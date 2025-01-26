How Much Is the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) if You Have $750,000 in Your Retirement Account?

Will you be 73 (or older) in 2025? And, do you have any money in a traditional IRA, 401(k), or other workplace retirement account? If you answered yes to both questions, you'll soon need to take at least some of your money out of these accounts. The IRS requires these withdrawals, and they're called required minimum distributions, or RMDs.

But how much is the annual RMD? It depends on the account's previous year-end balance and your age.

Calculating your RMD

The good news is RMD rules aren't too heavy-handed as they allow retirees to keep most of their money in a tax-sheltered account in any given year. But for perspective, let's assume you had $750,000 in your IRA at the end of last year. Here are the RMDs for that account based on your age in 2025.

Age Distribution Period Factor Percentage of IRA's Year-End Value RMD On $750,000 Retirement Account 73 26.5 3.77% $28,301.89 75 24.6 4.07% $30,487.80 80 20.2 4.95% $37,128.71 85 16.0 6.25% $46,875.00 90 12.2 8.20% $61,475.41 95 8.9 11.24% $84,269.66

As you can see, a retiree turning 73 years old this year would need to withdraw at least $28,301.89 from their account. That figure is calculated by dividing the account balance by your distribution period factor at 73, which is 26.5. The percentage of your account the annual RMD represents increases with age until reaching 50% if you're lucky enough to live to 120.

A few other rules to consider

Although your very first RMD can be completed as late as April 1 of the year after you turn 73, all required distributions thereafter should be made by the end of the calendar year to avoid penalties.

There are some exceptions to RMD rules too. Namely, Roth IRA accounts aren't subject to RMDs. Most people still contributing to a 401(k) plan also don't need to take withdrawals from that account, even if they're 73 or older.

