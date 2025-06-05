How Much Is Pope Leo XIV’s Social Security Check?

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, is making history as the first American and first Augustinian Pope. His background has already caused plenty of excitement, and lots of questions, including whether or not he gets a Social Security check.

Consider This: New Social Security Change Means You Could Owe Money

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

It makes sense to wonder, being as he is, technically, an American citizen. The short answer is no, but the full picture raises some interesting questions about citizenship, religious life and how benefits are determined.

Does the Pope Get a Paycheck?

There’s no direct paycheck waiting for the pope. Instead, the Vatican covers everything including housing, food, healthcare, travel and protection. That’s not unique to Pope Leo XIV; it’s standard for the job. Technically, he could receive a monthly stipend from the Vatican, rumored to be around $33,000, according to Fortune, but previous popes, like Pope Francis, have turned it down.

As a member of the Augustinian Order, which requires a vow of poverty, Pope Leo may follow this precedent. This affects eligibility for Social Security, which depends on having worked in jobs that paid into the system, typically at least 40 credits (around 10 years of work.)

As Pope Leo spent much of his adult life in Peru as a missionary and bishop, later taking on high-level roles in Rome, it’s unclear whether he worked long enough in the States to qualify. Even if he did, it’s hard to imagine him claiming benefits while serving as Pope. Financial support from the Vatican makes Social Security irrelevant in his case.

Check Out: I’m Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 — Here’s Why

U.S. Tax Obligations

Here’s where things get trickier. Pope Leo XIV still holds U.S. citizenship. That means he’s technically on the hook for U.S. taxes, even while living in Vatican City, as under U.S. law, citizens are taxed on their worldwide income, no matter where they live.

But religious vows may change the equation. As a member of a religious order, the Pope may be exempt from some tax requirements — especially if he’s assigned any income directly to the order. Still, the IRS could take an interest in the value of non-cash benefits like lodging and transportation, which are often taxable under U.S. rules.

The Likelihood of a Social Security Check

There’s no public record confirming whether Pope Leo XIV receives a Social Security check, but based on everything known about his life, it’s highly unlikely.

As a member of a religious order who took a vow of poverty, he likely didn’t earn the work credits required for benefits. Even if he technically qualified, any earnings would have been assigned to the order, and his role as Pope comes with full support from the Church.

So, while the question is fair to ask, the most reasonable answer is: No, Pope Leo XIV almost certainly isn’t getting a check from the Social Security Administration.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Is Pope Leo XIV’s Social Security Check?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.