How Much the Average Middle-Class Person Spends on Groceries a Year (and 4 Ways to Lower That Number)

Determining how much to spend on groceries is a challenge for most households, and inflation hasn’t made it any easier.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released in late 2023, the average household grocery bill is $475 per month or $5,703 a year (as of 2022).

Keep in mind that your household’s size, income, lifestyle and dietary restrictions all affect your grocery budget. Additionally, where you live, where you shop and what you put in your cart can also have a major impact.

The USDA Food Plans and Cost of Food Reports also give rough estimates of what you could spend on groceries. These plans use current food prices and break them down into four budget levels: thrifty, low-cost, moderate, and liberal. For instance, a single-person household may spend between $241 and $455 depending on their budget, while a family of four (two children ages 6-8 and 9-11) can spend anywhere between $969 and $1,578 per month on groceries, Ramsey Solutions reported.

If your grocery bill is a bit higher than you want it to be, use these tips to lower that number.

1. Download Shopping Apps

Most, if not all, grocery stores have their own apps. These apps typically offer weekly deals and coupons to help you save money. In a YouTube video, Rachel Cruze recommended browsing through the app before making the trip in person, seeing if there are any specials that you can take advantage of. Plus, if you download several grocery store apps, you can compare prices to find the best deals.

You can also save money by using shopping apps like Ibotta to earn cash back on groceries. The amount of cash you earn depends on the offers you redeem. As The Motley Fool indicated, reward rates vary. Most offers are in the 50 cents to $1 range, though some are as high as $3 or more.

2. Meal Plan

Planning your meals in advance can help ease stress and allow you to stick to your grocery budget. Before you go grocery shopping, create a week’s worth of meals and go through your kitchen to see what you have on hand. Make your shopping list and focus on buying what you actually need. Marisa Hillman, a writer for Reader’s Digest, suggested that an hour of meal planning each week saves her about $500 per month.

3. Buy Store Brands

Not only can buying store brands help save you money on groceries, but they’re often produced by the same manufacturers. According to Consumer Reports, most store brands can measure up to their name-brand counterparts — and they’re usually 20% to 25% cheaper, too.

4. Compare Unit Prices

Unit prices tell you the price per ounce, so you don’t have to guess which package size offers the best value. You can typically find unit prices on shelf stickers under each product. You can even use a unit price calculator to get the total price and quantity for one, or several, items.

