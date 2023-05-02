How Much of Your Salary You’ll Need To Spend To Afford a House Across America

If you're thinking about buying a house this year, there is good news and bad news.
With higher mortgage rates and a limited housing supply, it can feel harder than ever to buy a home. However, home prices appear to be flattening out so there is some hope.
The rule of thumb is that you shouldn't spend more than 30% of your income on housing. Families who spend more than that are considered cost-burdened and may have trouble paying for other necessities, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Sticking to that rule of thumb, though, can be a challenge in some parts of the country where home prices are high and median household incomes aren't quite high enough to make the math work, according to a new GOBankingRates study.
GOBankingRates found what percentage of income would go toward paying a mortgage in each state using the following data:
- The median home value in each state, according to Zillow's October 2019 housing data
- The median property tax rate in each state, according to Tax-Rates.org
- The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
- Median monthly and annual household income in each state, according to the Census Bureau
Zillow's mortgage calculator was used to estimate monthly mortgage payments for each state based on median home values, tax rates and a 20% down payment. Then GOBankingRates calculated what percentage of the median household income that the estimated mortgage payments would be and ranked the states from lowest to highest percentage.
GOBankingRates also calculated the salary needed to afford a home using the mortgage payment estimate and the annual cost of necessities based on data from the Census Bureau and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. That number was doubled to find the annual salary needed in every state to satisfy the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends that necessities make up 50% of a household budget.
The study found that, for the most part, a smaller salary is needed to afford a home in the South and Midwest. States in the West and Northeast tend to require higher salaries because home prices are higher. And there are some places where you won't be able to afford a home unless you earn more than the median income.
West Virginia
- Median home value: 145,893
- 20% down payment: $29,179
- Median property tax rate: 0.55%
- Median annual mortgage: $9,554
- Median annual household income: $50,884
- Annual necessary expenditures: $10,600
- Salary needed to afford a home: $61,199
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,100
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.78%
Oklahoma
- Median home value: $189,085
- 20% down payment: $37,817
- Median property tax rate: 0.88%
- Median annual mortgage: $13,066
- Median annual household income: $56,956
- Annual necessary expenditures: $32,087
- Salary needed to afford a home: $64,174
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,348
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.84%
Alabama
- Median home value: $210,212
- 20% down payment: $40,242
- Median property tax rate: 0.39%
- Median annual mortgage: $12,855
- Median annual household income: $54,943
- Annual necessary expenditures: $32,233
- Salary needed to afford a home: $64,466
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,372
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.4%
Arkansas
- Median home value: $176,107
- 20% down payment: $35,221
- Median property tax rate: 0.64%
- Median annual mortgage: $11,691
- Median annual household income: $52,123
- Annual necessary expenditures: $30,376
- Salary needed to afford a home: $60,752
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,063
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.43%
Kansas
- Median home value: $208,883
- 20% down payment: $41,777
- Median property tax rate: 1.32%
- Median annual mortgage: $15,287
- Median annual household income: $64,521
- Annual necessary expenditures: $35,259
- Salary needed to afford a home: $70,518
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,877
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.69%
Iowa
- Median home value: $201,546
- 20% down payment: $40,309
- Median property tax rate: 1.5%
- Median annual mortgage: $15,113
- Median annual household income: $65,429
- Annual necessary expenditures: $35,198
- Salary needed to afford a home: $70,396
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,866
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.1%
Indiana
- Median home value: $221,357
- 20% down payment: $44,271
- Median property tax rate: 0.84%
- Median annual mortgage: $15,138
- Median annual household income: $61,944
- Annual necessary expenditures: $35,005
- Salary needed to afford a home: $70,010
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,834
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 24.44%
Louisiana
- Median home value: $182,124
- 20% down payment: $36,425
- Median property tax rate: 0.54%
- Median annual mortgage: $11,908
- Median annual household income: $53,571
- Annual necessary expenditures: $31,696
- Salary needed to afford a home: $63,392
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,283
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.23%
Mississippi
- Median home value: $160,346
- 20% down payment: $32,069
- Median property tax rate: 0.65%
- Median annual mortgage: $10,661
- Median annual household income: $49,111
- Annual necessary expenditures: $29,827
- Salary needed to afford a home: $59,654
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,971
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 21.71%
Ohio
