How Much of Your Salary You’ll Need To Spend To Afford a House Across America

If you're thinking about buying a house this year, there is good news and bad news.

With higher mortgage rates and a limited housing supply, it can feel harder than ever to buy a home. However, home prices appear to be flattening out so there is some hope.

The rule of thumb is that you shouldn't spend more than 30% of your income on housing. Families who spend more than that are considered cost-burdened and may have trouble paying for other necessities, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Sticking to that rule of thumb, though, can be a challenge in some parts of the country where home prices are high and median household incomes aren't quite high enough to make the math work, according to a new GOBankingRates study.

Next: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida

Find Out: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

GOBankingRates found what percentage of income would go toward paying a mortgage in each state using the following data:

The median home value in each state, according to Zillow's October 2019 housing data

The median property tax rate in each state, according to Tax-Rates.org

The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Median monthly and annual household income in each state, according to the Census Bureau

Zillow's mortgage calculator was used to estimate monthly mortgage payments for each state based on median home values, tax rates and a 20% down payment. Then GOBankingRates calculated what percentage of the median household income that the estimated mortgage payments would be and ranked the states from lowest to highest percentage.

GOBankingRates also calculated the salary needed to afford a home using the mortgage payment estimate and the annual cost of necessities based on data from the Census Bureau and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. That number was doubled to find the annual salary needed in every state to satisfy the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends that necessities make up 50% of a household budget.

The study found that, for the most part, a smaller salary is needed to afford a home in the South and Midwest. States in the West and Northeast tend to require higher salaries because home prices are higher. And there are some places where you won't be able to afford a home unless you earn more than the median income.

West Virginia

Median home value: 145,893

20% down payment: $29,179

Median property tax rate: 0.55%

Median annual mortgage: $9,554

Median annual household income: $50,884

Annual necessary expenditures: $10,600

Salary needed to afford a home: $61,199

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,100

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.78%

Read: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Oklahoma

M edian home value: $189,085

edian home value: $189,085 20% down payment: $37,817

Median property tax rate: 0.88%

Median annual mortgage: $13,066

Median annual household income: $56,956

Annual necessary expenditures: $32,087

Salary needed to afford a home: $64,174

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,348

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.84%

More: 15 Cities Where Houses Are Best Bargains Right Now

Alabama

Median home value: $210,212

20% down payment: $40,242

Median property tax rate: 0.39%

Median annual mortgage: $12,855

Median annual household income: $54,943

Annual necessary expenditures: $32,233

Salary needed to afford a home: $64,466

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,372

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.4%

Arkansas

Median home value: $176,107

20% down payment: $35,221

Median property tax rate: 0.64%

Median annual mortgage: $11,691

Median annual household income: $52,123

Annual necessary expenditures: $30,376

Salary needed to afford a home: $60,752

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,063

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.43%

Kansas

Median home value: $208,883

20% down payment: $41,777

Median property tax rate: 1.32%

Median annual mortgage: $15,287

Median annual household income: $64,521

Annual necessary expenditures: $35,259

Salary needed to afford a home: $70,518

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,877

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.69%

Iowa

Median home value: $201,546

20% down payment: $40,309

Median property tax rate: 1.5%

Median annual mortgage: $15,113

Median annual household income: $65,429

Annual necessary expenditures: $35,198

Salary needed to afford a home: $70,396

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,866

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.1%

Check Out: Mortgages for Homebuyers with Good Credit To Cost More Starting May 1 -- High-Risk Buyers Will Pay Less

