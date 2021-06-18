How Much Of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Richardson Electronics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$106m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Richardson Electronics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Richardson Electronics?

NasdaqGS:RELL Ownership Breakdown June 18th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Richardson Electronics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Richardson Electronics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:RELL Earnings and Revenue Growth June 18th 2021

It would appear that 15% of Richardson Electronics shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. With a 16% stake, CEO Edward Richardson is the largest shareholder. With 8.0% and 7.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, BML Capital Management, LLC and Royce & Associates, LP are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Richardson Electronics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Richardson Electronics, Ltd.. Insiders own US$25m worth of shares in the US$106m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Richardson Electronics. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Richardson Electronics has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

