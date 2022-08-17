How Much Of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$136m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I. NasdaqGM:SHUA Ownership Breakdown August 17th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGM:SHUA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.5% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Fawad Khan with 19% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.3% and 5.5% of the stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 18 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I. Insiders own US$27m worth of shares in the US$136m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 53% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 7.3%, private equity firms could influence the SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