- Median home value: $206,508
- 20% down payment: $41,302
- Median property tax rate: 1.58%
- Median annual mortgage: $15,650
- Median annual household income: $61,938
- Annual necessary expenditures: $35,643
- Salary needed to afford a home: $71,287
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,941
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.27%
Kentucky
- Median home value: $188,438
- 20% down payment: $37,688
- Median property tax rate: 0.82%
- Median annual mortgage: $12,849
- Median annual household income: $55,454
- Annual necessary expenditures: $32,537
- Salary needed to afford a home: $65,073
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,423
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.17%
Missouri
- Median home value: $226,968
- 20% down payment: $45,394
- Median property tax rate: 0.99%
- Median annual mortgage: $15,862
- Median annual household income: $61,043
- Annual necessary expenditures: $35,131
- Salary needed to afford a home: $70,261
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,855
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.98%
South Carolina
- Median home value: $272,103
- 20% down payment: $54,421
- Median property tax rate: 0.56%
- Median annual mortgage: $17,846
- Median annual household income: $58,234
- Annual necessary expenditures: $38,179
- Salary needed to afford a home: $76,359
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,363
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 30.65%
Michigan
- Median home value: $212,868
- 20% down payment: $42,574
- Median property tax rate: 1.38%
- Median annual mortgage: $15,707
- Median annual household income: $63,202
- Annual necessary expenditures: 35,624
- Salary needed to afford a home: $71,249
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,937
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 24.85%
Tennessee
- Median home value: $287,793
- 20% down payment: $59,599
- Median property tax rate: 0.68%
- Median annual mortgage: $19,220
- Median annual household income: $58,516
- Annual necessary expenditures: $38,190
- Salary needed to afford a home: $76,379
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,365
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 32.85%
Pennsylvania
- Median home value: $243,386
- 20% down payment: $58,677
- Median property tax rate: 1.49%
- Median annual mortgage: $118,226
- Median annual household income: $67,587
- Annual necessary expenditures: $39,451
- Salary needed to afford a home: $79,061
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,588
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 26.97%
Illinois
- Median home value: $239,065
- 20% down payment: $47,813
- Median property tax rate: 2.05%
- Median annual mortgage: $19,241
- Median annual household income: $72,563
- Annual necessary expenditures: $39,713
- Salary needed to afford a home: $79,425
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,619
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 26.52%
Georgia
- Median home value: $307,375
- 20% down payment: $61,475
- Median property tax rate: 0.91%
- Median annual mortgage: $21,235
- Median annual household income: $65,030
- Annual necessary expenditures: $40,284
- Salary needed to afford a home: $80,567
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,714
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 32.65%
Nebraska
- Median home value: $242,560
- 20% down payment: $48,512
- Median property tax rate: 1.61%
- Median annual mortgage: $18,455
- Median annual household income: $66,644
- Annual necessary expenditures: $28,513
- Salary needed to afford a home: $77,025
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,419
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 27.69%
Delaware
- Median home value: $355,120
- 20% down payment: $71,024
- Median property tax rate: 0.59%
- Median annual mortgage: $23,397
- Median annual household income: $72,724
- Annual necessary expenditures: $45,154
- Salary needed to afford a home: $90,307
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,526
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 32.17%
North Carolina
- Median home value: $309,902
- 20% down payment: $61,980
- Median property tax rate: 0.82%
- Median annual mortgage: $21,131
- Median annual household income: $60,516
- Annual necessary expenditures: $41,412
- Salary needed to afford a home: $82,824
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,902
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 34.92%
Maryland
- Median home value: $395,518
- 20% down payment: $579,104
- Median property tax rate: 1.04%
- Median annual mortgage: $27,839
- Median annual household income: $91,431
- Annual necessary expenditures: $48,843
- Salary needed to afford a home: $97,686
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,140
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 30.45%
Minnesota
- Median home value: $320,005
- 20% down payment: $64,001
- Median property tax rate: 1.1%
- Median annual mortgage: $22,716
- Median annual household income: $77,706
- Annual necessary expenditures: $43,891
- Salary needed to afford a home: $87,782
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,315
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 29.23%
Virginia
- Median home value: $363,186
- 20% down payment: $72,637
- Median property tax rate: 0.87%
- Median annual mortgage: $24,946
- Median annual household income: $80,615
- Annual necessary expenditures: $45,315
- Salary needed to afford a home: $90,630
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,553
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 30.94%
North Dakota
- Median home value: $245,226
- 20% down payment: $49,045
- Median property tax rate: .95%
- Median annual mortgage: $17,040
- Median annual household income: $68,131
