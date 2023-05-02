News & Insights

How Much of Your Salary You’ll Need To Spend To Afford a House Across America

May 02, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Cameron Huddleston for GOBankingRates ->

If you're thinking about buying a house this year, there is good news and bad news.

With higher mortgage rates and a limited housing supply, it can feel harder than ever to buy a home. However, home prices appear to be flattening out so there is some hope.

The rule of thumb is that you shouldn't spend more than 30% of your income on housing. Families who spend more than that are considered cost-burdened and may have trouble paying for other necessities, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Sticking to that rule of thumb, though, can be a challenge in some parts of the country where home prices are high and median household incomes aren't quite high enough to make the math work, according to a new GOBankingRates study.

GOBankingRates found what percentage of income would go toward paying a mortgage in each state using the following data:

  • The median home value in each state, according to Zillow's October 2019 housing data
  • The median property tax rate in each state, according to Tax-Rates.org
  • The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
  • Median monthly and annual household income in each state, according to the Census Bureau

Zillow's mortgage calculator was used to estimate monthly mortgage payments for each state based on median home values, tax rates and a 20% down payment. Then GOBankingRates calculated what percentage of the median household income that the estimated mortgage payments would be and ranked the states from lowest to highest percentage.

GOBankingRates also calculated the salary needed to afford a home using the mortgage payment estimate and the annual cost of necessities based on data from the Census Bureau and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. That number was doubled to find the annual salary needed in every state to satisfy the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends that necessities make up 50% of a household budget.

The study found that, for the most part, a smaller salary is needed to afford a home in the South and Midwest. States in the West and Northeast tend to require higher salaries because home prices are higher. And there are some places where you won't be able to afford a home unless you earn more than the median income.

Row of homes in downtown Charleston, West Virginia.

West Virginia

  • Median home value: 145,893
  • 20% down payment: $29,179
  • Median property tax rate: 0.55%
  • Median annual mortgage: $9,554
  • Median annual household income: $50,884
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $10,600
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $61,199
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,100

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.78%

Beautiful grey wood shingle cottage with autumn trees and wreath on door - Image.

Oklahoma

  • Median home value: $189,085
  • 20% down payment: $37,817
  • Median property tax rate: 0.88%
  • Median annual mortgage: $13,066
  • Median annual household income: $56,956
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $32,087
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $64,174
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,348

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.84%

Southern Alabama home with beautiful porch and lovely red roses.

Alabama

  • Median home value: $210,212
  • 20% down payment: $40,242
  • Median property tax rate: 0.39%
  • Median annual mortgage: $12,855
  • Median annual household income: $54,943
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $32,233
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $64,466
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,372

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.4%

Row of colorful garden homes with two stories and white pillars in suburban neighborhood of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Median home value: $176,107
  • 20% down payment: $35,221
  • Median property tax rate: 0.64%
  • Median annual mortgage: $11,691
  • Median annual household income: $52,123
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $30,376
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $60,752
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,063

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.43%

A house amidst the fields of grain in the midwest in the early evening.

Kansas

  • Median home value: $208,883
  • 20% down payment: $41,777
  • Median property tax rate: 1.32%
  • Median annual mortgage: $15,287
  • Median annual household income: $64,521
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $35,259
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $70,518
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,877

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.69%

Iowa home

Iowa

  • Median home value: $201,546
  • 20% down payment: $40,309
  • Median property tax rate: 1.5%
  • Median annual mortgage: $15,113
  • Median annual household income: $65,429
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $35,198
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $70,396
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,866

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.1%

Please click my private lightbox links below for more images like this -- Thanks!.

Indiana

  • Median home value: $221,357
  • 20% down payment: $44,271
  • Median property tax rate: 0.84%
  • Median annual mortgage: $15,138
  • Median annual household income: $61,944
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $35,005
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $70,010
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,834

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 24.44%

New Orleans, USA - Nov 30, 2017: Southern style American houses along Center Street.

Louisiana

  • Median home value: $182,124
  • 20% down payment: $36,425
  • Median property tax rate: 0.54%
  • Median annual mortgage: $11,908
  • Median annual household income: $53,571
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $31,696
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $63,392
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,283

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.23%

View to small American town.

Mississippi

  • Median home value: $160,346
  • 20% down payment: $32,069
  • Median property tax rate: 0.65%
  • Median annual mortgage: $10,661
  • Median annual household income: $49,111
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $29,827
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $59,654
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,971

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 21.71%

Three houses in a Cleveland, Ohio neighborhood.

