How Much Of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Pixelworks is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$178m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Pixelworks.

NasdaqGM:PXLW Ownership Breakdown February 1st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pixelworks?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Pixelworks does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pixelworks, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:PXLW Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Pixelworks. Our data shows that Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Asset Management Arm is the largest shareholder with 4.4% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.9% and 3.8% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Todd DeBonis directly holds 1.4% of the total shares outstanding.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Pixelworks

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Pixelworks, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$13m worth of the US$178m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 53% of Pixelworks. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