- Annual necessary expenditures: $38,423
- Salary needed to afford a home: $76,845
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,404
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.01%
Wyoming
- Median home value: $322,509
- 20% down payment: $64,502
- Median property tax rate: 0.56%
- Median annual mortgage: $21,152
- Median annual household income: $68,002
- Annual necessary expenditures: $40,854
- Salary needed to afford a home: $81,708
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,809
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 31.10%
Connecticut
- Median home value: $379,101
- 20% down payment: $75,820
- Median property tax rate: 1.76%
- Median annual mortgage: $29,413
- Median annual household income: $83,572
- Annual necessary expenditures: $52,385
- Salary needed to afford a home: $104,569
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,714
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 35.19%
Wisconsin
- Median home value: $262,566
- 20% down payment: $52,513
- Median property tax rate: 1.63%
- Median annual mortgage: $20,030
- Median annual household income: $67,080
- Annual necessary expenditures: $41,301
- Salary needed to afford a home: $82,603
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,884
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 29.86%
South Dakota
- Median home value: $283,596
- 20% down payment: $56,719
- Median property tax rate: 1.18%
- Median annual mortgage: $20,358
- Median annual household income: $63,920
- Annual necessary expenditures: $40,038
- Salary needed to afford a home: $80,075
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,673
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 31.85%
Texas
- Median home value: $296,285
- 20% down payment: $59,257
- Median property tax rate: 1.66%
- Median annual mortgage: $22,691
- Median annual household income: $67,321
- Annual necessary expenditures: $42,196
- Salary needed to afford a home: $84,392
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,033
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 33.71%
New Mexico
- Median home value: $280,010
- 20% down payment: $56,002
- Median property tax rate: 0.66%
- Median annual mortgage: $18,645
- Median annual household income: $54,020
- Annual necessary expenditures: $38,717
- Salary needed to afford a home: $77,435
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,453
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 34.51%
Vermont
- Median home value: $327,908
- 20% down payment: $65,582
- Median property tax rate: 1.82%
- Median annual mortgage: $25,638
- Median annual household income: $67,574
- Annual necessary expenditures: $49,112
- Salary needed to afford a home: $98,224
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,185
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 37.88%
Arizona
- Median home value: $420,605
- 20% down payment: $84,121
- Median property tax rate: 0.65%
- Median annual mortgage: $27,964
- Median annual household income: $65,913
- Annual necessary expenditures: $48,488
- Salary needed to afford a home: $96,976
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,081
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.43%
Montana
- Median home value: $427,218
- 20% down payment: $85,444
- Median property tax rate: 0.75%
- Median annual mortgage: $28,831
- Median annual household income: $60,560
- Annual necessary expenditures: $49,060
- Salary needed to afford a home: $98,119
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,177
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 47.61%
Florida
- Median home value: $398,861
- 20% down payment: $77,772
- Median property tax rate: 0.91%
- Median annual mortgage: $27,556
- Median annual household income: $61,777
- Annual necessary expenditures: $48,289
- Salary needed to afford a home: $96,549
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,048
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 44.60%
Maine
- Median home value: $347,071
- 20% down payment: $69,412
- Median property tax rate: 1.25%
- Median annual mortgage: $25,158
- Median annual household income: $63,182
- Annual necessary expenditures: $47,225
- Salary needed to afford a home: $94,450
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,871
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 39.82%
New Hampshire
- Median home value: $442,930
- 20% down payment: $88,586
- Median property tax rate: 1.96%
- Median annual mortgage: $35,251
- Median annual household income: $83,449
- Annual necessary expenditures: $48,814
- Salary needed to afford a home: $117,628
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,802
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.44%
Alaska
- Median home value: $367,035
- 20% down payment: $71,407
- Median property tax rate: 1.02%
- Median annual mortgage: $25,059
- Median annual household income: $80,287
- Annual necessary expenditures: $53,408
- Salary needed to afford a home: $106,815
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,901
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 31.21%
Utah
- Median home value: $515,621
- 20% down payment: $103,124
- Median property tax rate: 0.59%
- Median annual mortgage: $33,972
- Median annual household income: $79,133
- Annual necessary expenditures: $52,286
- Salary needed to afford a home: $108,573
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,048
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.94%
Idaho
- Median home value: $438,088
- 20% down payment: $87,618
- Median property tax rate: 0.70%
- Median annual mortgage: $29,346
- Median annual household income: $63,377
- Annual necessary expenditures: $49,288
- Salary needed to afford a home: $98,575
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,215
