $54,070 at age 65, to $82,661 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 103.7.

Nebraska

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,095,227

: $3,095,227 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,233,381

: $2,233,381 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,326,751

Annual expenditures in Nebraska range from $46,979 at age 65, to $71,821 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 90.1.

Nevada

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,095,227

: $3,095,227 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,233,381

: $2,233,381 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,326,751

Annual expenditures in Nevada range from $46,979 at age 65, to $71,821 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 90.1.

New Hampshire

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,950,623

: $3,950,623 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,850,597

: $2,850,597 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,693,412

Annual expenditures in Nevada range from $59,962 at age 65, to $91,669 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 115.

New Jersey

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,919,705

: $3,919,705 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,828,288

: $2,828,288 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,680,159

Annual expenditures in Nevada range from $59,493 at age 65, to $90,951 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 114.1.

New Mexico

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,236,075

: $3,236,075 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,335,011

: $2,335,011 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,387,125

Annual expenditures in New Mexico range from $49,117 at age 65, to $75,089 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 94.2.

New York

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $4,297,590

: $4,297,590 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $3,100,954

: $3,100,954 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,842,138

Annual expenditures in New York range from $65,228 at age 65, to $99,720 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 125.1.

North Carolina

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,301,346

: $3,301,346 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,382,108

: $2,382,108 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,415,103

Annual expenditures in North Carolina range from $50,108 at age 65, to $76,603 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 96.1.

North Dakota

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,249,817

: $3,249,817 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,344,926

: $2,344,926 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,393,015

Annual expenditures in North Dakota range from $49,325 at age 65, to $75,408 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 94.6.

Ohio

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,229,205

: $3,229,205 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,330,053

: $2,330,053 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,384,180

Annual expenditures in Ohio range from $49,013 at age 65, to $74,929 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 94.

Oklahoma

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $2,954,379

: $2,954,379 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,131,751

: $2,131,751 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,266,378

Annual expenditures in Oklahoma range from $44,841 at age 65, to $68,552 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 86.

Oregon

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,954,058

: $3,954,058 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,853,076

: $2,853,076 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,694,884

Annual expenditures in Nevada range from $60,014 at age 65, to $91,749 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 115.1

Pennsylvania

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,400,971

: $3,400,971 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,453,992

: $2,453,992 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,457,807

Annual expenditures in Pennsylvania range from $51,620 at age 65, to $78,915 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 99.

Rhode Island

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,796,033

: $3,796,033 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,739,052

: $2,739,052 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,627,148

Annual expenditures in Pennsylvania range from $51,620 at age 65, to $78,915 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 99.

South Carolina

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,315,088

: $3,315,088 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,392,023

: $2,392,023 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,420,993

Annual expenditures in South Carolina range from $50,316 at age 65, to $76,922 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 96.5.

South Dakota

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,222,334

: $3,222,334 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,325,096

: $2,325,096 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,381,235

Annual expenditures in South Dakota range from $48,908 at age 65, to $74,770 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 93.8.

Tennessee

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,105,533

: $3,105,533 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,240,817

: $2,240,817 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,331,169

Annual expenditures in Tennessee range from $47,135 at age 65, to $72,060 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 90.4.

Texas

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,194,851

: $3,194,851 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,305,265

: $2,305,265 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,369,455

Annual expenditures in Texas range from $48,491 at age 65, to $74,132 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 93.

Utah

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,486,854

: $3,486,854 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,515,962

: $2,515,962 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,494,620

Annual expenditures in Utah range from $52,923 at age 65, to $80,908 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 101.5.

Vermont

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,486,854

: $3,486,854 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,515,962

: $2,515,962 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,494,620

Annual expenditures in Vermont range from $52,923 at age 65, to $80,908 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 99.

Virginia

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,947,187

: $3,947,187 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,848,118

: $2,848,118 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,691,939

Annual expenditures in Virginia range from $53,757 at age 65, to $82,183 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 103.1.

Washington

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,954,058

: $3,954,058 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,853,076

: $2,853,076 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,694,884

Annual expenditures in Washington range from $60,014 at age 65, to $91,749 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 115.1.

West Virginia

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,102,098

: $3,102,098 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,238,338

: $2,238,338 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,329,696

Annual expenditures in West Virginia range from $47,083 at age 65, to $71,980 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 90.3.

Wisconsin

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,263,558

: $3,263,558 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,354,841

: $2,354,841 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,398,905

Annual expenditures in Wisconsin range from $49,534 at age 65, to $75,726 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 95.

Wyoming

Amount Needed to Retire by 35 : $3,187,981

: $3,187,981 Amount Needed to Retire by 45 : $2,300,308

: $2,300,308 Amount Needed to Retire by 55: $1,366,510

Annual expenditures in Wyoming range from $48,387 at age 65, to $73,973 for those at age 35, with a cost of living index of 92.8.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a person at each early-retirement age level: 35, 45 and 55 years old, which was $79,712; $83,854; and $70,570, respectively. To account for differences in state cost of living, the retiree expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey were multiplied by the cost of living index for each state, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's Q1 2023 cost of living index. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state's annual expenditures by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4 percent each year to pay for living expenses. Information is accurate as of June 2023.

