Markets
BSOL

How Much Passive Income Can You Generate From $50,000 in Crypto?

February 06, 2026 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by Emma Newbery for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

There are a few ways to earn passive income from your crypto holdings, including staking, crypto lending, yield farming, and decentralized finance (DeFi). As I write this, platforms like Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) and Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) pay annual percentage yields (APYs) of 4.79% and 3.27%, respectively, on USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC).

Someone smiling while looking at a tablet outside a building.

Image source: Getty Images.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

However, there are limited consumer protections on crypto lending platforms, which can make them a risky way to generate yield. For example, many users lost money when the Celsius lending platform collapsed. Staking is a safer way to put your crypto to work.

Generating passive income through staking

In staking, certain cryptocurrencies pay yields to investors as a reward for contributing to network security. These include Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). You can stake crypto through exchanges, DeFi platforms, and a handful of staking exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (NYSEMKT: BSOL) says Solana holders can earn up to 7% average returns. We're likely to see the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approve more staking ETFs this year -- it will be interesting to see what yields they offer.

If you stake through an exchange, rewards are not as impressive. Indeed, the APY for popular cryptos barely competes with what you might earn with a high-interest savings account or even dividend-paying stocks. It's worth comparing crypto returns to other passive income ideas -- cryptocurrency can be volatile, and the price swings often outweigh the returns.

Here's how much you could earn by staking $50,000 on Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN).

Crypto Max APY 1-Year Gain on $50,000 5-Year Gain on $50,000 (Compounded)
Ethereum 1.86% $930.00 $4,826.23
Solana 4.25% $2,125.00 $11,567.33
Cardano 1.50% $750.00 $3,864.20

Variable APY, correct as of Jan. 30, 2025. APY = annual percentage yield.

Check the fees

Passive income from crypto may take off in 2026 as ETFs make staking more accessible. Always check the fine print, particularly if you use an exchange. For example, in Kraken's Auto Earn program, you receive rewards on only half the assets you stake. Other platforms will take 25% of your earnings in fees.

Should you buy stock in Bitwise Solana Staking ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitwise Solana Staking ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitwise Solana Staking ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in Cardano, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aave, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BSOL
ADA
COIN
USDC
COMP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.