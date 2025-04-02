How Much Is the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) if You Have $750,000 in Your Retirement Account?

Although retirement accounts like 401(k)s and traditional IRAs give you a tax break by lowering your taxable income, that doesn't mean you're clear of taxes completely. Instead, you're responsible for paying taxes on your withdrawals in retirement.

To prevent situations in which someone doesn't make any withdrawals to avoid taxes in retirement, the IRS has required minimum distributions (RMDs) that begin the year you turn 73.

The amount of your RMD depends on a few factors, including the size of your retirement account. To see it in action, let's walk through the RMD for someone with $750,000 in their retirement account.

Calculating your required minimum distribution

There are three steps to calculating your RMD:

Find your account balance at the end of the previous year. Look for the life expectancy factor (LEF) corresponding to your age and marital status (the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provides these numbers). Divide your account value by your LEF.

Below are the RMDs for someone single with $750,000 in a retirement account as of the end of 2024:

Age Life Expectancy Factor Required Minimum Distribution on $750,000 73 26.5 $28,301 74 25.5 $29,412 75 24.6 $30,489 76 23.7 $31,646 77 22.9 $32,754 78 22.0 $34,091 79 21.1 $35,545 80 20.2 $37,128

Skipping your RMD could mean facing a penalty of 25% of the amount you failed to withdraw. If the mistake is corrected within two years of the missed deadline, the penalty will be reduced to 10%.

