How Much Revenue Does Abbott Generate From The United States?

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) generates its revenue from sales of medical devices across the globe. The company generated $11 billion in sales in the United States, accounting for over one-third of its total revenue in 2018. This figure has been on a rise and it grew from 30% to 35% between 2014 and 2018. Abbott’s sales in the United States are much lower than that of Medtronic and Boston Scientific. Below we show region-wise breakup of Abbott’s revenues, its business model, and revenue trajectory. We also compare the United States as a market for Abbott with that for other large medical devices companies. You can look at our interactive dashboard analysis ~ How Big Is The United States Market For Abbott? ~ for more details.

Abbott’s Revenue Contribution As of 2018:

United States ~ 35%

China ~ 8%

Germany ~ 5%

India ~ 4%

Japan ~ 4%

Switzerland ~ 3%

The Netherlands ~ 3%

Others ~ 38%

Abbott’s Sales In the United States Are Higher Than That of Boston Scientific, But Lower Than Medtronic

Abbott’s sales in the United States grew from $6.1 billion in 2014 to $10.8 billion in 2018.

This compares with Boston Scientific’s US sales, which grew from $3.9 billion to $5.5 billion over the same period.

Medtronic’s sales in the United States grew from $12.1 billion to $16.2 billion between fiscal 2014 and fiscal 2018.

Abbott’s Business Model

What Need Does It Serve? Abbott primarily serves the medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and nutritional products market. These medical devices are used primarily by various healthcare institutions in several countries. Its established pharmaceuticals business focuses primarily on emerging markets.

Who Pays To Abbott? Blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and clinics Physicians Government agencies Health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, wholesalers, distributors, and independent retailers Retail consumers

Who Are Abbott’s Key Competitors? Abbott competes with other medical devices companies, such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, and Intuitive Surgical, among others. In Diagnostics it competes with Roche among other companies. In established pharmaceuticals business, it competes with Pfizer, and GlaxoSmithKline, among others.



The Contribution of the United States To Abbott’s Total Sales Has Increased In The Recent Years

Abbott’s total sales grew from $20.2 billion in 2014 to $30.6 billion in 2018.

Given the sales growth in the United States from $6.1 billion to $10.8 billion over the same period, the contribution of the United States as a region grew from 30% to 35%.

The Contribution of United States To Total Sales For Abbott Is Lower Than That For Its Peers

Abbott’s Total Revenue Grew 51% Between 2014 And 2018, And It Can Grow Another 10% By 2020

Abbott’s sales growth in 2017 can be attributed to the St. Jude acquisition.

Abbott’s revenue growth in 2018 was also higher due to the impact of the Alere acquisition.

The company has been seeing higher revenue growth from emerging markets, including China, India, and Russia.

Looking forward, the sales growth is expected to slow, given the year-over-year impact of acquisitions.

You can look at our interactive dashboard analysis on more details on Abbott’s segment-wise revenues here.