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 46.3%
New Jersey
- Median home value: $460,761
- 20% down payment: $92,152
- Median property tax rate: 2.21%
- Median annual mortgage: $37,822
- Median annual household income: $89,703
- Annual necessary expenditures: $59,214
- Salary needed to afford a home: $118,428
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,869
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.16%
New York
- Median home value: $396,058
- 20% down payment: $79,212
- Median property tax rate: 1.38%
- Median annual mortgage: $29,223
- Median annual household income: $75,157
- Annual necessary expenditures: $51,200
- Salary needed to afford a home: $102,400
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,533
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 38.88%
Rhode Island
- Median home value: $421,742
- 20% down payment: $84,348
- Median property tax rate: 1.43%
- Median annual mortgage: $31,329
- Median annual household income: $74,489
- Annual necessary expenditures: $53,624
- Salary needed to afford a home: $107,248
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,937
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.06%
Nevada
- Median home value: $429,767
- 20% down payment: $85,953
- Median property tax rate: 0.60%
- Median annual mortgage: $28,359
- Median annual household income: $65,686
- Annual necessary expenditures: $49,635
- Salary needed to afford a home: $99,269
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,272
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 43.17%
Colorado
- Median home value: $552,779
- 20% down payment: $110,556
- Median property tax rate: 0.54%
- Median annual mortgage: $36,144
- Median annual household income: $80,184
- Annual necessary expenditures: $56,015
- Salary needed to afford a home: $112,031
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,336
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 45.08%
Massachusetts
- Median home value: $576,102
- 20% down payment: $115,220
- Median property tax rate: 1.14%
- Median annual mortgage: $41,125
- Median annual household income: $89,026
- Annual necessary expenditures: $66,201
- Salary needed to afford a home: $132,402
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $11,034
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 46.19%
Washington
- Median home value: $577,876
- 20% down payment: $115,575
- Median property tax rate: 0.88%
- Median annual mortgage: $39,750
- Median annual household income: $82,400
- Annual necessary expenditures: $62,247
- Salary needed to afford a home: $124,494
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $10,375
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 48.24%
Oregon
- Median home value: $491,744
- 20% down payment: $98,349
- Median property tax rate: 0.94%
- Median annual mortgage: $34,120
- Median annual household income: $70,084
- Annual necessary expenditures: $57,504
- Salary needed to afford a home: $115,009
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,584
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 48.68%
Hawaii
- Median home value: $971,526
- 20% down payment: $195,305
- Median property tax rate: 0.31%
- Median annual mortgage: $61,289
- Median annual household income: $88,005
- Annual necessary expenditures: $88,736
- Salary needed to afford a home: $177,471
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $14,789
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 69.84%
California
- Median home value: $748,161
- 20% down payment: $149,632
- Median property tax rate: 0.73%
- Median annual mortgage: $50,341
- Median annual household income: $84,097
- Annual necessary expenditures: $75,016
- Salary needed to afford a home: $150,033
- Monthly income needed to afford a home: $12,503
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 59.86%
Methodology: GOBankingRates used their in-house mortgage calculator to create (1) estimated monthly and annual mortgage payments for each state based on: (2) the state's median home value according to Zillow's 2023 (through March 2023) home value data, (3) each state's median property tax rate according to Tax-Rates.org, (4) a 20% down payment estimate, and (5) the national average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate as of 04/20/23 according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. GOBankingRates then compiled information on (6) each state's median monthly and annual household income according to the 2021 American Community Survey. This allowed (7) the percent of total household income that the median mortgage would cost in each state to be calculated. States were then ranked according to factor 7, with #1 being the state where the median annual mortgage is smallest in proportion to the median annual household income. Information on the necessary annual salary to cover necessities according to the 50/30/20 rule is provided as supplemental data. We found the average annual cost of necessities (including groceries, utilities, transportation, and healthcare) in the U.S. from the 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and adjusted these estimates to the state level by multiplying each figure by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 cost of living indices for each category in each state. We then added our annual mortgage estimate to find the total expected annual cost of necessities in every state. We then doubled this number to find the annual salary one would need in every state to satisfy the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends that necessities comprise 50% of one's total budget.
Laura Beck contributed to the reporting of this article.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much of Your Salary You’ll Need To Spend To Afford a House Across America