Ohio

  • Median home value: $206,508
  • 20% down payment: $41,302
  • Median property tax rate: 1.58%
  • Median annual mortgage: $15,650
  • Median annual household income: $61,938
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $35,643
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $71,287
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,941

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.27%

Kentucky home

Kentucky

  • Median home value: $188,438
  • 20% down payment: $37,688
  • Median property tax rate: 0.82%
  • Median annual mortgage: $12,849
  • Median annual household income: $55,454
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $32,537
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $65,073
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,423

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.17%

Columbia old downtown, Missouri.

Missouri

  • Median home value: $226,968
  • 20% down payment: $45,394
  • Median property tax rate: 0.99%
  • Median annual mortgage: $15,862
  • Median annual household income: $61,043
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $35,131
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $70,261
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,855

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.98%

Fort Mill, South Carolina, USA - June 6, 2014: The American Dream is pictured in this iconic image of a row of new, Victorian-style homes with a white picket fence in the Baxter Village neighborhood development located south of Charlotte, North Carolina.

South Carolina

  • Median home value: $272,103
  • 20% down payment: $54,421
  • Median property tax rate: 0.56%
  • Median annual mortgage: $17,846
  • Median annual household income: $58,234
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $38,179
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $76,359
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,363

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 30.65%

Detroit, Michigan, USA - streets of east side Detroit.

Michigan

  • Median home value: $212,868
  • 20% down payment: $42,574
  • Median property tax rate: 1.38%
  • Median annual mortgage: $15,707
  • Median annual household income: $63,202
  • Annual necessary expenditures: 35,624
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $71,249
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,937

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 24.85%

Nashville, United States - May 5, 2016: Single family residential homes are painted different colors in a Tennessee neighborhood.

Tennessee

  • Median home value: $287,793
  • 20% down payment: $59,599
  • Median property tax rate: 0.68%
  • Median annual mortgage: $19,220
  • Median annual household income: $58,516
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $38,190
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $76,379
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,365

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 32.85%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA dawn on the Schuylkill River at Boathouse Row.

Pennsylvania

  • Median home value: $243,386
  • 20% down payment: $58,677
  • Median property tax rate: 1.49%
  • Median annual mortgage: $118,226
  • Median annual household income: $67,587
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $39,451
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $79,061
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,588

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 26.97%

Illinois

Illinois

  • Median home value: $239,065
  • 20% down payment: $47,813
  • Median property tax rate: 2.05%
  • Median annual mortgage: $19,241
  • Median annual household income: $72,563
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $39,713
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $79,425
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,619

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 26.52%

Tree lined historic homes on the community road in Savannah Georgia USA.

Georgia

  • Median home value: $307,375
  • 20% down payment: $61,475
  • Median property tax rate: 0.91%
  • Median annual mortgage: $21,235
  • Median annual household income: $65,030
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $40,284
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $80,567
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,714

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 32.65%

modern beach homes on a sunny day.

Nebraska

  • Median home value: $242,560
  • 20% down payment: $48,512
  • Median property tax rate: 1.61%
  • Median annual mortgage: $18,455
  • Median annual household income: $66,644
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $28,513
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $77,025
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,419

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 27.69%

A farmhouse on a working farm in New Castle County Delaware, USA.

Delaware

  • Median home value: $355,120
  • 20% down payment: $71,024
  • Median property tax rate: 0.59%
  • Median annual mortgage: $23,397
  • Median annual household income: $72,724
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $45,154
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $90,307
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,526

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 32.17%

North Carolina

  • Median home value: $309,902
  • 20% down payment: $61,980
  • Median property tax rate: 0.82%
  • Median annual mortgage: $21,131
  • Median annual household income: $60,516
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $41,412
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $82,824
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,902

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 34.92%

Annapolis Maryland capitol

Maryland

  • Median home value: $395,518
  • 20% down payment: $579,104
  • Median property tax rate: 1.04%
  • Median annual mortgage: $27,839
  • Median annual household income: $91,431
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $48,843
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $97,686
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,140

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 30.45%

Homes in an quiet urban neighborhood in St.

Minnesota

  • Median home value: $320,005
  • 20% down payment: $64,001
  • Median property tax rate: 1.1%
  • Median annual mortgage: $22,716
  • Median annual household income: $77,706
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $43,891
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $87,782
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,315

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 29.23%

High angle view of Roanoke Virginia with famous church in the background -- St Andrews Catholic Church.

Virginia

  • Median home value: $363,186
  • 20% down payment: $72,637
  • Median property tax rate: 0.87%
  • Median annual mortgage: $24,946
  • Median annual household income: $80,615
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $45,315
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $90,630
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,553

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 30.94%

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of Fargo's historic Front Street now Main Street in the heart of the downtown district.

