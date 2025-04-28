How Much Is the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) if You Have $250,000 in Your Retirement Account

There's good news and/or bad news for IRA owners who will be at least 73 years old at any point in 2025. That is, whether you want it or not, you'll soon be making a withdrawal from this retirement account. The IRS requires it, in fact. That's why it's called a required minimum distribution.

But how much is the minimum withdrawal on, say, a $250,000 individual retirement account? It varies with age. The older you are, the bigger the required withdrawal. The list below details the RMD of $250,000 for a range of ages.

73 years old: $9,433.96 (3.77% of the prior year's ending value)

75: $10,162.60 (4.06%)

80: $12,376.24 (4.95%)

85: $15,625.00 (6.25%)

90: $20,491.80 (8.20%)

100: $39,062.50 (15.63%)

120+: $125,000.00 (50%)

These are also taxable distributions, by the way, presuming that the account was funded with tax-deductible contributions (and most IRAs are funded with pre-tax dollars). The IRS views these withdrawals as ordinary income, which means bigger distributions could push you into a higher marginal tax bracket.

But how does someone determine their RMD for any given year? The IRS offers RMD worksheets, but your brokerage firm or IRA's custodian will give you your IRA's exact value as of the end of the previous calendar year, which is the basis for any given year's required minimum distribution.

Also, remember that -- with the exception of 401(k) accounts -- you don't need to take an RMD from each and every IRA you may own. As long as you withdraw the correct total amount, you can arrange a combined distribution however you like.

RMDs should be completed no later than the end of the calendar year, with one exception. Your very first one (for the year you turn 73) can be deferred until April 1 of the following year if you so choose.

RMD rules don't apply to Roth IRA accounts, by the way, nor are distributions from Roth accounts typically taxable.

