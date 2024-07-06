How Much Prices Have Gone Up at 4 Fast Food Chains Since 2014

Like everything else, food costs have increased, and eating out has become so expensive that people now consider fast food a luxury. Consumers are choking on surging prices, and according to a recent study from LendingTree, “3 in 4 Americans typically eat fast food at least once a week, but the majority (62%) say they’re eating it less due to rising prices.” In addition, 65% of Americans have been “shocked by the high price of a fast-food bill in the past six months,” and they’re not wrong. With skyrocketing prices, fast food joints are no longer easy on your wallet.

Before you head out to grab a so-called budget-friendly meal, here’s a list of chains that have hiked up their prices the most.

McDonald’s

Average Price Increase: 100%

While many fast food restaurants have jacked up prices, McDonald’s takes the top spot for the biggest increase. In the last 10 years, their prices have more than doubled, according to FinanceBuzz.

“One menu item that illustrates just how much things have changed is the McChicken® sandwich,” the site stated. “This was a staple of the chain’s $1 menu in 2014, but it now costs $3 at some locations. That’s a massive price increase of nearly 200% in a single decade.”

Other notable price increases include:

A McDouble sandwich was $1.19 in 2014 and is now $3.14, which is a 168% increase.

In 2014, a medium-sized fries were $1.59 and today cost $3.79, which is an increase of 138%.

A Quarter Pound with cheese meal was $5.39 ten years ago. In present day, the same combo will cost you $11.99, a 122% jump.

McDonald’s prices have jumped so high. The chain went viral for serving an $18 Big Mac combo that received so much negative online attention, that the president of McDonald’s USA wrote an open letter addressing the issue.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Average Price Increase: 86%

Famous for its chicken and biscuits, as well as Louisiana-inspired home cooking, the fast food chain has been a beloved place to go for flavorful authentic food, but their prices have gone up 86% since 2014, per FinanceBuzz.

Their 2-piece chicken combo climbed 76% from its price 10 years ago and now costs $11.39.

Taco Bell

Average Price Increase: 81%

Taco Bell has long been known for its cheap Mexican-inspired menu, but many popular items now cost much more.

A Doritos Locos Taco was $1.39 in 2014 and is now $2.59 in 2024 (+86%).

The Cheesy Gordita Crunch has doubled in price. In 2014, it was $2.49 and is now $4.99.

The Beefy 5-Layer Burrito’s price went from $1.59 in 2014 to $3.69 today, a 132% markup.

Chipotle

Average Price Increase: 75%

Chipotle has always been considered one of the healthier fast-food restaurants. While its prices have yet to climb as much as McDonald’s or Taco Bell’s, the chain has significantly increased some of its menu items.

In 2014, customers could get a nice meal and choose from a burrito, bowl, or tacos, for less than $6.75 on average. Today, those same items now cost $10.50. In addition, adding guacamole went from $1.80 to $2.95, which is 64% more today.

