How Much Of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$250m, Sarissa Capital Acquisition is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Sarissa Capital Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sarissa Capital Acquisition?

NasdaqCM:SRSA Ownership Breakdown May 10th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sarissa Capital Acquisition's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:SRSA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

Sarissa Capital Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Sarissa Capital Acquisition Sponsor LLC, with ownership of 20%. Putnam LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 14% of common stock, and Baron Capital Group, Inc. holds about 6.0% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Sarissa Capital Acquisition

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It appears that the board holds about US$60k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$250m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Sarissa Capital Acquisition. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Sarissa Capital Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sarissa Capital Acquisition you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

