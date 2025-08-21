How Much Is the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) if You Have $1 Million in Your Retirement Accounts?

Key Points Required minimum distributions (RMDs) start in the year you turn 73.

Your RMD is determined by your age and account balance at the end of the previous year.

Failing to take your RMD could result in a penalty of up to 25%.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Once you reach age 73, you're required to begin withdrawing funds from tax-deferred accounts like a 401(k), 403(b), and traditional IRA. These are called required minimum distributions (RMDs) and are a way for the IRS to ensure it gets its tax money on the back end after providing the up-front tax break.

Let's take a look at how they work so you can avoid unnecessary penalties.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Calculating your required minimum distribution (RMD)

The two factors that determine the amount of your RMD are your account balance(s) at the end of the previous year and the age you're turning in the current year. Knowing those, it's a two-step process to determine the minimum you must withdraw.

First, you look at the appropriate IRS-provided life expectancy table. The Uniform Lifetime Table applies to most retirees, while the Joint Life Expectancy Table applies if your sole beneficiary is your spouse and they're more than 10 years younger than you.

The number associated with your age on the applicable table is referred to as your life expectancy factor (LEF).

To see it in action, let's assume that you had $1 million in your account(s) to end 2024 and file taxes as single. Here's what your RMDs would be based on the latest figures. Note you have to take RMDs past age 80, but I only went up to 80 in this table for space reasons.

Age Life Expectancy Factor Required Minimum Distribution

(balance divided by LEF) 73 26.5 $37,736 74 25.5 $39,216 75 24.6 $40,650 76 23.7 $42,194 77 22.9 $43,668 78 22.0 $45,455 79 21.1 $47,393 80 20.2 $49,505

Skipping an RMD could result in a penalty of 25% of the amount you failed to withdraw. If you correct your mistake and take your RMD within two years of the missed deadline, you can reduce the penalty to 10%.

In either case, you should make a diligent effort to avoid any penalties by staying up to date on your annual RMD obligations.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.