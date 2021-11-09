How Much Of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Seelos Therapeutics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$234m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Seelos Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Seelos Therapeutics?

NasdaqCM:SEEL Ownership Breakdown November 9th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Seelos Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Seelos Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:SEEL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Seelos Therapeutics. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 5.2% of shares outstanding. With 4.7% and 3.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Woodline Partners LP are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Raj Mehra is the owner of 2.9% of the company's shares.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Seelos Therapeutics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$7.1m worth of the US$234m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 54% of Seelos Therapeutics. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Seelos Therapeutics (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