Indiana

Median home value: $221,357

20% down payment: $44,271

Median property tax rate: 0.84%

Median annual mortgage: $15,138

Median annual household income: $61,944

Annual necessary expenditures: $35,005

Salary needed to afford a home: $70,010

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,834

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 24.44%

Louisiana

Median home value: $182,124

20% down payment: $36,425

Median property tax rate: 0.54%

Median annual mortgage: $11,908

Median annual household income: $53,571

Annual necessary expenditures: $31,696

Salary needed to afford a home: $63,392

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,283

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.23%

Mississippi

Median home value: $160,346

20% down payment: $32,069

Median property tax rate: 0.65%

Median annual mortgage: $10,661

Median annual household income: $49,111

Annual necessary expenditures: $29,827

Salary needed to afford a home: $59,654

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,971

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 21.71%

Ohio

Median home value: $206,508

20% down payment: $41,302

Median property tax rate: 1.58%

Median annual mortgage: $15,650

Median annual household income: $61,938

Annual necessary expenditures: $35,643

Salary needed to afford a home: $71,287

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,941

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.27%

Advice: Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places -- Here's Why

Kentucky

Median home value: $188,438

20% down payment: $37,688

Median property tax rate: 0.82%

Median annual mortgage: $12,849

Median annual household income: $55,454

Annual necessary expenditures: $32,537

Salary needed to afford a home: $65,073

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,423

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.17%

Missouri

Median home value: $226,968

20% down payment: $45,394

Median property tax rate: 0.99%

Median annual mortgage: $15,862

Median annual household income: $61,043

Annual necessary expenditures: $35,131

Salary needed to afford a home: $70,261

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,855

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.98%

South Carolina

Median home value: $272,103

20% down payment: $54,421

Median property tax rate: 0.56%

Median annual mortgage: $17,846

Median annual household income: $58,234

Annual necessary expenditures: $38,179

Salary needed to afford a home: $76,359

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,363

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 30.65%

Michigan

Median home value: $212,868

20% down payment: $42,574

Median property tax rate: 1.38%

Median annual mortgage: $15,707

Median annual household income: $63,202

Annual necessary expenditures: 35,624

Salary needed to afford a home: $71,249

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,937

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 24.85%

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?

