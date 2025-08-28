How Much Richer Is Trump Than the Entire Population of Texas?

President Donald Trump’s wealth has always been somewhat difficult to calculate, given his tendencies to brag, boast, hyperbolize and stretch the truth to best serve his purposes. That said, while not the wealthiest person on Earth, Trump is certainly the wealthiest American president in American history — thanks in part by being elected to that office by states like Texas.

While a majority of Texans seem to find their political beliefs in alignment with Trump’s, are he and Texas’ economy equals? Does his incredible wealth rival — or outmatch — that of the entirety of Texas?

Trump’s Fortune: How It Was Made

Estimates vary as to the specific amount of Trump’s wealth, with Bloomberg noting in January 2025 that it was roughly $7.08 billion, while Forbes declared it to be approximately $5.1 billion in June 2025. For the sake of conservatism, let’s place Trump’s wealth at the lower Forbes level of $5.1 billion — still a massive amount of money by any measure.

A great deal of that wealth has its foundations in Trump’s father, businessman and real-estate developer Fred Trump. The elder Trump set up numerous trust funds for all of his children, as well as providing financial gifts and other loans to the future president. The New York Times has even reported that Fred Trump, over the course of 50 years, had created 295 separate revenue streams that funneled wealth directly to his son Donald.

In addition to his inherited wealth, Donald Trump expanded upon his riches by becoming a real-estate developer himself, as well as his seemingly-ubiquitous brand value in the 1980s, in which his name became synonymous with extreme wealth. That wealth continued to grow in the 21st century when Trump became host and co-producer of the extremely successful “The Apprentice” reality television competition (as well as its spinoffs, such as “The Celebrity Apprentice”).

Lone Star Wealth: How Much Is Texas Worth?

Texas’ economy is somewhat reflective of the current economic uncertainty that defines much of America. Per the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, despite beginning 2025 with large job gains, Texas’ overall payroll employment has declined. Inflation in the state is also up, while construction contracts has decreased. Overall, Texas’ employment is expected to increase by 1.7% in total for 2025, which is below the state’s 2% long-run trend of growth, but in keeping with the general uncertainty generated by President Trump’s tariffs.

Trump Versus Texas: Who’s Richer?

Per a Census Bureau profile of the state, the median household income for Texas is $75,780 — certainly a far cry from President Trump’s estimated $5.1 billion. That said, Texas is also home to 10.75 million households. Multiply a median income of $75,780 across those 10.75 million homes and the combined household wealth for the Lone Star State reaches a staggering $815.6 billion. To put that in context, that’s 163 times the amount of President Trump’s presumed wealth. In the end, Texas (as a whole) outpaces Trump’s vast net worth.

Additionally, Texas is home to 31.29 million people. Somewhat unfairly for the president in this financial battle, you could remove all of those Texans save for one — Elon Musk, the world’s richest man with a net worth $413.2 billion and a current Boca Chica, Texas resident — and Texas would still house more wealth than President Trump.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

