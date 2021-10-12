How Much Of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Manitowoc Company is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$727m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Manitowoc Company.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Manitowoc Company?

NYSE:MTW Ownership Breakdown October 12th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Manitowoc Company does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Manitowoc Company's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:MTW Earnings and Revenue Growth October 12th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Manitowoc Company is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 9.9%. With 7.8% and 5.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Dimensional Fund Advisors L.P. and Front Street Capital Management, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Manitowoc Company

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

I can report that insiders do own shares in The Manitowoc Company, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$14m worth of stock in the US$727m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Manitowoc Company. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Manitowoc Company you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

