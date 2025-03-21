How Much Is the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) if You Have $100,000 in Your Retirement Account?

One of the pros of retirement accounts like 401(k)s and traditional IRAs is that contributions can lower your taxable income.

However, getting a tax break upfront doesn't mean you're off the hook entirely; you'll eventually have to pay taxes on your withdrawals in retirement. And to prevent situations where someone doesn't make any withdrawals to avoid those taxes, the IRS has required minimum distributions (RMDs) that begin the year you turn 73.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The amount you're required to withdraw each year depends on your account balance and age. As an example, let's walk through the RMD for someone with $100,000 in their retirement account.

Calculating your required minimum distribution

There are three steps to calculating your RMD.

First, find your account balance at the end of the previous year. Next, look for the life expectancy factor (LEF) corresponding to your age and marital status (the Internal Revenue Service provides these numbers). Lastly, divide your account value by your LEF.

Below are the RMDs for someone single with $100,000 in a retirement account as of the end of 2024:

Age Life Expectancy Factor Required Minimum Distribution 73 26.5 $3,774 74 25.5 $3,922 75 24.6 $4,065 76 23.7 $4,219 77 22.9 $4,367 78 22.0 $4,545 79 21.1 $4,739 80 20.2 $4,950

Skipping an RMD isn't advisable because you could face a penalty of 25% of the amount you failed to withdraw. If you correct your mistake and take your RMD within two years of the missed deadline, you can reduce the penalty to 10%.

In either case, you can avoid penalties and surprises in your budget by ensuring you're up to date on your annual RMD obligations.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.