How Much Of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Vishay Precision Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$476m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Vishay Precision Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vishay Precision Group?

NYSE:VPG Ownership Breakdown December 7th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Vishay Precision Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Vishay Precision Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:VPG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It would appear that 6.1% of Vishay Precision Group shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Dimensional Fund Advisors L.P. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 6.9% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.7% and 6.1% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Ziv Shoshani is the owner of 1.3% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Vishay Precision Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Vishay Precision Group, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$476m, and insiders have US$41m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Vishay Precision Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Vishay Precision Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

