How Much Of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$245m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

NasdaqGM:SAMG Ownership Breakdown February 2nd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Silvercrest Asset Management Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Silvercrest Asset Management Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:SAMG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is not owned by hedge funds. The Capital Management Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.5% of shares outstanding. With 7.9% and 5.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Royce & Associates, LP and Punch & Associates, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.. It appears that the board holds about US$1.6m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$245m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Silvercrest Asset Management Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Silvercrest Asset Management Group you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

