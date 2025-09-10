How Much Richer Is Jeff Bezos Than Donald Trump?

Having a net worth in the billions is impressive by any measure of the word, but there are rankings even amongst billionaires. Take Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump — according to Forbes’ list of billionaires, Bezos is currently the third richest person in the world, while Trump ranks 700th.

But what does this look like in terms of numbers? And how much wealthier is Bezos compared to Trump?

Differences in Net Worth: Trump vs. Bezos

Jeff Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon, has a current net worth of $215 billion. Donald Trump, the 45th (and 47th) president of the United States, has a $5.1 billion net worth.

That means Bezos is $209.9 billion richer than Trump.

Billionaires, like other ultra-high-net-worth individuals, don’t keep their assets in liquid funds — that is, cash. They often have their net worth tied up in investments like commodities, stocks, hedge funds, and real estate.

For example, much of Trump’s wealth is tied up in real estate. Bezos also holds real estate, as well as shares in major companies, including ecommerce and tech.

How They Made Their Billions

Jeff Bezos is a self-made billionaire whose net worth primarily comes from his stake in Amazon, which he founded back in 1994. While no longer CEO, he is still executive chairman and owns around 9% of the company.

As for Donald Trump, his path to wealth began while working for his father, a real estate developer in New York. Since then, he’s continued to build a real estate-heavy investment portfolio. He’s also built up his net worth through other ventures, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

How Many Billionaires Are There?

According to Forbes, there are over 3,000 billionaires in the world. Combined, they have a total net worth of $16.1 trillion.

As of 2025, the majority of billionaires (902) are in the U.S. This includes Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump.

Even though having a net worth in the billions puts both Bezos and Trump on Forbes’ list of billionaires, there’s a clear distinction in the vast amount of wealth they each have. These are the top 10 billionaires in 2025 (as you’ll see, Bezos makes the list):

10th — Steve Ballmer ($118 billion)

9th — Amancio Ortega ($124 billion)

8th — Sergey Brin ($138 billion)

7th — Larry Page ($144 billion)

6th — Warren Buffet ($154 billion)

5th — Bernard Arnault & family ($178 billion)

4th — Larry Ellison ($192 billion)

3rd — Jeff Bezos ($215 billion)

2nd — Mark Zuckerberg ($216 billion)

1st — Elon Musk ($342 billion)