Tennessee

Median home value: $287,793

20% down payment: $59,599

Median property tax rate: 0.68%

Median annual mortgage: $19,220

Median annual household income: $58,516

Annual necessary expenditures: $38,190

Salary needed to afford a home: $76,379

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,365

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 32.85%

Pennsylvania

Median home value: $243,386

20% down payment: $58,677

Median property tax rate: 1.49%

Median annual mortgage: $118,226

Median annual household income: $67,587

Annual necessary expenditures: $39,451

Salary needed to afford a home: $79,061

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,588

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 26.97%

Illinois

Median home value: $239,065

20% down payment: $47,813

Median property tax rate: 2.05%

Median annual mortgage: $19,241

Median annual household income: $72,563

Annual necessary expenditures: $39,713

Salary needed to afford a home: $79,425

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,619

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 26.52%

Georgia

Median home value: $307,375

20% down payment: $61,475

Median property tax rate: 0.91%

Median annual mortgage: $21,235

Median annual household income: $65,030

Annual necessary expenditures: $40,284

Salary needed to afford a home: $80,567

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,714

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 32.65%

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

Nebraska

Median home value: $242,560

20% down payment: $48,512

Median property tax rate: 1.61%

Median annual mortgage: $18,455

Median annual household income: $66,644

Annual necessary expenditures: $28,513

Salary needed to afford a home: $77,025

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,419

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 27.69%

Delaware

Median home value: $355,120

20% down payment: $71,024

Median property tax rate: 0.59%

Median annual mortgage: $23,397

Median annual household income: $72,724

Annual necessary expenditures: $45,154

Salary needed to afford a home: $90,307

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,526

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 32.17%

North Carolina

Median home value: $309,902

20% down payment: $61,980

Median property tax rate: 0.82%

Median annual mortgage: $21,131

Median annual household income: $60,516

Annual necessary expenditures: $41,412

Salary needed to afford a home: $82,824

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,902

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 34.92%

Maryland

Median home value: $395,518

20% down payment: $579,104

Median property tax rate: 1.04%

Median annual mortgage: $27,839

Median annual household income: $91,431

Annual necessary expenditures: $48,843

Salary needed to afford a home: $97,686

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,140

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 30.45%

Stimulus 2023: Updates To Know Now

Minnesota

Median home value: $320,005

20% down payment: $64,001

Median property tax rate: 1.1%

Median annual mortgage: $22,716

Median annual household income: $77,706

Annual necessary expenditures: $43,891

Salary needed to afford a home: $87,782

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,315

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 29.23%

Virginia

Median home value: $363,186

20% down payment: $72,637

Median property tax rate: 0.87%

Median annual mortgage: $24,946

Median annual household income: $80,615

Annual necessary expenditures: $45,315

Salary needed to afford a home: $90,630

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,553

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 30.94%

North Dakota

Median home value: $245,226

20% down payment: $49,045

Median property tax rate: .95%

Median annual mortgage: $17,040

Median annual household income: $68,131

Annual necessary expenditures: $38,423

Salary needed to afford a home: $76,845

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,404

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.01%

Wyoming

Median home value: $322,509

20% down payment: $64,502

Median property tax rate: 0.56%

Median annual mortgage: $21,152

Median annual household income: $68,002

Annual necessary expenditures: $40,854

Salary needed to afford a home: $81,708

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,809

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 31.10%

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Connecticut

Median home value: $379,101

20% down payment: $75,820

Median property tax rate: 1.76%

Median annual mortgage: $29,413

Median annual household income: $83,572

Annual necessary expenditures: $52,385

Salary needed to afford a home: $104,569

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,714

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 35.19%

Wisconsin

Median home value: $262,566

20% down payment: $52,513

Median property tax rate: 1.63%

Median annual mortgage: $20,030

Median annual household income: $67,080

Annual necessary expenditures: $41,301

Salary needed to afford a home: $82,603

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,884

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 29.86%

South Dakota

Median home value: $283,596

20% down payment: $56,719

Median property tax rate: 1.18%

Median annual mortgage: $20,358

Median annual household income: $63,920

Annual necessary expenditures: $40,038

Salary needed to afford a home: $80,075

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,673

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 31.85%

Texas

Median home value: $296,285

20% down payment: $59,257

Median property tax rate: 1.66%

Median annual mortgage: $22,691

Median annual household income: $67,321

Annual necessary expenditures: $42,196

Salary needed to afford a home: $84,392

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,033

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 33.71%

Learn: The 15 Biggest Bank Failures in US History

New Mexico

Median home value: $280,010

20% down payment: $56,002

Median property tax rate: 0.66%

Median annual mortgage: $18,645

Median annual household income: $54,020

Annual necessary expenditures: $38,717

Salary needed to afford a home: $77,435

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,453

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 34.51%

Vermont

Median home value: $327,908

20% down payment: $65,582

Median property tax rate: 1.82%

Median annual mortgage: $25,638

Median annual household income: $67,574

Annual necessary expenditures: $49,112

Salary needed to afford a home: $98,224

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,185

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 37.88%

Arizona

Median home value: $420,605

20% down payment: $84,121

Median property tax rate: 0.65%

Median annual mortgage: $27,964

Median annual household income: $65,913

Annual necessary expenditures: $48,488

Salary needed to afford a home: $96,976

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,081

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.43%

Montana

Median home value: $427,218

20% down payment: $85,444

Median property tax rate: 0.75%

Median annual mortgage: $28,831

Median annual household income: $60,560

Annual necessary expenditures: $49,060

Salary needed to afford a home: $98,119

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,177

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 47.61%

Next: Stimulus Dates To Know for Spring 2023

Florida

Median home value: $398,861

20% down payment: $77,772

Median property tax rate: 0.91%

Median annual mortgage: $27,556

Median annual household income: $61,777

Annual necessary expenditures: $48,289