North Dakota

  • Median home value: $245,226
  • 20% down payment: $49,045
  • Median property tax rate: .95%
  • Median annual mortgage: $17,040
  • Median annual household income: $68,131
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $38,423
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $76,845
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,404

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.01%

Panoramic aerial view of Jackson Hole homes and beautiful mountains on a summer morning, Wyoming.

Wyoming

  • Median home value: $322,509
  • 20% down payment: $64,502
  • Median property tax rate: 0.56%
  • Median annual mortgage: $21,152
  • Median annual household income: $68,002
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $40,854
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $81,708
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,809

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 31.10%

Coventry, Connecticut / USA - June 20 2018: Nathan Hale homestead on a sunny summer day.

Connecticut

  • Median home value: $379,101
  • 20% down payment: $75,820
  • Median property tax rate: 1.76%
  • Median annual mortgage: $29,413
  • Median annual household income: $83,572
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $52,385
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $104,569
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,714

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 35.19%

Kenosha, Wisconsin/USA - July, 2018.

Wisconsin

  • Median home value: $262,566
  • 20% down payment: $52,513
  • Median property tax rate: 1.63%
  • Median annual mortgage: $20,030
  • Median annual household income: $67,080
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $41,301
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $82,603
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,884

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 29.86%

Lead, United States - May 8, 2016: Historic residential Victorian style homes are actively used and abudant in this Western South Dakota Black Hills town.

South Dakota

  • Median home value: $283,596
  • 20% down payment: $56,719
  • Median property tax rate: 1.18%
  • Median annual mortgage: $20,358
  • Median annual household income: $63,920
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $40,038
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $80,075
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,673

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 31.85%

El Paso, Texas / USA - 9 April 2019: Typical suburban type home in El Paso, Texas - Image.

Texas

  • Median home value: $296,285
  • 20% down payment: $59,257
  • Median property tax rate: 1.66%
  • Median annual mortgage: $22,691
  • Median annual household income: $67,321
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $42,196
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $84,392
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,033

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 33.71%

Newer adobe homes in New Mexico.

New Mexico

  • Median home value: $280,010
  • 20% down payment: $56,002
  • Median property tax rate: 0.66%
  • Median annual mortgage: $18,645
  • Median annual household income: $54,020
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $38,717
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $77,435
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,453

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 34.51%

House in small town America during the fall foliage season.

Vermont

  • Median home value: $327,908
  • 20% down payment: $65,582
  • Median property tax rate: 1.82%
  • Median annual mortgage: $25,638
  • Median annual household income: $67,574
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $49,112
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $98,224
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,185

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 37.88%

Aerial view looking directly down on a cul-de-sac in a planned exclusive residential community in the Scottsdale area of Arizona.

Arizona

  • Median home value: $420,605
  • 20% down payment: $84,121
  • Median property tax rate: 0.65%
  • Median annual mortgage: $27,964
  • Median annual household income: $65,913
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $48,488
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $96,976
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,081

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.43%

Bigfork,Montana,USA - August 18,2019: Two young people,male and female on paddle boards in front of modern waterfront homes.

Montana

  • Median home value: $427,218
  • 20% down payment: $85,444
  • Median property tax rate: 0.75%
  • Median annual mortgage: $28,831
  • Median annual household income: $60,560
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $49,060
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $98,119
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,177

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 47.61%

COCONUT CREEK, FL, USA: View of a lake and surrounding homes.

Florida

  • Median home value: $398,861
  • 20% down payment: $77,772
  • Median property tax rate: 0.91%
  • Median annual mortgage: $27,556
  • Median annual household income: $61,777
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $48,289
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $96,549
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,048

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 44.60%

Victorian houses in a fall foliage setting in New England.

Maine

  • Median home value: $347,071
  • 20% down payment: $69,412
  • Median property tax rate: 1.25%
  • Median annual mortgage: $25,158
  • Median annual household income: $63,182
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $47,225
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $94,450
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,871

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 39.82%

Laconia is a city in Belknap County, New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

  • Median home value: $442,930
  • 20% down payment: $88,586
  • Median property tax rate: 1.96%
  • Median annual mortgage: $35,251
  • Median annual household income: $83,449
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $48,814
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $117,628
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,802

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.44%

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - JUNE 8 - A scenic backyard view in a local neighborhood on June 8 2019 in Anchorage Alaska.

Alaska

  • Median home value: $367,035
  • 20% down payment: $71,407
  • Median property tax rate: 1.02%
  • Median annual mortgage: $25,059
  • Median annual household income: $80,287
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $53,408
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $106,815
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,901

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 31.21%

View of property and landscape with green grass and house.

Utah

  • Median home value: $515,621
  • 20% down payment: $103,124
  • Median property tax rate: 0.59%
  • Median annual mortgage: $33,972
  • Median annual household income: $79,133
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $52,286
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $108,573
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,048

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.94%

Nice houses in a nice neighborhood.

