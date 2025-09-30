How Much Is the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) if You Have $500,000 in Your Retirement Accounts?

Key Points You must begin taking required minimum distributions the year you turn 73.

The amount of your RMD will depend on your age and account value at the end of the previous year.

You could face a penalty of up to 25% of the RMD if you don't take them.

Aside from allowing you to proactively save and invest for retirement, the major benefit of using retirement accounts like a 401(k) or traditional IRA is the up-front tax break you get by reducing your taxable income with contributions. The downside is that you must pay taxes on withdrawals in retirement.

To avoid situations where someone doesn't make any withdrawals so they don't ever have to pay taxes, the IRS enacts required minimum distributions (RMDs), which begin the year you turn 73. The exact amount of these RMDs will depend on your current age and account balance at the end of the previous year.

How to calculate your required minimum distribution

You can calculate your RMD in three steps:

Find your account balance at the end of the previous year. Look for the life expectancy factor (LEF) corresponding to your age and marital status. Most people will use the uniform lifetime table, except those whose sole beneficiary is their spouse who is more than 10 years younger than them. Divide your account value by your LEF.

For those using the uniform lifetime table, below are the RMDs for people with $500,000 in a retirement account as of the end of 2024:

Age Life Expectancy Factor Required Minimum Distribution 73 26.5 $18,868 74 25.5 $19,608 75 24.6 $20,325 76 23.7 $21,097 77 22.9 $21,834 78 22.0 $22,727 79 21.1 $23,697 80 20.2 $24,752

It's important to be aware of your RMDs because not taking them (whether accidentally or intentionally) will result in a 25% penalty of the amount you failed to withdraw. If you correct your mistake within two years, this penalty will be reduced to 10%.