Salary needed to afford a home: $96,549

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,048

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 44.60%

Maine

Median home value: $347,071

20% down payment: $69,412

Median property tax rate: 1.25%

Median annual mortgage: $25,158

Median annual household income: $63,182

Annual necessary expenditures: $47,225

Salary needed to afford a home: $94,450

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,871

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 39.82%

New Hampshire

Median home value: $442,930

20% down payment: $88,586

Median property tax rate: 1.96%

Median annual mortgage: $35,251

Median annual household income: $83,449

Annual necessary expenditures: $48,814

Salary needed to afford a home: $117,628

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,802

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.44%

Alaska

Median home value: $367,035

20% down payment: $71,407

Median property tax rate: 1.02%

Median annual mortgage: $25,059

Median annual household income: $80,287

Annual necessary expenditures: $53,408

Salary needed to afford a home: $106,815

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,901

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 31.21%

Food Stamps 2023: When SNAP Benefits Will Hit Accounts in All 50 States

Utah

Median home value: $515,621

20% down payment: $103,124

Median property tax rate: 0.59%

Median annual mortgage: $33,972

Median annual household income: $79,133

Annual necessary expenditures: $52,286

Salary needed to afford a home: $108,573

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,048

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.94%

Idaho

Median home value: $438,088

20% down payment: $87,618

Median property tax rate: 0.70%

Median annual mortgage: $29,346

Median annual household income: $63,377

Annual necessary expenditures: $49,288

Salary needed to afford a home: $98,575

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,215

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 46.3%

New Jersey

Median home value: $460,761

20% down payment: $92,152

Median property tax rate: 2.21%

Median annual mortgage: $37,822

Median annual household income: $89,703

Annual necessary expenditures: $59,214

Salary needed to afford a home: $118,428

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,869

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.16%

New York

Median home value: $396,058

20% down payment: $79,212

Median property tax rate: 1.38%

Median annual mortgage: $29,223

Median annual household income: $75,157

Annual necessary expenditures: $51,200

Salary needed to afford a home: $102,400

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,533

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 38.88%

Food Stamps: Surprising Things You Can Buy

Rhode Island

Median home value: $421,742

20% down payment: $84,348

Median property tax rate: 1.43%

Median annual mortgage: $31,329

Median annual household income: $74,489

Annual necessary expenditures: $53,624

Salary needed to afford a home: $107,248

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,937

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 42.06%

Nevada

Median home value: $429,767

20% down payment: $85,953

Median property tax rate: 0.60%

Median annual mortgage: $28,359

Median annual household income: $65,686

Annual necessary expenditures: $49,635

Salary needed to afford a home: $99,269

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,272

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 43.17%

Colorado

Median home value: $552,779

20% down payment: $110,556

Median property tax rate: 0.54%

Median annual mortgage: $36,144

Median annual household income: $80,184

Annual necessary expenditures: $56,015

Salary needed to afford a home: $112,031

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,336

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 45.08%

Massachusetts

Median home value: $576,102

20% down payment: $115,220

Median property tax rate: 1.14%

Median annual mortgage: $41,125

Median annual household income: $89,026

Annual necessary expenditures: $66,201

Salary needed to afford a home: $132,402

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $11,034

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 46.19%

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Washington

Median home value: $577,876

20% down payment: $115,575

Median property tax rate: 0.88%

Median annual mortgage: $39,750

Median annual household income: $82,400

Annual necessary expenditures: $62,247

Salary needed to afford a home: $124,494

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $10,375

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 48.24%

Oregon

Median home value: $491,744

20% down payment: $98,349

Median property tax rate: 0.94%

Median annual mortgage: $34,120

Median annual household income: $70,084

Annual necessary expenditures: $57,504

Salary needed to afford a home: $115,009

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,584

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 48.68%

Hawaii

Median home value: $971,526

20% down payment: $195,305

Median property tax rate: 0.31%

Median annual mortgage: $61,289

Median annual household income: $88,005

Annual necessary expenditures: $88,736

Salary needed to afford a home: $177,471

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $14,789

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 69.84%

California

Median home value: $748,161

20% down payment: $149,632

Median property tax rate: 0.73%

Median annual mortgage: $50,341

Median annual household income: $84,097

Annual necessary expenditures: $75,016

Salary needed to afford a home: $150,033

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $12,503

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 59.86%

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates used their in-house mortgage calculator to create (1) estimated monthly and annual mortgage payments for each state based on: (2) the state's median home value according to Zillow's 2023 (through March 2023) home value data, (3) each state's median property tax rate according to Tax-Rates.org, (4) a 20% down payment estimate, and (5) the national average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate as of 04/20/23 according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. GOBankingRates then compiled information on (6) each state's median monthly and annual household income according to the 2021 American Community Survey. This allowed (7) the percent of total household income that the median mortgage would cost in each state to be calculated. States were then ranked according to factor 7, with #1 being the state where the median annual mortgage is smallest in proportion to the median annual household income. Information on the necessary annual salary to cover necessities according to the 50/30/20 rule is provided as supplemental data. We found the average annual cost of necessities (including groceries, utilities, transportation, and healthcare) in the U.S. from the 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and adjusted these estimates to the state level by multiplying each figure by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 cost of living indices for each category in each state. We then added our annual mortgage estimate to find the total expected annual cost of necessities in every state. We then doubled this number to find the annual salary one would need in every state to satisfy the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends that necessities comprise 50% of one's total budget.

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much of Your Salary You’ll Need To Spend To Afford a House Across America

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.