How Much Is the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) If You Have $1,000,000 in Your Retirement Accounts?

Key Points Your RMD depends on your account balance, as well as your age.

There’s a straightforward way to calculate your RMD for 2025.

The important thing is to use the correct IRS life expectancy table.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

After you reach 73 years of age, you're required to start withdrawing money from certain retirement accounts. Specifically, if you have money in tax-deferred accounts, including but not limited to a traditional IRA, 401(k), 403(b), or thrift savings account, the required minimum distribution (RMD) rules apply to you. (Any funds in after-tax (Roth) accounts aren't subject to RMDs.)

What is your RMD if you have $1 million?

If you have $1 million in retirement savings in tax-deferred accounts, how much are you required to withdraw in 2025?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

There are two factors that matter in the calculation of your RMD. The first is your account balance at the end of the previous year. For the purposes of this example, we'll assume that you had $1 million on Dec. 31, 2024, but you can find your exact year-end balance on your account statement.

The other key factor is the age you're turning this year. RMDs are based on your life expectancy. In other words, the older you get, the fewer years you're expected to live, and the percentage of your account that you're required to withdraw increases.

For the purposes of calculating your RMD, there are two IRS life expectancy tables that you could use:

Uniform Lifetime Table: This applies to the majority of retirees.

This applies to the majority of retirees. Joint Life Expectancy Table: Used only in cases where your sole beneficiary is your spouse and they're more than 10 years younger than you.

Example of calculating your RMD

Let's say that you're turning 75 years old in 2025 and ended last year with $1 million in a retirement account. For simplicity, let's say that you can use the uniform lifetime table, which gives you a life expectancy factor of 24.6.

To calculate your RMD, simply divide the account balance by the life expectancy factor. Therefore, $1 million divided by 24.6 is $40,650, so this is the amount you're required to withdraw from your account.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.