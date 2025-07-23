How Much Should a Family of 4 Be Spending on Groceries Each Month?

Between 2020 and 2024, the cost of groceries jumped 23.6%, and there is no sign of these price increases slowing down. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provides food plans for families that break into four categories: thrifty, low-cost, moderate-cost and liberal. In 2025, this is how much a family of four is estimated to be spending:

Thrifty: $995.20 per month ($229.70 per week)

$995.20 per month ($229.70 per week) Low-Cost: $1,070.10 per month ($267.53 per week)

$1,070.10 per month ($267.53 per week) Moderate-Cost: $1,292.80 per month ($323.20 per week)

$1,292.80 per month ($323.20 per week) Liberal: $1,566 per month ($391.50 per week)

Depending on which category you fall into, there are always ways to cut grocery costs. Here are some tips.

Eat What You Buy

Buying things you don’t eat can easily rack up your grocery costs. When you go to the grocery store, you should have a list of exactly what you need. Plan your meals and be intentional with your spending. Also, be aware of expiration dates so you don’t end up throwing out a half gallon of milk or carton of eggs because they went bad.

Use a Rewards Card

Certain credit cards offer you a chance to earn back some money when you use them. Most of the time, when you spend a dollar, you’ll get a certain number of points that you can use for cash back. For example, if you spend money on travel, you might get three times the points, and if you spend money at a supermarket, you might get two times the points. You’ll need to spend a lot to get a significant amount back, as a point usually only amounts to 2 cents or less.

If you’re a moderate-cost family spending $1,292.80 per month, you’ll end up paying $15,513.60 for groceries over the year. Putting all of this on your credit card for points that equal 2 cents means you’ll have an extra $310.27 at the end of the year. Just make sure you pay off your credit card balance before the interest kicks in or the points aren’t worth it.

Find Cheaper Stores

Ditching expensive grocery stores for more reasonably priced ones can save you a lot. Heading to Walmart or Aldi can immediately help your bank account. Buying in bulk at Costco can also save you money over the long haul.

On the r/Frugal subreddit, user EevelBob noted how they switched to Aldi and started saving immediately. They said they’ve saved $50 a week over the past year. Also, because Aldi has fewer items, they make fewer impulse buys. If this is true, this person saved $2,600 over the year.

Join Loyalty Programs

Some grocery stores have reward cards and systems designed to award loyal customers. Many of these programs are free to join and offer exclusive discounts and promotions. For example, Kroger Plus is a membership program that gives points. Every time you spend $1 on groceries or general merchandise, you get one fuel point. You can redeem fuel points to save money on gas. While this isn’t directly saving on groceries, it’s an easy way to get money back by being a loyal customer.

Look For Sales and Coupons

Looking for sales and coupons can be a great way to maximize your grocery store savings. Whether it’s a buy-one, get-one-free deal; 25% off or a clearance sale, these promotions can keep more money in your pocket. Keep an eye on grocery store apps and websites, newspaper inserts, mail flyers and product packaging to find great deals. However, it’s important not to just buy something you find coupons for or that’s on sale, or you’ll end up spending more than you budgeted.