Idaho

  • Median home value: $438,088
  • 20% down payment: $87,618
  • Median property tax rate: 0.70%
  • Median annual mortgage: $29,346
  • Median annual household income: $63,377
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $49,288
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $98,575
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,215

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 46.3%

Bayonne New Jersey Newark homes neighborhood

New Jersey

  • Median home value: $460,761
  • 20% down payment: $92,152
  • Median property tax rate: 2.21%
  • Median annual mortgage: $37,822
  • Median annual household income: $89,703
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $59,214
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $118,428
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,869

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.16%

Residential street and living houses in New Rochelle, Westchester, at beautiful sunny day.

New York

  • Median home value: $396,058
  • 20% down payment: $79,212
  • Median property tax rate: 1.38%
  • Median annual mortgage: $29,223
  • Median annual household income: $75,157
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $51,200
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $102,400
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,533

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 38.88%

Victorian Style homes in Newport, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Median home value: $421,742
  • 20% down payment: $84,348
  • Median property tax rate: 1.43%
  • Median annual mortgage: $31,329
  • Median annual household income: $74,489
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $53,624
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $107,248
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,937

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.06%

New Homes, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Median home value: $429,767
  • 20% down payment: $85,953
  • Median property tax rate: 0.60%
  • Median annual mortgage: $28,359
  • Median annual household income: $65,686
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $49,635
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $99,269
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,272

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 43.17%

Fort Collins, Colorado, USA - June 17, 2014: A typical middle class house in Fort Collins.

Colorado

  • Median home value: $552,779
  • 20% down payment: $110,556
  • Median property tax rate: 0.54%
  • Median annual mortgage: $36,144
  • Median annual household income: $80,184
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $56,015
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $112,031
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,336

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 45.08%

An American flag flies from the open porch and gardens surround a small single family home on a Spring afternoon on Cape Cod on the Massachusetts coast.

Massachusetts

  • Median home value: $576,102
  • 20% down payment: $115,220
  • Median property tax rate: 1.14%
  • Median annual mortgage: $41,125
  • Median annual household income: $89,026
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $66,201
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $132,402
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $11,034

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 46.19%

Driveway to front walkway view of partial front of residential home during early autumn season.

Washington

  • Median home value: $577,876
  • 20% down payment: $115,575
  • Median property tax rate: 0.88%
  • Median annual mortgage: $39,750
  • Median annual household income: $82,400
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $62,247
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $124,494
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $10,375

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 48.24%

Sunset View with Mount St Helens from deck of luxury homes in Happy Valley Oregon in Clackamas County.

Oregon

  • Median home value: $491,744
  • 20% down payment: $98,349
  • Median property tax rate: 0.94%
  • Median annual mortgage: $34,120
  • Median annual household income: $70,084
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $57,504
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $115,009
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,584

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 48.68%

An Oahu beach house.

Hawaii

  • Median home value: $971,526
  • 20% down payment: $195,305
  • Median property tax rate: 0.31%
  • Median annual mortgage: $61,289
  • Median annual household income: $88,005
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $88,736
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $177,471
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $14,789

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 69.84%

Finished Tract homes in Northern California.

California

  • Median home value: $748,161
  • 20% down payment: $149,632
  • Median property tax rate: 0.73%
  • Median annual mortgage: $50,341
  • Median annual household income: $84,097
  • Annual necessary expenditures: $75,016
  • Salary needed to afford a home: $150,033
  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $12,503

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 59.86%

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology:  GOBankingRates used their in-house mortgage calculator to create (1) estimated monthly and annual mortgage payments for each state based on: (2) the state's median home value according to Zillow's 2023 (through March 2023) home value data, (3) each state's median property tax rate according to Tax-Rates.org, (4) a 20% down payment estimate, and (5) the national average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate as of 04/20/23 according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. GOBankingRates then compiled information on (6) each state's median monthly and annual household income according to the 2021 American Community Survey. This allowed (7) the percent of total household income that the median mortgage would cost in each state to be calculated. States were then ranked according to factor 7, with #1 being the state where the median annual mortgage is smallest in proportion to the median annual household income. Information on the necessary annual salary to cover necessities according to the 50/30/20 rule is provided as supplemental data. We found the average annual cost of necessities (including groceries, utilities, transportation, and healthcare) in the U.S. from the 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and adjusted these estimates to the state level by multiplying each figure by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 cost of living indices for each category in each state. We then added our annual mortgage estimate to find the total expected annual cost of necessities in every state. We then doubled this number to find the annual salary one would need in every state to satisfy the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends that necessities comprise 50% of one's total budget.

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much of Your Salary You’ll Need To Spend To Afford a House Across America

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

